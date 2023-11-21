« previous next »
Author Topic: What mobile phone?  (Read 847567 times)

Offline red_Mark1980

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8640 on: November 21, 2023, 12:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September 22, 2023, 09:52:46 pm
I just had a dig through my 'obsolete tech' cupboard and I still have my HTC M8 in there, actually think that may be in my top three handsets of all time, absolutely beautiful phone and perfect in the hand, a time before phones got too big.

Had it too and would agree with everything you say
Offline MBL?

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8641 on: January 17, 2024, 11:33:50 pm »
Thinking about getting the s24 plus to replace my pixel 6. Trade in they are offering now is 300 which is nearly double what they were offering on the s23 plus a few weeks ago.

Had considered the ultra but I really don't like the corners and especially the weight/bulkyness of other people's s23 ultras I've held. Only problem I have is the fact they are using the exynos chip on the non ultras this year. I don't care about the power of these chips since they are all plenty for me, just want good battery life.

Other option I'm thinking of is the oneplus 12, only problem I have with that is I'd rather have a flat screen and the cameras usually aren't as good as the s series or Google.
Offline swoopy

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8642 on: January 18, 2024, 09:26:05 am »
Quote from: MBL? on January 17, 2024, 11:33:50 pm
Thinking about getting the s24 plus to replace my pixel 6. Trade in they are offering now is 300 which is nearly double what they were offering on the s23 plus a few weeks ago.

Had considered the ultra but I really don't like the corners and especially the weight/bulkyness of other people's s23 ultras I've held. Only problem I have is the fact they are using the exynos chip on the non ultras this year. I don't care about the power of these chips since they are all plenty for me, just want good battery life.

Other option I'm thinking of is the oneplus 12, only problem I have with that is I'd rather have a flat screen and the cameras usually aren't as good as the s series or Google.

I like the Ultra too but as you say the corners really put me off. I'll probably go for the S24 plus.
Offline MBL?

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8643 on: January 18, 2024, 10:13:34 pm »
I'm also now considering the pixel 8 Pro After watching some 2/3 month reviews. Seem to work out as the same price or a bit cheaper if I sell my 6 to somewhere like cex.
Offline Danny Singh

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8644 on: January 20, 2024, 01:27:15 am »
Never owned an iPhone - been using Android for years but will be making the switch.

Had the S20+ for 3 years which was a good phone but the camera quality is poor and battery life isn't great. The mrs has an iPhone and I've got one for work purposes and it just seems to work really well.

Has anyone been an android user for years and made the transition to Apple, if yes how did you find it?

Also, is the iPhone 15 Pro a good jump from the S20+?

I'll be buying the phone outright from the apple store and upgrading my o2 sim only contract to just £8 a month (50gb data + unlimited mins/texts).
Offline MBL?

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8645 on: January 21, 2024, 12:20:28 am »
Early user reports on the exynos 2400 seem to have it above the sd gen 2 in performance and battery life. That will do me.

None mentioned the coms which I suppose is the only way it falls down. My pixel 6 is pretty bad when it comes to that and I know the 7/8 improved on it but it's still not as good as the sd modems. My guess is it will improve a bit so think with all considered I'm happy to go with the s24 plus. The ultra sounds great but the weight of that and apple max is ridiculous to me. The ultra in particular is horrible in the hand so any benefits it has will be nothing compared to how it feels to hold in one hand for a long duration.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8646 on: Yesterday at 03:36:32 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on January 17, 2024, 11:33:50 pm
Thinking about getting the s24 plus to replace my pixel 6. Trade in they are offering now is 300 which is nearly double what they were offering on the s23 plus a few weeks ago.

Had considered the ultra but I really don't like the corners and especially the weight/bulkyness of other people's s23 ultras I've held. Only problem I have is the fact they are using the exynos chip on the non ultras this year. I don't care about the power of these chips since they are all plenty for me, just want good battery life.

Other option I'm thinking of is the oneplus 12, only problem I have with that is I'd rather have a flat screen and the cameras usually aren't as good as the s series or Google.


Do you have a 6 or a 6Pro?

I'm just growing to downright hate my 6Pro. Just had to restart it again (this time because it wasn't ringing for incoming calls - not a case of it just being silent, but rather not showing anything as a was call coming in, until I'd get a message pop up telling me I'd missed a call)

The other week, it decided to close all open Chrome windows & tabs (I do tend to have a lot open).

I refused to get another Samsung after my S20. Great phone and functionality, but the screen would break if I seemingly even looked at it the wrong way. Was the second Samsung (I'd had one 2 or 3 previous to that) that had a screen made of sugar glass. But, with the demise of Huawei (had a P30 Pro and was quite impressed) and contraction of the market generally reducing choice for that flagship bracket (although I've not looked for a couple of years), I don't know what to get.

I have an iPhone for work and I don't like it, so want to stay Android.

Saying all that, I bought my 6Pro outright and, given how much intertest rates are financially destroying me at the moment, I'm going to be stuck with this heap of shit for at least the next year.



Logged
Offline classycarra

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8647 on: Yesterday at 05:16:03 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on January 17, 2024, 11:33:50 pm
Thinking about getting the s24 plus to replace my pixel 6. Trade in they are offering now is 300 which is nearly double what they were offering on the s23 plus a few weeks ago.

Had considered the ultra but I really don't like the corners and especially the weight/bulkyness of other people's s23 ultras I've held. Only problem I have is the fact they are using the exynos chip on the non ultras this year. I don't care about the power of these chips since they are all plenty for me, just want good battery life.

Other option I'm thinking of is the oneplus 12, only problem I have with that is I'd rather have a flat screen and the cameras usually aren't as good as the s series or Google.
am ovedue for an upgrade on my samsung s21 and coincidentally you seem to be in the same boat as me - think I can get quite a good deal through EE if i trade in my s21 and take an upgrade.

am permanently out of touch with the phone market, but i know I want to stay with Samsung. I'm also not a super user (would never user it for games, just relatively constantly listening to spotify on bluetooth headsets and browsing the internet - also take the odd average quality picture). not gonna be a big utiliser of all the flash AI stuff, especially with photos. I don't 'need' the S24 Ultra I don't think, although this new chipset sounds like one of the main features and reasons to jump to a S24. But from what I can tell the S24 and S24+ won't have that chipset for the next year at least.

my simple question to those who know a great deal more than me - do you think the lack of that snapdragon chip is that big a loss that it makes it not worth taking a favourable upgrade deal for the S24+?

cheers in advance!
Offline MBL?

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8648 on: Yesterday at 10:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:36:32 pm

Do you have a 6 or a 6Pro?

I'm just growing to downright hate my 6Pro. Just had to restart it again (this time because it wasn't ringing for incoming calls - not a case of it just being silent, but rather not showing anything as a was call coming in, until I'd get a message pop up telling me I'd missed a call)

The other week, it decided to close all open Chrome windows & tabs (I do tend to have a lot open).

I refused to get another Samsung after my S20. Great phone and functionality, but the screen would break if I seemingly even looked at it the wrong way. Was the second Samsung (I'd had one 2 or 3 previous to that) that had a screen made of sugar glass. But, with the demise of Huawei (had a P30 Pro and was quite impressed) and contraction of the market generally reducing choice for that flagship bracket (although I've not looked for a couple of years), I don't know what to get.

I have an iPhone for work and I don't like it, so want to stay Android.

Saying all that, I bought my 6Pro outright and, given how much intertest rates are financially destroying me at the moment, I'm going to be stuck with this heap of shit for at least the next year.




I have the 6. Sounds like you are having a lot of issues. For myself it's just battery not being great and the coms. It's really bad at hotspotting for example. I came from the p30 pro myself which was a decent phone. Never had a Samsung phone before but in the last year moved from ipad pro to the Samsung s9 ultra and I'm loving that so thought I might give their phones a go. Might seem silly, and it probably is, but I associated Samsung with chelsea, so I think it put me off them subconsciously..
Offline MBL?

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8649 on: Yesterday at 10:14:44 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:16:03 pm
am ovedue for an upgrade on my samsung s21 and coincidentally you seem to be in the same boat as me - think I can get quite a good deal through EE if i trade in my s21 and take an upgrade.

am permanently out of touch with the phone market, but i know I want to stay with Samsung. I'm also not a super user (would never user it for games, just relatively constantly listening to spotify on bluetooth headsets and browsing the internet - also take the odd average quality picture). not gonna be a big utiliser of all the flash AI stuff, especially with photos. I don't 'need' the S24 Ultra I don't think, although this new chipset sounds like one of the main features and reasons to jump to a S24. But from what I can tell the S24 and S24+ won't have that chipset for the next year at least.

my simple question to those who know a great deal more than me - do you think the lack of that snapdragon chip is that big a loss that it makes it not worth taking a favourable upgrade deal for the S24+?

cheers in advance!
I can't comment on uk phone contracts but I will be saving a load on the Irish one I just ditched by going through Samsungs own website. Inflated trade in (you can send them a broken phone that is able to turn on for not that much less) and there is supposedly a 10% discount on top with codes but I've not ordered yet and a free smart watch. Smart watch deal ends in a few days and the others I think end on the 29th/30th.

The uk offers will be different but they seem to be very strong in every market. They will all end soon though I think.
Offline MBL?

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8650 on: Yesterday at 10:19:14 pm »
Forgot to mention there's 100 off some of there other products at checkout but it's nothing I'm personally interested in.
Offline classycarra

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8651 on: Today at 02:35:28 am »
thanks mate, appreciate the reply and tip - can see some great deals on samsung's site like you mention. good option to hold. from what I can gather EE is a preferred partner so is laready getting some of the benefits of this, so might be able to kill two birds and get the deal through them with the convenience of keeping my number

feeling like i will try and go for the s24+ , based on today's digging - anyone who thinks there's some pitfalls, i'd apprecaite the tips ;D
