Should have gone for a Samsung, Sony or Motorola device. All their flagships have wired video output along with wireless options.



I can connect my xperia to my tv using its usb c port and use a wireless controller to play emulators on a massive screen.



I wouldn't connect using a cable. My TVs are all wall mounted and not having the phone/cable hanging down is a no no.Might get my S10 screen fixed and go back to that. To be honest I like the pixel but its no real improvement on my s10 for what I use it for. And lack of tapping the TV to share is a bummer. I could prob buy a refurbed S10 cheap enough, and I'm due an upgrade next NovemberI also use Nova to get my 6 x 7 grid, and it just keeps freezing when I use the 3 button options at the bottom - worked fine on my S10. And I just cant get the hang of the swiping up to see open apps.Probably not my best move getting this. I like the watch but its no real upgrade on my S3 Classic (apart from the S3 deceded when it wants to remain charged or not)