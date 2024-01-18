« previous next »
What mobile phone?

January 18, 2024, 10:13:34 pm
I'm also now considering the pixel 8 Pro After watching some 2/3 month reviews. Seem to work out as the same price or a bit cheaper if I sell my 6 to somewhere like cex.
January 20, 2024, 01:27:15 am
Never owned an iPhone - been using Android for years but will be making the switch.

Had the S20+ for 3 years which was a good phone but the camera quality is poor and battery life isn't great. The mrs has an iPhone and I've got one for work purposes and it just seems to work really well.

Has anyone been an android user for years and made the transition to Apple, if yes how did you find it?

Also, is the iPhone 15 Pro a good jump from the S20+?

I'll be buying the phone outright from the apple store and upgrading my o2 sim only contract to just £8 a month (50gb data + unlimited mins/texts).
January 21, 2024, 12:20:28 am
Early user reports on the exynos 2400 seem to have it above the sd gen 2 in performance and battery life. That will do me.

None mentioned the coms which I suppose is the only way it falls down. My pixel 6 is pretty bad when it comes to that and I know the 7/8 improved on it but it's still not as good as the sd modems. My guess is it will improve a bit so think with all considered I'm happy to go with the s24 plus. The ultra sounds great but the weight of that and apple max is ridiculous to me. The ultra in particular is horrible in the hand so any benefits it has will be nothing compared to how it feels to hold in one hand for a long duration.
January 22, 2024, 03:36:32 pm
Quote from: MBL? on January 17, 2024, 11:33:50 pm
Thinking about getting the s24 plus to replace my pixel 6. Trade in they are offering now is 300 which is nearly double what they were offering on the s23 plus a few weeks ago.

Had considered the ultra but I really don't like the corners and especially the weight/bulkyness of other people's s23 ultras I've held. Only problem I have is the fact they are using the exynos chip on the non ultras this year. I don't care about the power of these chips since they are all plenty for me, just want good battery life.

Other option I'm thinking of is the oneplus 12, only problem I have with that is I'd rather have a flat screen and the cameras usually aren't as good as the s series or Google.


Do you have a 6 or a 6Pro?

I'm just growing to downright hate my 6Pro. Just had to restart it again (this time because it wasn't ringing for incoming calls - not a case of it just being silent, but rather not showing anything as a was call coming in, until I'd get a message pop up telling me I'd missed a call)

The other week, it decided to close all open Chrome windows & tabs (I do tend to have a lot open).

I refused to get another Samsung after my S20. Great phone and functionality, but the screen would break if I seemingly even looked at it the wrong way. Was the second Samsung (I'd had one 2 or 3 previous to that) that had a screen made of sugar glass. But, with the demise of Huawei (had a P30 Pro and was quite impressed) and contraction of the market generally reducing choice for that flagship bracket (although I've not looked for a couple of years), I don't know what to get.

I have an iPhone for work and I don't like it, so want to stay Android.

Saying all that, I bought my 6Pro outright and, given how much intertest rates are financially destroying me at the moment, I'm going to be stuck with this heap of shit for at least the next year.



January 22, 2024, 05:16:03 pm
Quote from: MBL? on January 17, 2024, 11:33:50 pm
Thinking about getting the s24 plus to replace my pixel 6. Trade in they are offering now is 300 which is nearly double what they were offering on the s23 plus a few weeks ago.

Had considered the ultra but I really don't like the corners and especially the weight/bulkyness of other people's s23 ultras I've held. Only problem I have is the fact they are using the exynos chip on the non ultras this year. I don't care about the power of these chips since they are all plenty for me, just want good battery life.

Other option I'm thinking of is the oneplus 12, only problem I have with that is I'd rather have a flat screen and the cameras usually aren't as good as the s series or Google.
am ovedue for an upgrade on my samsung s21 and coincidentally you seem to be in the same boat as me - think I can get quite a good deal through EE if i trade in my s21 and take an upgrade.

am permanently out of touch with the phone market, but i know I want to stay with Samsung. I'm also not a super user (would never user it for games, just relatively constantly listening to spotify on bluetooth headsets and browsing the internet - also take the odd average quality picture). not gonna be a big utiliser of all the flash AI stuff, especially with photos. I don't 'need' the S24 Ultra I don't think, although this new chipset sounds like one of the main features and reasons to jump to a S24. But from what I can tell the S24 and S24+ won't have that chipset for the next year at least.

my simple question to those who know a great deal more than me - do you think the lack of that snapdragon chip is that big a loss that it makes it not worth taking a favourable upgrade deal for the S24+?

cheers in advance!
January 22, 2024, 10:04:23 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 22, 2024, 03:36:32 pm

Do you have a 6 or a 6Pro?

I'm just growing to downright hate my 6Pro. Just had to restart it again (this time because it wasn't ringing for incoming calls - not a case of it just being silent, but rather not showing anything as a was call coming in, until I'd get a message pop up telling me I'd missed a call)

The other week, it decided to close all open Chrome windows & tabs (I do tend to have a lot open).

I refused to get another Samsung after my S20. Great phone and functionality, but the screen would break if I seemingly even looked at it the wrong way. Was the second Samsung (I'd had one 2 or 3 previous to that) that had a screen made of sugar glass. But, with the demise of Huawei (had a P30 Pro and was quite impressed) and contraction of the market generally reducing choice for that flagship bracket (although I've not looked for a couple of years), I don't know what to get.

I have an iPhone for work and I don't like it, so want to stay Android.

Saying all that, I bought my 6Pro outright and, given how much intertest rates are financially destroying me at the moment, I'm going to be stuck with this heap of shit for at least the next year.




I have the 6. Sounds like you are having a lot of issues. For myself it's just battery not being great and the coms. It's really bad at hotspotting for example. I came from the p30 pro myself which was a decent phone. Never had a Samsung phone before but in the last year moved from ipad pro to the Samsung s9 ultra and I'm loving that so thought I might give their phones a go. Might seem silly, and it probably is, but I associated Samsung with chelsea, so I think it put me off them subconsciously..
January 22, 2024, 10:14:44 pm
Quote from: classycarra on January 22, 2024, 05:16:03 pm
am ovedue for an upgrade on my samsung s21 and coincidentally you seem to be in the same boat as me - think I can get quite a good deal through EE if i trade in my s21 and take an upgrade.

am permanently out of touch with the phone market, but i know I want to stay with Samsung. I'm also not a super user (would never user it for games, just relatively constantly listening to spotify on bluetooth headsets and browsing the internet - also take the odd average quality picture). not gonna be a big utiliser of all the flash AI stuff, especially with photos. I don't 'need' the S24 Ultra I don't think, although this new chipset sounds like one of the main features and reasons to jump to a S24. But from what I can tell the S24 and S24+ won't have that chipset for the next year at least.

my simple question to those who know a great deal more than me - do you think the lack of that snapdragon chip is that big a loss that it makes it not worth taking a favourable upgrade deal for the S24+?

cheers in advance!
I can't comment on uk phone contracts but I will be saving a load on the Irish one I just ditched by going through Samsungs own website. Inflated trade in (you can send them a broken phone that is able to turn on for not that much less) and there is supposedly a 10% discount on top with codes but I've not ordered yet and a free smart watch. Smart watch deal ends in a few days and the others I think end on the 29th/30th.

The uk offers will be different but they seem to be very strong in every market. They will all end soon though I think.
January 22, 2024, 10:19:14 pm
Forgot to mention there's 100 off some of there other products at checkout but it's nothing I'm personally interested in.
January 23, 2024, 02:35:28 am
thanks mate, appreciate the reply and tip - can see some great deals on samsung's site like you mention. good option to hold. from what I can gather EE is a preferred partner so is laready getting some of the benefits of this, so might be able to kill two birds and get the deal through them with the convenience of keeping my number

feeling like i will try and go for the s24+ , based on today's digging - anyone who thinks there's some pitfalls, i'd apprecaite the tips ;D
January 23, 2024, 04:04:02 pm
Quote from: classycarra on January 23, 2024, 02:35:28 am
thanks mate, appreciate the reply and tip - can see some great deals on samsung's site like you mention. good option to hold. from what I can gather EE is a preferred partner so is laready getting some of the benefits of this, so might be able to kill two birds and get the deal through them with the convenience of keeping my number

feeling like i will try and go for the s24+ , based on today's digging - anyone who thinks there's some pitfalls, i'd apprecaite the tips ;D
Just ordered the plus now. The 10% code I found online worked so took 115 off. Doubt it will work in the UK but might be worth a try.  UPIE10
January 23, 2024, 04:31:49 pm
Quote from: MBL? on January 23, 2024, 04:04:02 pm
Just ordered the plus now. The 10% code I found online worked so took 115 off. Doubt it will work in the UK but might be worth a try.  UPIE10
ta mate, have also ordered my upgrade too! (got a samsung watch6 free - never had a smart watch before so will be interesting)

looking forward to messing around with it (and inevitably struggling to work out how to make the best of it) - will share anything useful i find!
January 23, 2024, 07:13:15 pm
Ordered the OnePlus 12 today to replace my 18 month old OnePlus 10 Pro. Been a while since I've ordered a phone day 1 so looking forward to have a top spec phone.

Over £400 cheaper than the equivalent Galaxy s24 ultra
January 23, 2024, 11:54:18 pm
Quote from: classycarra on January 23, 2024, 04:31:49 pm
ta mate, have also ordered my upgrade too! (got a samsung watch6 free - never had a smart watch before so will be interesting)

looking forward to messing around with it (and inevitably struggling to work out how to make the best of it) - will share anything useful i find!
Think I am supposed to be getting a code for the free watch as well. Not bothered about smart watches in anyway but will be a nice present for herself.
Quote from: gazzalfc on January 23, 2024, 07:13:15 pm
Ordered the OnePlus 12 today to replace my 18 month old OnePlus 10 Pro. Been a while since I've ordered a phone day 1 so looking forward to have a top spec phone.

Over £400 cheaper than the equivalent Galaxy s24 ultra
Sounds like a great phone from what I've seen. Just a bit to big and bulky for me even if the shape is better in the hand than the ultra.
January 24, 2024, 02:46:42 pm
Wasn't planning to get the S24 Ultra but the trade in value is so good that I might go for it
January 30, 2024, 09:56:26 pm
Quote from: filopastry on January 24, 2024, 02:46:42 pm
Wasn't planning to get the S24 Ultra but the trade in value is so good that I might go for it

You have to pay for the AI services post 31/12/2025 mind.  Thought it was a bit sneaky of Samsung casually mentioning that after millions of pre-orders have gone in.
January 30, 2024, 09:58:31 pm
Had a feel of the S24, brilliantly designed phone. Feels like an iPhone actually. Was about to order until I saw the 4000mah battery. Would it kill them to go 4500mah?? Even the S22/S23 had shit battery capacity.
January 30, 2024, 10:30:03 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January 30, 2024, 09:58:31 pm
Had a feel of the S24, brilliantly designed phone. Feels like an iPhone actually. Was about to order until I saw the 4000mah battery. Would it kill them to go 4500mah?? Even the S22/S23 had shit battery capacity.

You may not notice the difference. The Snapdragon 8 gen 3 (or the Exynos equivalent) should be better at power management than the previous gen

Maybe have a look at the OnePlus 12R. Similar specs but bigger battery and 100W fast charge. Gets you from 0-50% in less than 15 mins. Plus you actually get a charging plug in the box  :P
January 30, 2024, 10:55:03 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on January 30, 2024, 10:30:03 pm
You may not notice the difference. The Snapdragon 8 gen 3 (or the Exynos equivalent) should be better at power management than the previous gen

Maybe have a look at the OnePlus 12R. Similar specs but bigger battery and 100W fast charge. Gets you from 0-50% in less than 15 mins. Plus you actually get a charging plug in the box  :P
Oneplus 12R looks impressive! Doesn't seem to be out yet so might wait a few weeks until it's more widely available
February 9, 2024, 01:06:18 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January 30, 2024, 09:58:31 pm
Had a feel of the S24, brilliantly designed phone. Feels like an iPhone actually. Was about to order until I saw the 4000mah battery. Would it kill them to go 4500mah?? Even the S22/S23 had shit battery capacity.

Such a shame it's Exynos. If you care about battery and can get the S23+ for cheap you will love it.
May 23, 2024, 08:01:53 am
Probably a stupid question but here goes.

I've recently finished a 12mrh SIM only deal on Vodafone and yesterday started a new contract with new phone still on Vodafone.

Do I need a PAC to keep my number or will it stay the same anyway?

At no point during the order process  have I been asked.
May 23, 2024, 10:14:24 am
Quote from: reddebs on May 23, 2024, 08:01:53 am
Probably a stupid question but here goes.

I've recently finished a 12mrh SIM only deal on Vodafone and yesterday started a new contract with new phone still on Vodafone.

Do I need a PAC to keep my number or will it stay the same anyway?

At no point during the order process  have I been asked.
I cant be certain, but I would have thought providing youve told them you would just insert your original SIM and carry on as before.
May 23, 2024, 12:23:21 pm
Quote from: kopite77 on May 23, 2024, 10:14:24 am
I cant be certain, but I would have thought providing youve told them you would just insert your original SIM and carry on as before.

Cheers.  I'd think the same but the order process never asked if I wanted to keep my number so who knows.

I'll find out at 3.30pm when the phone arrives 😁
May 23, 2024, 08:45:11 pm
You can't use a PAC on the same network just for clarity.
May 23, 2024, 08:54:23 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on May 23, 2024, 08:45:11 pm
You can't use a PAC on the same network just for clarity.

They're migrating my original number onto the new SIM which can take up to 72 working hours so probably next Tuesday 😳
September 1, 2024, 08:23:23 pm
I'm starting to look into getting a new phone, as my S7 Edge (yes, it's old) can't run certain apps any more purely because the OS isn't supported. I was thinking S24, I know it came out like 9 months ago now, so perhaps waiting for the S25 would be better, but I have a feeling the S25 will be loaded with AI shit that I don't want. If I could I'd just get something a year or two older, but that just means I'll have to buy a replacement in a few years when that one starts refusing to install updates as well.

Should I wait? Is there a better phone I should look at? Is the folding variety a silly gimmick or as amazing as it sounds? I don't want to spend an exhorbitant amount but I don't mind investing a decent amount since I'll likely keep it for a while.

Also, is it just me or is technology getting worse? My TV recently started displaying adverts if I leave it paused too long, despite me not downloading the latest patch for months. I hope as well that the next time I have to buy a car I can get one that isn't rammed with computers that send my driving data to my insurer and try to advertise McNasty's every time I drive past one (that last thing I made up but we all know it's coming).
September 3, 2024, 12:35:21 am
Quote from: Schmidt on September  1, 2024, 08:23:23 pm
I'm starting to look into getting a new phone, as my S7 Edge (yes, it's old) can't run certain apps any more purely because the OS isn't supported. I was thinking S24, I know it came out like 9 months ago now, so perhaps waiting for the S25 would be better, but I have a feeling the S25 will be loaded with AI shit that I don't want. If I could I'd just get something a year or two older, but that just means I'll have to buy a replacement in a few years when that one starts refusing to install updates as well.

Should I wait? Is there a better phone I should look at? Is the folding variety a silly gimmick or as amazing as it sounds? I don't want to spend an exhorbitant amount but I don't mind investing a decent amount since I'll likely keep it for a while.

Also, is it just me or is technology getting worse? My TV recently started displaying adverts if I leave it paused too long, despite me not downloading the latest patch for months. I hope as well that the next time I have to buy a car I can get one that isn't rammed with computers that send my driving data to my insurer and try to advertise McNasty's every time I drive past one (that last thing I made up but we all know it's coming).
I've got the s24 plus. It's a solid phone, s24 is exactly the same only slightly smaller but it's a much bigger screen than your current phone in a smaller body. It's a good phone and had you said you were moving from something in the last few years I'd say don't bother. From an s7 edge it's a huge upgrade. There is promise of 7 years upgrades on these ones where that wasn't the case for previous models.

My thinking on this is that improvements at this stage are minor and have been for years. You will see a big difference in your change though. I'd not bother waiting for the s25 unless you care about those minute changes.
September 3, 2024, 09:59:08 pm
Quote from: MBL? on September  3, 2024, 12:35:21 am
I've got the s24 plus. It's a solid phone, s24 is exactly the same only slightly smaller but it's a much bigger screen than your current phone in a smaller body. It's a good phone and had you said you were moving from something in the last few years I'd say don't bother. From an s7 edge it's a huge upgrade. There is promise of 7 years upgrades on these ones where that wasn't the case for previous models.

My thinking on this is that improvements at this stage are minor and have been for years. You will see a big difference in your change though. I'd not bother waiting for the s25 unless you care about those minute changes.

Cheers, yeah my only real reason to wait for the latest phone was so I didn't have to then upgrade a year sooner further down the line. Seems like it's worth starting to keep an eye on the price of the S24's then, since I'm assuming they drop more as the release of the next one gets closer.
September 4, 2024, 12:27:37 am
I'll never pay more than £200, lost and broken too many.
September 5, 2024, 12:29:04 am
Quote from: Schmidt on September  3, 2024, 09:59:08 pm
Cheers, yeah my only real reason to wait for the latest phone was so I didn't have to then upgrade a year sooner further down the line. Seems like it's worth starting to keep an eye on the price of the S24's then, since I'm assuming they drop more as the release of the next one gets closer.
Cheapest price will always be when the new one comes out.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  4, 2024, 12:27:37 am
I'll never pay more than £200, lost and broken too many.
I used to be the same but then after a good few years of not fucking up I went back to the more expensive ones. There isn't much difference in them though but if you don't need to change again for years I see no problem with paying the extra.
September 9, 2024, 11:20:06 am
Picked up the Pixel 9 as a second/work phone, main phone is an iPhone 14 Pro Max, Im seriously impressed.  I know phones are essentially tools, but the pixel is actually fun to use.  Was going to go for the iPhone 16 depending on todays announcement, not sure Ill bother now.
September 9, 2024, 12:53:29 pm
Apple have an event today where they will unveil the iPhone 16. Does that mean its likely the 13 gets taken off sale today?
September 9, 2024, 03:03:01 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on September  9, 2024, 12:53:29 pm
Apple have an event today where they will unveil the iPhone 16. Does that mean its likely the 13 gets taken off sale today?

Id say its a strong possibility
September 9, 2024, 09:53:41 pm
God these new iPhones and smartphones in general are so dull thess days. Just same fucking form, same shitty UI and annual upgrades to processor and camera. I do dearly miss those wild days of 00s.
September 9, 2024, 10:10:10 pm
Quote from: MBL? on September  5, 2024, 12:29:04 am
I used to be the same but then after a good few years of not fucking up I went back to the more expensive ones. There isn't much difference in them though but if you don't need to change again for years I see no problem with paying the extra.

I've seen way too many take a 13m swan dive onto a nice hard slab, really does happen in slow-mo, every fucking time  ;D
September 9, 2024, 11:09:52 pm
Quote from: Zlen on September  9, 2024, 09:53:41 pm
God these new iPhones and smartphones in general are so dull thess days. Just same fucking form, same shitty UI and annual upgrades to processor and camera. I do dearly miss those wild days of 00s.

I like it. I've had the same phone for close to 8 years and nobody bats an eye because they all look the same.
September 9, 2024, 11:13:43 pm
Quote from: Zlen on September  9, 2024, 09:53:41 pm
God these new iPhones and smartphones in general are so dull thess days. Just same fucking form, same shitty UI and annual upgrades to processor and camera. I do dearly miss those wild days of 00s.

What do you mean? The new iPhone has the fastest processor an iPhone has ever seen, 30% faster then the last one, that was 30% faster than the one before that, that was 30% faster than the one before that :D

But yeah, its all very repetitive with no stand out features, who really gives a shit about AI created emojis FFS? I have a brand new iPhone 13 mini (I took it to Apple to change the battery but they bricked the phone so gave me a new one a couple of months back) and I see nothing that makes me want to get a new phone, I was thinking about getting an iPhone 15 when the 16 comes out as they usually knock a few hundred quid off the price off the older ones but I think I might just forget about it and sweat the 13 for another year and then get a 16 when the 17 (with the fastest CPU ever, 30% faster then the 16 ;) )

Today at 12:06:11 pm
Still absolutely loving the Pixel 9 and noticed something strange, previous Pixels apparently had iffy modems, I was having a pint on my own yesterday so pissed about on my phone, iPhone got maybe 5mbps, unusable really, Pixel got 150mbps.  Same network.

If it weren't for my Mac and iPad I'd seriously consider using it as my main phone. I have airpod Pro 2s and Airpod Max, but both work well enough on android.

This is the base Pixel, no doubt the Pro versions are even better.
