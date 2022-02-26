« previous next »
Author Topic: What mobile phone?  (Read 725362 times)

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8360 on: February 26, 2022, 03:26:11 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on February 26, 2022, 12:09:09 pm
The thing with Samsung is I agree at full price they aren't super attractive, but you normally get good offers pretty quickly, either enhanced trade in prices, cashback, google credit etc. I got a S21 Ultra with a pretty significant reduction in price within a couple of months of launch last year.

Yeah, the top model in the 'S' line is usually the only one worth buying these days.

I used to be a Samsung proponent till the S10, but they started dropping features after that. Now they do not even have proper proximity sensors in some of their S line phones. My S20 FE is horrendous when it comes to taking calls as the virtual proximity sensor doesn't work properly. The screen turns on automatically during calls, leading to the call getting muted accidentally. Turns on in my pocket too, leading to accidental calls.

I also have on old S9, which is waterproof, has a 2k screen, sd card slot, headphone jack and the works. I got it for around 600 at the time, fantastic value for money. Since then, their prices have gradually hiked up to iphone levels for some reason. Samsung, for some reason, are emulating the worst practices from Apple.


Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8361 on: March 14, 2022, 06:49:23 am »
how's O2 service these days ? Been with EE/Orange for years and me and the misses phones are starting to die out (Galaxy s9 and Sony Xperia xz1 compact) so looking at upgrading to Galaxy S21fe and Sony Xperia 5iii.

EE seem's miles of price wise to what can order through mobilephonesdirect (part of AO) on a O2 contract.
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8362 on: March 31, 2022, 12:00:08 pm »
Quote from: shayne66 on March 14, 2022, 06:49:23 am
how's O2 service these days ? Been with EE/Orange for years and me and the misses phones are starting to die out (Galaxy s9 and Sony Xperia xz1 compact) so looking at upgrading to Galaxy S21fe and Sony Xperia 5iii.

EE seem's miles of price wise to what can order through mobilephonesdirect (part of AO) on a O2 contract.

I switched from 3 to O2 when I got my latest contract and have had no real coverage issues of note (mostly Southport to Liverpool areas) as far as 4G, no idea about 5G though as I am sticking with my S10+ until it dies due to the newer flagships removing features I use. The peak speeds have been lower than I saw while on 3, but the typical speeds and coverage have been much better.
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8363 on: March 31, 2022, 12:03:01 pm »
I am now on the S22+ and I have to say it is really good, some minor but welcomed changes over my S20+, way better design and as usual, cameras are excellent.
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8364 on: March 31, 2022, 12:19:44 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on March 31, 2022, 12:03:01 pm
I am now on the S22+ and I have to say it is really good, some minor but welcomed changes over my S20+, way better design and as usual, cameras are excellent.

Personally this is what I do (although on iPhone rather than android).  Always skip a model, the updates are so incremental, people who do it every year are nuts. You could probably do it every three years and not miss anything.
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8365 on: March 31, 2022, 12:53:17 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on March 31, 2022, 12:03:01 pm
I am now on the S22+ and I have to say it is really good, some minor but welcomed changes over my S20+, way better design and as usual, cameras are excellent.

Also done this. Feeling the same as you :)
Really nice phone.
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8366 on: April 4, 2022, 05:17:07 pm »
My daughter uses an android phone for medical reasons and as a result only ever uses one app (app only available to android)

The Google pixel that she is using is old, and the battery goes from 100 to 0 fast!

Can anyone recommend a decent android phone which has basic functions and not all the bells and whistles? The app manufacturers have said that compatibility is mostly related to the quality of the Bluetooth drivers. So I need something which has good bluetooth and decent battery life really.

Any help appreciated

Thanks
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8367 on: April 4, 2022, 05:45:32 pm »
Samsungs all have great bluetooth and you can pick an A12 up for just over £100
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8368 on: April 4, 2022, 09:40:26 pm »
A newer pixel? I have the six and its good, theres a 6a coming out soon that will be cheaper.
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8369 on: April 4, 2022, 10:29:06 pm »
I've had the S22 Ultra for a week or so now.

Its no different to the S9 I had save for it being bigger and having a better battery life.
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8370 on: Yesterday at 08:30:40 am »
Quote from: Jake on April  4, 2022, 10:29:06 pm
I've had the S22 Ultra for a week or so now.

Its no different to the S9 I had save for it being bigger and having a better battery life.

No headphone jack as well. 

Seriously, anyone buying a flagship phone right now should go for Asus Rog 5s. Headphone jack, awesome display, SD card slot, physical gaming buttons, cool looking LED at the back and a great processor.

What a waste of money these Samsung phones are.


Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8371 on: Today at 09:50:03 am »
Quote from: MBL? on April  4, 2022, 09:40:26 pm
A newer pixel? I have the six and its good, theres a 6a coming out soon that will be cheaper.
Would a second hand Samsung S9 be a decent upgrade considering what it will be used for? Just worked out what she has at the moment is a Pixel XL. Don't want to be shelling out too much for something that will literally only be carried round with her and not used for anything. She has an iPhone 13 for that!
