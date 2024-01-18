I'm starting to look into getting a new phone, as my S7 Edge (yes, it's old) can't run certain apps any more purely because the OS isn't supported. I was thinking S24, I know it came out like 9 months ago now, so perhaps waiting for the S25 would be better, but I have a feeling the S25 will be loaded with AI shit that I don't want. If I could I'd just get something a year or two older, but that just means I'll have to buy a replacement in a few years when that one starts refusing to install updates as well.



Should I wait? Is there a better phone I should look at? Is the folding variety a silly gimmick or as amazing as it sounds? I don't want to spend an exhorbitant amount but I don't mind investing a decent amount since I'll likely keep it for a while.



Also, is it just me or is technology getting worse? My TV recently started displaying adverts if I leave it paused too long, despite me not downloading the latest patch for months. I hope as well that the next time I have to buy a car I can get one that isn't rammed with computers that send my driving data to my insurer and try to advertise McNasty's every time I drive past one (that last thing I made up but we all know it's coming).