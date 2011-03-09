MATCHDAY: Inside FC Barcelona, Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona



The first 30mins of this episode is heaven for any LFC supporter, enjoy.



Still shocked by how much that defeat wounded them. Despite them winning la Liga it was like being knocked out of the CL turned the whole season to shit, and there was no point fighting for the Copa del Rey. Fitting that when That Corner happened and Origi scored the John Malkovich commentary was non-existent. It's like a metaphorical shrug: 'well you all know how it went and that's that.' Never gets old that moment.But what's even more shocking is that every time I watch highlights of this game I still expect Wijnaldum to head Shakiri's cross over the bar, and I still expect Origi to woof it into the stands. Every. Single. Time.The injection of happiness these two moments still bring is a momentary cure for depression.