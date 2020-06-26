« previous next »
Liverpool Audio/Video Thread

kavah

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #38840 on: Today at 05:16:30 PM
A nice podcast to savor

Quote from: Pata on Today at 03:33:23 PM
Recorded one on the whistle last night
https://audioboom.com/posts/7616779-and-now-it-s-there
(James, Duncan, Sash + Rory Smith & Rafa Honigstein, Michael Cox, Oliver Kay, Neil Atkinson)
 
oojason

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #38841 on: Today at 05:16:44 PM

Andy Robertson: 'Were Premier League Champions and thats something I wont get bored of saying':-

https://streamable.com/g6lctn
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #38842 on: Today at 05:20:07 PM

'LFC News: Champions Special' (from LFC TV - 63 minute special):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2ta1uU4PPmc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2ta1uU4PPmc</a>

Last Edit: Today at 06:05:03 PM by oojason
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #38843 on: Today at 05:34:50 PM
Quote from: stara on Today at 09:33:24 AM

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/hg3r9e/the_long_and_winding_road_sky_sports/

Is that the documentary they were going to put on at 10pm last night? I want to see that.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #38844 on: Today at 05:51:02 PM
'Epic Scenes At Anfield As Liverpool Fans Celebrate Historic Premier League Title Win' - Beanyman Sports:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MtlJzTuwuMQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MtlJzTuwuMQ</a>



'Crazy scenes at Anfield as Liverpool fans celebrate winning the Premier League' - Sommit Sports:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z802fYh2w8Y" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z802fYh2w8Y</a>



'Thousands of Liverpool fans party at Anfield through the night' - BloodRed:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z802fYh2w8Y" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z802fYh2w8Y</a>



'INCREDIBLE LIVERPOOL TITLE CELEBRATIONS AT ANFIELD!' - The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3_iLCOlNJEM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3_iLCOlNJEM</a>



'"I feel like crying" - Liverpool fans can't hold back excitement after squad's league win' - Ruptly:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZCY3m_7K9EY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZCY3m_7K9EY</a>



'Amazing Scenes At Anfield As Liverpool Fans Celebrate Historic Premier League Title Win' - Sports Extra:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eQjxj8FNgR8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eQjxj8FNgR8</a>



'Epic REACTION from the Liverpool FANS after being crowned CHAMPIONS of England!' - Football Talk & Interview:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jCQl6IouXps" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jCQl6IouXps</a>



'Liverpool fans descend on Anfield to celebrate Premiere league title win' - Celebrity Corner:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SK6FDr2jzyk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SK6FDr2jzyk</a>




'Liverpool fans gather at Anfield to celebrate first title in 30 years' The Guardian:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VF8osAA6GDA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VF8osAA6GDA</a>



'Liverpool fans gather at Anfield to celebrate title win' - Telegraph:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oFY7OaX5nbU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oFY7OaX5nbU</a>



'Liverpool fans flock to Anfield to celebrate Premier League title - BBC News':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KbSBlrsURpU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KbSBlrsURpU</a>

Last Edit: Today at 06:03:26 PM by oojason
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #38845 on: Today at 05:53:20 PM
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #38846 on: Today at 05:54:37 PM
Quote from: Samio on Today at 11:36:31 AM
Literally just made my hairs stand on end.

Yep!
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #38847 on: Today at 05:55:22 PM
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:20:17 PM
'10 Moments that won the Premier League title':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_QiQwXWI31k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_QiQwXWI31k</a>


Rite. The onion cutting ninjas are out in full force again.

I reckon they'll be 'round me for some time..
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #38848 on: Today at 06:01:37 PM
respect to oojason as ever

👊
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #38849 on: Today at 06:08:38 PM

'Souness and Thompson on what PL title will mean for Liverpool fans' - Sky Sports:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pRmR17z6ulQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pRmR17z6ulQ</a>



'What makes the Liverpool squad so special? | Carragher, Thompson & Souness reaction' - Sky Sports:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nTCO3yniCkE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nTCO3yniCkE</a>



'"They've become immortal!" 🌟 | Thompson and Carragher passionately praise Liverpool squad' - Sky Sports:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AiD88Dx7vxA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AiD88Dx7vxA</a>





Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 06:01:37 PM
respect to oojason as ever

👊

Right back you mate  :champ
Last Edit: Today at 11:28:53 PM by oojason
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #38850 on: Today at 06:13:09 PM
Heating up nicely down at Pier Head currently....

https://streamable.com/4e318p
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #38851 on: Today at 08:41:52 PM
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #38852 on: Today at 10:51:21 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1276402150025900032

@SkySportsNews
The rise and rise of Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

(sorry if already posted)
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #38853 on: Today at 11:26:15 PM

'After a wait of 30 years, Liverpool are champions again. We take a look back at the story of the season, #FanDenial style...'

https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1276564011165900802 - with 4 minute video...
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Reply #38854 on: Today at 11:31:09 PM

'Every goal that secured the Premier League title | 70 Liverpool strikes 2019/20':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S435jPi1DFg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S435jPi1DFg</a>

^ available from 9am Saturday morning (UK time)...
