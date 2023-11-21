Thinking about getting the s24 plus to replace my pixel 6. Trade in they are offering now is 300 which is nearly double what they were offering on the s23 plus a few weeks ago.



Had considered the ultra but I really don't like the corners and especially the weight/bulkyness of other people's s23 ultras I've held. Only problem I have is the fact they are using the exynos chip on the non ultras this year. I don't care about the power of these chips since they are all plenty for me, just want good battery life.



Other option I'm thinking of is the oneplus 12, only problem I have with that is I'd rather have a flat screen and the cameras usually aren't as good as the s series or Google.