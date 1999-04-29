To clarify, if there anything on the android market that would match the iPhone 14's consistency in taking everyday pictures/videos. Mrwhostheboss latest video basically says the iPhone 14 wipes the floor with Samsung 22 Ultra so I'm guessing not?



I'll say outright I think Apple are better at video generally or at least provide the standard (which matches industry standards). Not worth the Apple tax for me but ymmvBut a bit of an odd question, basically yes. Xiaomi are the most underrated brand IMO. Excellent cameras on some of them.Two on this ranking alone :At any rate if I went with even the top level iPhone now I'd be getting back a notch and sacrificing charging speed both wirelessly and wired. That's outside of software considerations but like anybody you use a device and if it's good you don't wanna chop and change, that's understandableIt is pretty ace with every device I have being USBCAs ever with phones I suppose you pick and choose the features you want. Not a fan of Samsung personally but Pixel and the Xiaomi 12s just seem to do cameras correctly. Seems to be Xiaomi's thing. Competitive yeah that's one word for itProbably worth admitting I think we are at the point of diminishing returns with cameras. It isn't 2009. For most purposes most are going to be more than sufficientOne would probably be off learning manual mode on even an average phone camera at any rate.