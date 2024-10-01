And yet people buy this shit in their droves!
I've said it for years that Steve Jobs was a genius only for recognising that people are stupid!
Steve Jobs, may he rest in peace, was on another level to these play-it-safe-shysters. I've been using Apple products for 25 years, the level of UX polish expected and delivered under Jobs is miles beyond what is currently served up on both Mac OS and iOS from Apple. He oversaw development of and delivered truly groundbreaking devices, ones that have set the standards for years to come, from the early iPhone, iPod, iPad etc. That spark of innovation merged with (and this is most important) user-first approach is sadly lacking across the board these days - not just with Apple.
My general feeling is that phone market needs to step outside the 'metal+glass sandwich' design paradigm. It has nothing left to offer, it is flogging a very, very dead horse. Give us modular phones, give us hardware upgrading options, give us more real, analog controls and buttons. Anything - just put some fucking emotion and joy in these devices. They are so sterile and bland - even the top of the line ones. There is nothing there to make a user go 'holy shit, this is cool and feels great'.