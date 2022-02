Samsung have jacked up their prices for their flagships over the last few years. The standard s22 and s22 plus don',t even have 2K screens which used to be standard for all S models a couple of years ago.



They have also removed the headphone jack from all their high end phones.



Not buying Samsung again.



Anyone considering a new phone , should defo look at the Asus rog phone 5s.



Amazing phone with everything you can imagine on a phone. Its supposed to ve a gaming phone, but even for non gamers it is a fantastic option for the price.



For the price of a standard S22, you get the latest snapdragon 888 plus, huge battery, headphone jack sd card slot, 2K display, high fidelity audio and tons of add on accessories you can buy.