Author Topic: What mobile phone?  (Read 919568 times)

Offline Cusamano

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8680 on: October 1, 2024, 09:55:21 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September 30, 2024, 12:06:11 pm
Still absolutely loving the Pixel 9 and noticed something strange, previous Pixels apparently had iffy modems, I was having a pint on my own yesterday so pissed about on my phone, iPhone got maybe 5mbps, unusable really, Pixel got 150mbps.  Same network.

If it weren't for my Mac and iPad I'd seriously consider using it as my main phone. I have airpod Pro 2s and Airpod Max, but both work well enough on android.

This is the base Pixel, no doubt the Pro versions are even better.

great little phone.

Got the pixel 9 two weeks ago (used to have S22 Ultra) and love how clean android is on it. Was unsure on whether i was making the right decision getting a smaller phone but its the perfect size for me as well.


Wake up, will ya pal? If you're not inside, you're outside, OK? And I'm not talking a $400,000 a year working Wall Street stiff flying first class and being comfortable, I'm talking about liquid. Rich enough to have your own jet. Rich enough not to waste time. Fifty, a hundred million dollars buddy. A player. - Gordon Gekko

Offline Graeme

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8681 on: October 1, 2024, 11:53:53 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September 30, 2024, 12:24:59 pm
14 Pro Max.  Literally right next to each other. 

Did you just do one speedtest on each device? Loads of variables that could have contributed to the difference. Just done one speedtest on my iPhone 15 Pro and got 818Mbps.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8682 on: October 1, 2024, 02:11:40 pm »
Be interesting to see how the 9 goes with the battery.

I've got a 6 Pro. Bought it Aug 22 but only got round to switching from my prevous phone in spring 23. The battery now can't last a day of moderate use.

Not been impressed with the phone full stop. Glitches frequently (at least once a week I'll need to power down and restart) and I've found it underwhelming. As I've only been using it less that 18 months, I refuse to replace for a while yet.

When I do, though, I'm reluctant to get another Google phone at all.

But then, I've had issues with Samsung phones (the screens used to break if I even looked at them too hard) and the market for phones has shrunk.

Hate to say it, but in terms of bang-for-buck, my Huwawei P30 Pro was the best.



Offline ToneLa

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8683 on: October 4, 2024, 01:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on September  9, 2024, 09:53:41 pm
God these new iPhones and smartphones in general are so dull thess days. Just same fucking form, same shitty UI and annual upgrades to processor and camera. I do dearly miss those wild days of 00s.

Yes

Slapped a white and gold case on my Xiaomi 13 Ultra to give it a new vibe - I'm keeping this for years to come, the photos are already DSLR quality, anything since is sort of a meagre upgrade, even in the same line
Offline Zlen

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8684 on: October 21, 2024, 09:10:46 am »
As my contract expired I used a decent offer and upgraded from iPhone 13 Pro to 16 Pro. Maybe its just me, but this was the most boring, underwhelming upgrade I've made. Three generation jump and I can barely tell any difference between these phones besides from battery life as one of them is new. There is the Action button, which I'm still using for the same thing as ever - silence mode. Maybe someone has some use from it. And there is the half baked camera button, which really should have just been a button - because the half press, haptic thing and menu - simply doesn't work. You can use it with one hand and it's so fiddly and hard to use - you're better off just using the on-screen menus.

I hope Apple stop releasing models every year - it's pointless. If this is the amount of 'progress' they cook up in three years, they are better off not bothering.



Offline Mark Walters

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8685 on: October 21, 2024, 10:16:06 am »
Quote from: Zlen on October 21, 2024, 09:10:46 am
As my contract expired I used a decent offer and upgraded from iPhone 13 Pro to 16 Pro. Maybe its just me, but this was the most boring, underwhelming upgrade I've made. Three generation jump and I can barely tell any difference between these phones besides from battery life as one of them is new. There is the Action button, which I'm still using for the same thing as ever - silence mode. Maybe someone has some use from it. And there is the half baked camera button, which really should have just been a button - because the half press, haptic thing and menu - simply doesn't work. You can use it with one hand and it's so fiddly and hard to use - you're better off just using the on-screen menus.

I hope Apple stop releasing models every year - it's pointless. If this is the amount of 'progress' they cook up in three years, they are better off not bothering.
And yet people buy this shit in their droves!
I've said it for years that Steve Jobs was a genius only for recognising that people are stupid!
Online rob1966

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8686 on: October 21, 2024, 10:23:52 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on October 21, 2024, 10:16:06 am
And yet people buy this shit in their droves!
I've said it for years that Steve Jobs was a genius only for recognising that people are stupid!

My lads Iphone11 was dying, so bought him a 15 for his birthday. went the apple store in the Trafford Centre at 7:30pm and it was fucking rammed, you had to make an appointment to see a sales rep. Walked out and then bought online, but still took ages to get served once we went in to pick it up.

Just don't see the attraction in apple, prefer my shitty Android phone
Offline Zlen

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8687 on: October 21, 2024, 10:44:59 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on October 21, 2024, 10:16:06 am
And yet people buy this shit in their droves!
I've said it for years that Steve Jobs was a genius only for recognising that people are stupid!

Steve Jobs, may he rest in peace, was on another level to these play-it-safe-shysters. I've been using Apple products for 25 years, the level of UX polish expected and delivered under Jobs is miles beyond what is currently served up on both Mac OS and iOS from Apple. He oversaw development of and delivered truly groundbreaking devices, ones that have set the standards for years to come, from the early iPhone, iPod, iPad etc. That spark of innovation merged with (and this is most important) user-first approach is sadly lacking across the board these days - not just with Apple.

My general feeling is that phone market needs to step outside the 'metal+glass sandwich' design paradigm. It has nothing left to offer, it is flogging a very, very dead horse. Give us modular phones, give us hardware upgrading options, give us more real, analog controls and buttons. Anything - just put some fucking emotion and joy in these devices. They are so sterile and bland - even the top of the line ones. There is nothing there to make a user go 'holy shit, this is cool and feels great'.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8688 on: October 21, 2024, 12:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on October 21, 2024, 10:44:59 am
There is nothing there to make a user go 'holy shit, this is cool and feels great'.

Im pretty sure every single one of those soulless presenters say the same thing every year since iphone 12.
And the iSheeps that buy it, wank one over it every year and say the same.
Offline Mark Walters

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8689 on: October 21, 2024, 04:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on October 21, 2024, 10:44:59 am
Steve Jobs, may he rest in peace, was on another level to these play-it-safe-shysters. I've been using Apple products for 25 years, the level of UX polish expected and delivered under Jobs is miles beyond what is currently served up on both Mac OS and iOS from Apple. He oversaw development of and delivered truly groundbreaking devices, ones that have set the standards for years to come, from the early iPhone, iPod, iPad etc. That spark of innovation merged with (and this is most important) user-first approach is sadly lacking across the board these days - not just with Apple.
You call it "UX polish" and "user-first approach" while I prefer to call it "dumbing down".  What Jobs did was 1) make it easy to use for the technophobes, 2) put it in a fancy package and 3) sell it for a shit-ton to make it "aspirational"
Genius? Maybe. Innovative? In some ways, yes.
Groundbreaking? Well while people were putting music on an iPod, I was using a device that could play music, connect to wifi, send emails, surf the net, play games, edit spreadsheets, etc for a fraction more than the Job's "innovative" dedicated music device. 
Offline Zlen

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8690 on: October 23, 2024, 08:15:15 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on October 21, 2024, 04:59:15 pm
You call it "UX polish" and "user-first approach" while I prefer to call it "dumbing down".  What Jobs did was 1) make it easy to use for the technophobes, 2) put it in a fancy package and 3) sell it for a shit-ton to make it "aspirational"
Genius? Maybe. Innovative? In some ways, yes. Groundbreaking? Well while people were putting music on an iPod, I was using a device that could play music, connect to wifi, send emails, surf the net, play games, edit spreadsheets, etc for a fraction more than the Job's "innovative" dedicated music device. 

I don't think it was dumbing down, honestly don't.

I lived through those years and yes there were other devices at the time that could do more - but they were for the most part pretty clunky to use and were so obviously 'designed' by engineers. Shove everything in there, all the functions you can - how it feels to use, how easy it is to figure out - nobody cares. This is why they all failed in the long run. Yes, Apple and Jobs did make their devices pricey and aspirational - it is still part of what they do. But they also made devices that were simply delightful to use - infinitely more so than anything at the market at that time. What you call 'dumbing down' I call singular, determined focus on function and execution. iPod Classic for example, with the click-wheel, menu design and sheer aesthetics of the device - was like a space ship landing on a medieval battlefield compared to the rest of the market. And none if it had anything to do with pure checklist of functions and 'bang for buck'. There was simply no fat on that device and I for one appreciated that (and I've owned many other mp3 capable devices and players around the time).

That kind of focus on delighting the user is what they are missing now. And not only them, and especially in the mobile phone market. Perhaps the ascendancy of the AI will spark something, at least on the software side, but I'm not holding my breath.
Offline Ben S

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8691 on: October 23, 2024, 09:13:44 am »
Quite. The first few iphones weren't dumbed down. The fact you could only pick an sms tone from a limited built in selection was cleary a fabulous design choice.

It was a very basic limited phone, but it looked pretty and thats all that mattered.
Offline Zlen

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8692 on: October 23, 2024, 09:45:34 am »
Limited range of built in tones is hardly an issue that offsets other phone capabilites delivered through apps, which were opening all sorts of new possiblities on a handheld device. It was something leaders at the time like Nokia and Sony Ericsson were only dabbling with, giving users a preset number of built in apps. iPhone was all about apps, ones you could choose yourself - making your phone do anything you wanted really.
Offline Ben S

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8693 on: October 23, 2024, 11:38:05 am »
It was an issue if you were on call and the supplied tones didn't wake you up on your toy phone.

Good rewrite of history there though, apps, something Jobs didnt actually want and weren't available until about a year after the initial launch and only because his hand was forced.
Offline Zlen

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8694 on: October 23, 2024, 12:21:58 pm »
Is that not due to the device volume (which if I recall was kinda shit) rather than having the ability to use an mp3 of tigers roaring? No history rewriting at all. App ecosystem was always their plan as far as I know, Jobs himself said so. It was not feasible at launch, took time and was delivered later. However it was done - it was a paradigm shift from what was out there at the time.

Offline Graeme

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8695 on: October 23, 2024, 02:35:26 pm »
It's each to their own though isn't it?

Timing and music took me into the Apple ecosystem. Since being a teenager I have never left the house alone without portable music. Started with a Sony Walkman, then a Discman, then a variety of MP3 players. I didn't buy cheap either, remember in the early-mid 2000's having an iRiver H340 which cost a LOT at the time. The thing was like a small brick, but played a lot of formats and the sound quality was excellent.

Mate at work used to rip the piss out of the size of it compared to his iPod and I eventually gave in at gave his iPod a go. I'd already convinced myself it would be vastly inferior but I was completely wrong. The sound quality was excellent and it was a fraction of the size so I was sold.

I ignored the iPhone at launch, I didn't think I'd get used to a touchscreen keyboard but when the iPhone 3G came out I went into the o2 shop and had a go. I loved the iPod and was tempted by a Phone/iPod combined to save carrying two devices around so made the switch.

With the exception of one dabble with a HTC phone around 2010 I've been iPhone ever since. It's preference - I like iOS, and the devices are extremely reliable. Of all the iPhones I have ever owned I don't think I've ever have one develop a fault? Not every innovation in a mobile device came from Apple but a lot did.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8696 on: November 1, 2024, 03:54:38 am »
Has anyone got the iPhone 16 pro, I normally opt for the Pro Max but I'm a bit tired of lugging a phone of that size around, a bit concerned about the battery life on the regular Pro though.  I do a lot of travelling for work so ideally Id like it to last 90% of the day, I'm on about three or fours a day I'd guess.
Offline thejbs

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8697 on: November 2, 2024, 09:07:53 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on October 21, 2024, 04:59:15 pm
You call it "UX polish" and "user-first approach" while I prefer to call it "dumbing down".  What Jobs did was 1) make it easy to use for the technophobes, 2) put it in a fancy package and 3) sell it for a shit-ton to make it "aspirational"
Genius? Maybe. Innovative? In some ways, yes.
Groundbreaking? Well while people were putting music on an iPod, I was using a device that could play music, connect to wifi, send emails, surf the net, play games, edit spreadsheets, etc for a fraction more than the Job's "innovative" dedicated music device.

The iPhone was undoubtedly innovative. It completely changed phone design and UI. Go back and look at the phones released the same year. Google immediately trashed everything and built android based on apples new OS.



The launch of the AppStore was integral in starting a whole economic industry. Giants like uber emerged from the ecosystem that Apple created.

Jobs was a visionary. A genius in that he could disseminate ways of improving what was already there. And Jobs+Ive was one of the most incredible creative tech duos the world has seen. Apple without both feels less like its on the front foot.
Offline Ben S

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8698 on: November 2, 2024, 10:18:54 am »
Great post, except the first Android phones came out after the iPhone and Google had nothing whatsoever to do with the hardware they ran on (other than creating an os with support for a wide range of hardware) And of course Windows mobile devices were full touchscreen long before the iPhone came out.
Offline Zlen

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8699 on: November 2, 2024, 10:29:21 am »
God I miss Windows Phone OS. Had one of those wonderful Nokia Lumia phones, possibly the phone I liked most ever. But the OS was fucked from the start with poor support. It looked great and was fast, snappy - eons ahead of anything else at the time.
Offline thejbs

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8700 on: November 2, 2024, 02:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on November  2, 2024, 10:18:54 am
Great post, except the first Android phones came out after the iPhone and Google had nothing whatsoever to do with the hardware they ran on (other than creating an os with support for a wide range of hardware) And of course Windows mobile devices were full touchscreen long before the iPhone came out.

There were a lot of touch screen phones before the iPhone but none were anywhere near as responsive and most were still tethered to a physical keyboard or stylus of some kind. LG had the first capacitive touchscreen (announced before but available after the iPhone) but it was nowhere near as responsive as the iPhone. One of the things the iPhone was lambasted for was its lack of keyboard - Microsoft being one of the main critics.

The UI that Apple introduced though was revolutionary and immediately copied by its competitors. All UIs today are direct descendants of that OS. Google, to their credit, were the quickest to realise Apple had changed the phone in 2007. The ones who didnt realise never recovered.
Offline ToneLa

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8701 on: November 2, 2024, 05:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on October 23, 2024, 02:35:26 pm
remember in the early-mid 2000's having an iRiver H340 which cost a LOT at the time. The thing was like a small brick, but played a lot of formats and the sound quality was excellent.

A fine choice I had one of those badboys, with Rockbox the custom OS, remember changing pitch and speed independently which isn't interesting unless you find it very interesting and I do and did

Sort of off topic, I bought something off EBay and the guy mistakenly sent a Minidisc player/recorder!
.... it works, I put some batteries in. He's refunded me and not asked for it back..

So I could, if I want, and it would absolutely be a hassle, go back to using Minidiscs for music

I don't own a single Minidisc, though I used to
Offline Schmidt

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8702 on: November 3, 2024, 01:44:18 pm »
I was thinking about picking up an S24 Ultra, but from searching around it seems like the price is largely the same as it was when it released? I could maybe wait until the next one releases to see if the price drops, but my phone is already causing me issues with apps slowly losing support.

Anyone know where I can get one a bit cheaper? Amazon seems to have a few at reduced prices but they're all from slightly weird store names that are putting me off a bit.

I don't usually get a contract I just buy the phone outright.

(posting in the right thread this time)
Offline Mark Walters

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8703 on: November 4, 2024, 11:16:09 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on November  3, 2024, 01:44:18 pm
I was thinking about picking up an S24 Ultra, but from searching around it seems like the price is largely the same as it was when it released? I could maybe wait until the next one releases to see if the price drops, but my phone is already causing me issues with apps slowly losing support.

Anyone know where I can get one a bit cheaper? Amazon seems to have a few at reduced prices but they're all from slightly weird store names that are putting me off a bit.

I don't usually get a contract I just buy the phone outright.

(posting in the right thread this time)
I don't think you'll get it much cheaper until the S25 is announced sometime in January, if you can wait that long.
Offline GinKop

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8704 on: November 4, 2024, 02:17:45 pm »
Have a look at the OnePlus 12 if you want a top spec phone for a better price than the S24 Ultra.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8705 on: November 4, 2024, 02:28:43 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on November  4, 2024, 02:17:45 pm
Have a look at the OnePlus 12 if you want a top spec phone for a better price than the S24 Ultra.

I have the OP12 and it's a great phone.

The camera is not as good as the S24 ultra but more than capable.

The OS is moving more towards an iOS feel but it does perform very well for me

They do have black friday deals on so keep an eye out
Offline gazzalfc

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8706 on: November 4, 2024, 03:21:50 pm »
Offline Schmidt

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8707 on: November 4, 2024, 06:01:09 pm »
Thanks. I might hold out until the new one drops unless another important app stops updating. There was a brief black friday deal on GiffGaff recently but unfortunately I skipped it thinking the price wasn't all that great.
Offline GinKop

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8708 on: November 5, 2024, 09:21:31 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on November  4, 2024, 03:21:50 pm
https://www.hotukdeals.com/deals/realme-gt6-smartphone-5g-8-256-gb-snapdragon-8s-gen-3-chipset-6000nit-sony-lyt-808-ois-120-w-supervooc-charge-5500mah-amazon-eu-4448833

Realme/Oneplus/Oppo are all the same company. Specs very similar to Oneplus 12 and S24 ultra

Great price - my mum needs a new phone so might look at this for her. Lots of phone for the price.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8709 on: November 5, 2024, 09:29:42 am »
Quote from: GinKop on November  5, 2024, 09:21:31 am
Great price - my mum needs a new phone so might look at this for her. Lots of phone for the price.

One thing I really love about my OnePlus is the 120W fast charging

Battery life is really important now and the Oneplus isn't as good as Apple and Samsung.

But the charging time blows both of those out of the water. To charge a phone from empty to 80% in less than 20 minutes is incredible.

I can stick mine on for 5-10 minutes and its full enough for a day of use.

Plus you get the charging plug in the box. Something Apple and Samsung don't do any more
Offline ToneLa

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8710 on: November 10, 2024, 03:53:34 pm »
I went from OnePlus to Xiaomi and i'm on my like sixth device

Brilliant phones
Offline owens_2k

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8711 on: November 13, 2024, 06:15:44 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on November  5, 2024, 09:29:42 am
One thing I really love about my OnePlus is the 120W fast charging

Battery life is really important now and the Oneplus isn't as good as Apple and Samsung.

But the charging time blows both of those out of the water. To charge a phone from empty to 80% in less than 20 minutes is incredible.

I can stick mine on for 5-10 minutes and its full enough for a day of use.

Plus you get the charging plug in the box. Something Apple and Samsung don't do any more
120w! My Honor 70 has 60W fast charging and even that amazes me.

It's quite a niche phone with curved egdes and I love being able to swipe in from the left to go back. Im going to struggle when I eventually need a new phone.
Offline MBL?

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8712 on: November 13, 2024, 09:55:01 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on November 13, 2024, 06:15:44 pm
120w! My Honor 70 has 60W fast charging and even that amazes me.

It's quite a niche phone with curved egdes and I love being able to swipe in from the left to go back. Im going to struggle when I eventually need a new phone.
All phones have swipe gestures now if that's what you mean? No need for the curved screen.

I get irrationally mad when I see people using the old way. It's so cumbersome going back to that.
Offline owens_2k

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8713 on: November 14, 2024, 04:34:54 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on November 13, 2024, 09:55:01 pm
All phones have swipe gestures now if that's what you mean? No need for the curved screen.

I get irrationally mad when I see people using the old way. It's so cumbersome going back to that.

Showing my boomerness 👴
Offline Schmidt

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8714 on: November 14, 2024, 05:01:40 pm »
I decided to bite the bullet and switch from my S7 Edge to an S24 Ultra at an okayish discount of £200, it probably goes without saying but it's a bit of an improvement!

The amount of data it tries to ask of me is pretty ludicrous however, as is the long list of apps that are installed and given notification permissions by default. I'm slowly working through installing everything I need and disabling everything I don't.
Offline MBL?

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8715 on: Today at 01:07:06 am »
Im going to get herself a phone for christmas. Shes never had a "top" one. Want the best camera and after that i suppose battery life would be the highest priority. Apple is a no go and I would unfortunately say the same for oneplus as she has never heard of it. My only options seem to be pixel and samsung. Recently out with a mate and we took some pics in a fairly dark pub, his pixel 8 smoked my s24 plus. It wasnt even close.

So I suppose the question is pixel 9 pro or s24 ultra? The S24 ultra does have a different main camera compared to the s24/plus so maybe that will make it closer? I personally wouldn't want an ultra as I think they're too big and bulky but she seems to like the idea of one after trying out a friend's one (keep your jokes to yourselves you sick animals).

Budget is 1k so any other suggestions would be welcome.

Quote from: owens_2k on November 14, 2024, 04:34:54 pm
Showing my boomerness 👴
You are using the new way so that's the main thing. I say new but it's been around for years now.

For anybody who doesn't use gesture control, just stick it out, takes a day or two to get properly used to it. You will never go back.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8716 on: Today at 05:25:33 am »
if you can wait a little over a month, the S25 Ultra will come out, making the S24 Ultra even cheaper
