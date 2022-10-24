« previous next »
+1 for Spigen, always use them.
Motorola Edge 30 ultra

Anyone have one?

Thoughts on it please?
Well, bit pissed off to find out the Pixel 7 wont mirror/cast to any of my TVs. Samsung or Hisense.

Wish Id known that earlier. To be honest it never occured to me that a modern phone wouldnt be able to. I think I just accepted it as the norm as my Samsungs did with no problems.
Quote from: blert596 on November  1, 2022, 07:26:22 pm
Well, bit pissed off to find out the Pixel 7 wont mirror/cast to any of my TVs. Samsung or Hisense.

Wish Id known that earlier. To be honest it never occured to me that a modern phone wouldnt be able to. I think I just accepted it as the norm as my Samsungs did with no problems.

Should have gone for a Samsung, Sony or Motorola device. All their flagships have wired video output along with wireless options.

I can connect my xperia to my tv using its usb c port and use a wireless controller to play emulators on a massive screen.
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on November  2, 2022, 07:08:05 am
Should have gone for a Samsung, Sony or Motorola device. All their flagships have wired video output along with wireless options.

I can connect my xperia to my tv using its usb c port and use a wireless controller to play emulators on a massive screen.

I wouldn't connect using a cable. My TVs are all wall mounted and not having the phone/cable hanging down is a no no.

Might get my S10 screen fixed and go back to that. To be honest I like the pixel but its no real improvement on my s10 for what I use it for. And lack of tapping the TV to share is a bummer. I could prob buy a refurbed S10 cheap enough, and I'm due an upgrade next November

I also use Nova to get my 6 x 7 grid, and it just keeps freezing when I use the 3 button options at the bottom - worked fine on my S10. And I just cant get the hang of the swiping up to see open apps.

Probably not my best move getting this. I like the watch but its no real upgrade on my S3 Classic (apart from the S3 deceded when it wants to remain charged or not)
Went for a Pixel 7 in the end and ordered within the timeframe to get the buds. I really like the phone, although navigating backwards on a website took some figuring out on Chrome! 🙄
Just ordered the pixel 7.

I've been eyeing up a new phone for a few months but then had the major panic earlier of my existing one totally freezing and realising how much stuff is saved on it that I'd lose if it fucked up completely.

What a ballache though trying to process an order on the laptop when I've no idea what my banking login details are as it's all done via fingerprint and every payment done online has to be authorised in the app 🤦

Finally managed to turn the damn thing off to unfreeze it but now I've got to phone them tomorrow as the autofill address doesn't match what my bank has so the payment wouldn't process 😡

Fucking joys of modern tech 😂
Any help with my options that are 6.0" or smaller for £150 or less. It's for the mother, so it doesn't need any bells or whistles. But I'm struggling to find anything full stop. She doesn't want a huge phone (is currently using a Galaxy J3 at only 5.0"). She just needs the handset. Doesn't need to be a new release, just not so old that support has stopped or will be stopping shortly.
Quote from: kellan on December  5, 2022, 07:13:13 pm
Any help with my options that are 6.0" or smaller for £150 or less. It's for the mother, so it doesn't need any bells or whistles. But I'm struggling to find anything full stop. She doesn't want a huge phone (is currently using a Galaxy J3 at only 5.0"). She just needs the handset. Doesn't need to be a new release, just not so old that support has stopped or will be stopping shortly.
I bought a Pixel 3a about 2 years ago largely because I wanted a sub 6" phone (think the Pixel is 5.6"). I have to say it has been pretty damn decent and I have had no issues with it at all, although it is rather nicer than a 'basic phone' and (I believe) will support at least up to Android 11.

I am not a heavy user but the battery easily lasts me 2-3 days, colours on the OLED screen are rich and it takes great pictures - noticibly nicer than the Samsungs that other members of the family have.

It seems to be available for around £150ish from some retailers in less popular colours. I have also bought high quality manufacturer certified refurbs before without issue.
Daughter has an iPhone 11 on three and missus an iPhone XE on three, daughter's is £38.00 a month, missus' £28 a month so £66 we've been paying for the last two years. They are happy with their phones so just taken out a 100gb of data for the daughter from Talkmobile for £9.99 and a 60gb one for the missus for the same price (managed to get an offer for increased data for the daughter's).

So saving me the best part of £50 a month and it's a one month contract

