What mobile phone?

red_Mark1980

Re: What mobile phone?
November 21, 2023, 12:21:38 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September 22, 2023, 09:52:46 pm
I just had a dig through my 'obsolete tech' cupboard and I still have my HTC M8 in there, actually think that may be in my top three handsets of all time, absolutely beautiful phone and perfect in the hand, a time before phones got too big.

Had it too and would agree with everything you say
MBL?

Re: What mobile phone?
January 17, 2024, 11:33:50 pm
Thinking about getting the s24 plus to replace my pixel 6. Trade in they are offering now is 300 which is nearly double what they were offering on the s23 plus a few weeks ago.

Had considered the ultra but I really don't like the corners and especially the weight/bulkyness of other people's s23 ultras I've held. Only problem I have is the fact they are using the exynos chip on the non ultras this year. I don't care about the power of these chips since they are all plenty for me, just want good battery life.

Other option I'm thinking of is the oneplus 12, only problem I have with that is I'd rather have a flat screen and the cameras usually aren't as good as the s series or Google.
swoopy

Re: What mobile phone?
January 18, 2024, 09:26:05 am
Quote from: MBL? on January 17, 2024, 11:33:50 pm
Thinking about getting the s24 plus to replace my pixel 6. Trade in they are offering now is 300 which is nearly double what they were offering on the s23 plus a few weeks ago.

Had considered the ultra but I really don't like the corners and especially the weight/bulkyness of other people's s23 ultras I've held. Only problem I have is the fact they are using the exynos chip on the non ultras this year. I don't care about the power of these chips since they are all plenty for me, just want good battery life.

Other option I'm thinking of is the oneplus 12, only problem I have with that is I'd rather have a flat screen and the cameras usually aren't as good as the s series or Google.

I like the Ultra too but as you say the corners really put me off. I'll probably go for the S24 plus.
MBL?

Re: What mobile phone?
January 18, 2024, 10:13:34 pm
I'm also now considering the pixel 8 Pro After watching some 2/3 month reviews. Seem to work out as the same price or a bit cheaper if I sell my 6 to somewhere like cex.
Danny Singh

Re: What mobile phone?
Today at 01:27:15 am
Never owned an iPhone - been using Android for years but will be making the switch.

Had the S20+ for 3 years which was a good phone but the camera quality is poor and battery life isn't great. The mrs has an iPhone and I've got one for work purposes and it just seems to work really well.

Has anyone been an android user for years and made the transition to Apple, if yes how did you find it?

Also, is the iPhone 15 Pro a good jump from the S20+?

I'll be buying the phone outright from the apple store and upgrading my o2 sim only contract to just £8 a month (50gb data + unlimited mins/texts).
