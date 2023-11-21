Thinking about getting the s24 plus to replace my pixel 6. Trade in they are offering now is 300 which is nearly double what they were offering on the s23 plus a few weeks ago.
Had considered the ultra but I really don't like the corners and especially the weight/bulkyness of other people's s23 ultras I've held. Only problem I have is the fact they are using the exynos chip on the non ultras this year. I don't care about the power of these chips since they are all plenty for me, just want good battery life.
Other option I'm thinking of is the oneplus 12, only problem I have with that is I'd rather have a flat screen and the cameras usually aren't as good as the s series or Google.