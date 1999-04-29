Its weird I have never come across it before!

Though I've realised I'm only on my third-ever smart phone, thats probably why.





Stupidly it seems there is nothing close to my six year old phone



I have a galaxy a3, its only got 16GB memory, and I have to remove stuff every morning because its running out of space. I've moved everything I can to the SD card, but there's still only less than 1 GB free, and I can't really install any new apps





There aren't any phones as small as it, and anything even close is nearly as old, or has worse cameras and screens.

(And no, I don't want a iphone.)



Why the fook are all new phones that big?!?



There is nothing that size anymore. Also once you get a bigger phone you wont want to go back to a small one. Best small phone that can be bought now is the Zenfone 10 but that is a lot bigger than an a3 and expensive.Phones are bigger because most prefer them and it is now too expensive to build smaller ones since parts are more common in bigger devices so they are cheaper to build. I would go for a pixel 6a our 7a depending on how much you are willing to pay. Around half the price of a Zenfone 10 and not much bigger.You will be really surprised how quickly you will get used to the size. My parents in their 70s have phones now that are over 6 inches that can be got for cheaper than the pixels, cameras/software is not as good but it depends what your priorities are.