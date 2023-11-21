Thinking about getting the s24 plus to replace my pixel 6. Trade in they are offering now is 300 which is nearly double what they were offering on the s23 plus a few weeks ago.



Had considered the ultra but I really don't like the corners and especially the weight/bulkyness of other people's s23 ultras I've held. Only problem I have is the fact they are using the exynos chip on the non ultras this year. I don't care about the power of these chips since they are all plenty for me, just want good battery life.



Other option I'm thinking of is the oneplus 12, only problem I have with that is I'd rather have a flat screen and the cameras usually aren't as good as the s series or Google.



Do you have a 6 or a 6Pro?I'm just growing to downright hate my 6Pro. Just had to restart it again (this time because it wasn't ringing for incoming calls - not a case of it just being silent, but rather not showing anything as a was call coming in, until I'd get a message pop up telling me I'd missed a call)The other week, it decided to close all open Chrome windows & tabs (I do tend to have a lot open).I refused to get another Samsung after my S20. Great phone and functionality, but the screen would break if I seemingly even looked at it the wrong way. Was the second Samsung (I'd had one 2 or 3 previous to that) that had a screen made of sugar glass. But, with the demise of Huawei (had a P30 Pro and was quite impressed) and contraction of the market generally reducing choice for that flagship bracket (although I've not looked for a couple of years), I don't know what to get.I have an iPhone for work and I don't like it, so want to stay Android.Saying all that, I bought my 6Pro outright and, given how much intertest rates are financially destroying me at the moment, I'm going to be stuck with this heap of shit for at least the next year.