« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 207 208 209 210 211 [212]   Go Down

Author Topic: What mobile phone?  (Read 756568 times)

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,184
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8440 on: September 15, 2022, 11:32:08 am »
As I understand it, the Google Pixel range makes up with its lack of a top notch sensor with excellent software based tuning.

I had a Pixel 4a for a couple of years and found the quality of photos it produced to be superb.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8441 on: September 15, 2022, 11:53:21 am »
Quote from: .adam on September 15, 2022, 11:32:08 am
As I understand it, the Google Pixel range makes up with its lack of a top notch sensor with excellent software based tuning.

I had a Pixel 4a for a couple of years and found the quality of photos it produced to be superb.

This is correct. I believe there hasn't been much evolution in Google's camera hardware in recent years but their software is probably best in class. Pixel 5 was my first Google phone and I was really surprised at the quality of the photos it takes. Much better than some newer Samsung models. 
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,302
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8442 on: September 19, 2022, 10:30:39 am »
Quote from: ChrisOH on September 15, 2022, 10:09:22 am
To clarify, if there anything on the android market that would match the iPhone 14's consistency in taking everyday pictures/videos. Mrwhostheboss latest video basically says the iPhone 14 wipes the floor with Samsung 22 Ultra so I'm guessing not?

I'll say outright I think Apple are better at video generally or at least provide the standard (which matches industry standards). Not worth the Apple tax for me but ymmv

But a bit of an odd question, basically yes. Xiaomi are the most underrated brand IMO. Excellent cameras on some of them.

Two on this ranking alone :
https://m.gsmarena.com/best_camera_phones_buyers_guide-review-2030.php

At any rate if I went with even the top level iPhone now I'd be getting back a notch and sacrificing charging speed both wirelessly and wired. That's outside of software considerations but like anybody you use a device and if it's good you don't wanna chop and change, that's understandable

It is pretty ace with every device I have being USBC

As ever with phones I suppose you pick and choose the features you want. Not a fan of Samsung personally but Pixel and the Xiaomi 12s  just seem to do cameras correctly. Seems to be Xiaomi's thing. Competitive yeah that's one word for it

Probably worth admitting I think we are at the point of diminishing returns with cameras. It isn't 2009. For most purposes most are going to be more than sufficient

One would probably be off learning manual mode on even an average phone camera at any rate.
« Last Edit: September 19, 2022, 10:32:21 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,039
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8443 on: September 21, 2022, 08:19:06 pm »
Really close to taking the plunge on the Honor 70. Do android phones require google assistant for voice commands?

I regularly use Siri in the car for calls and it works perfectly even if the phone is locked. "Siri, call X".

I am worried about having to tap on the honor to wake it and then do the voice command which kind of defeats the object
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,302
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8444 on: September 22, 2022, 12:55:25 pm »
you can do hands-free google assistant

Siri basically no

Alexa probably (never tried)

Hands free Google Assistant is doable, used to use it a lot to recognise my voice - also annoy my boss on calls with it cause Hey Google makes his phone respond to me lol
Logged

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,039
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8445 on: September 22, 2022, 06:04:36 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on September 22, 2022, 12:55:25 pm
you can do hands-free google assistant

Siri basically no

Alexa probably (never tried)

Hands free Google Assistant is doable, used to use it a lot to recognise my voice - also annoy my boss on calls with it cause Hey Google makes his phone respond to me lol
Does it work when a phone is locked though?

Friend of mine has a samsung A12 and in order to use google assistant the screen needs to be awake which just seems ridiculous
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,222
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8446 on: September 22, 2022, 06:08:22 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on September 22, 2022, 06:04:36 pm
Does it work when a phone is locked though?

Friend of mine has a samsung A12 and in order to use google assistant the screen needs to be awake which just seems ridiculous

You definitely can. Your friend should go into their Google app > Settings > Google Assistant > Lock Screen > Assistant Responses on Lock Screen: On

It's possible their phone can't handle that feature but anything more modern than a few years old should be able to, I've been using that feature on my last 3 phones and I had my previous phone 3 years.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,366
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8447 on: September 24, 2022, 08:44:42 am »
Any thoughts on the Honor 70? :)
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,302
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8448 on: September 24, 2022, 09:00:04 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on September 24, 2022, 08:44:42 am
Any thoughts on the Honor 70? :)

Looks pretty good in areas that matter. Maybe some software annoyances but yknow decent phone

Specs are at
https://m.gsmarena.com/honor_70-11575.php
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,302
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8449 on: September 24, 2022, 09:01:46 am »
Quote from: owens_2k on September 22, 2022, 06:04:36 pm
Does it work when a phone is locked though?

Friend of mine has a samsung A12 and in order to use google assistant the screen needs to be awake which just seems ridiculous

Yes

That sounds more like your friend not knowing permissions or some such. Probably never touched the settings and never even googled it
Logged

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,039
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8450 on: September 27, 2022, 10:17:18 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on September 24, 2022, 08:44:42 am
Any thoughts on the Honor 70? :)
I needed some ear buds anyways so I took the plunge and got the 256gb one which includes them and a case for £499. The phone is nice, although the transition from ios to android is a difficult one.

Oh and even though the spec says it has reverse wireless charging, it doesnt!

https://www.hihonor.com/global/phones/honor-70/spec/
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,366
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8451 on: September 28, 2022, 03:47:28 pm »
I went for the Oppo x5 5g. Not set it up yet!
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,946
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8452 on: September 29, 2022, 09:46:40 am »
still havent had my iphone 14 pro max delivered, it's still bloody sold out everywhere. piss take!
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,054
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8453 on: September 29, 2022, 10:31:08 am »
https://www.gsmarena.com/apple_iphone_14_pro_max-11773.php

looking at the specs, in the words of shania twain that dont impress me much

certainly not for the price
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 908
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8454 on: September 29, 2022, 01:21:01 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on September 28, 2022, 03:47:28 pm
I went for the Oppo x5 5g. Not set it up yet!
got the older x2, lite version. For the price a great phone. Had it 18 months or so and still got good battery performance, with regular software updates.
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,931
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8455 on: September 30, 2022, 01:29:08 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on September 19, 2022, 10:30:39 am
At any rate if I went with even the top level iPhone now I'd be getting back a notch and sacrificing charging speed both wirelessly and wired. That's outside of software considerations but like anybody you use a device and if it's good you don't wanna chop and change, that's understandable

It is pretty ace with every device I have being USBC

As ever with phones I suppose you pick and choose the features you want. Not a fan of Samsung personally but Pixel and the Xiaomi 12s  just seem to do cameras correctly. Seems to be Xiaomi's thing. Competitive yeah that's one word for it


That is the crucial thing with any new phone, get the features that matter to you.

For me things like a headphone jack, sd card slot along with other bonuses such as a flat screen, no notch/hole for a selfie camera I will rarely use anyway and the fingerprint reader not being under the screen, made my recent purchase of an Xperia 1 IV the right one for me, but it definitely wouldn't be the right one for everyone, especially if you tend to buy you phones outright rather than via a contract as it isn't cheap.
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,865
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8456 on: September 30, 2022, 10:21:33 pm »
Just tried the swap your phone upgrade with EE and thought it was going OK. Before they could finish I had to call them before the order could be completed.

I declared that I had a very small crack on the very bottom right side of my S10 screen. Tiny, but I know its there so told them.

Couple of mins later the girl comes back with " We'll need to charge you £300 to get the screen replaced".

Nah its OK love, just cancel everything. Ta.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,302
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8457 on: October 1, 2022, 10:21:07 am »
Quote from: blert596 on September 30, 2022, 10:21:33 pm
Just tried the swap your phone upgrade with EE and thought it was going OK. Before they could finish I had to call them before the order could be completed.

I declared that I had a very small crack on the very bottom right side of my S10 screen. Tiny, but I know its there so told them.

Couple of mins later the girl comes back with " We'll need to charge you £300 to get the screen replaced".

Nah its OK love, just cancel everything. Ta.

They don't have any Xiaomis anyway

lol though. Punishing you for being honest like that Curb episode when Larry tells the hotel about the damaged room and they charge him anyway
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,262
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8458 on: Today at 05:48:59 pm »
Looking for an Android for around £300 with a decent spec and one with decent battery life, currently have a Samsung Galaxy A41 through my former employer but that needs to go back, not a bad phone but ideally would like 128gb rather than 64gb and 5G ready.

Not sure if there is a decent one out there in my price range though but any help/advice would be much appreciated


I've already got a SIM Card so it needs to be unlocked
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,955
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8459 on: Today at 09:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:48:59 pm
Looking for an Android for around £300 with a decent spec and one with decent battery life, currently have a Samsung Galaxy A41 through my former employer but that needs to go back, not a bad phone but ideally would like 128gb rather than 64gb and 5G ready.

Not sure if there is a decent one out there in my price range though but any help/advice would be much appreciated


I've already got a SIM Card so it needs to be unlocked
redmi note 11 pro or Samsung a53
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 207 208 209 210 211 [212]   Go Up
« previous next »
 