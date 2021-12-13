« previous next »
What mobile phone?

Re: What mobile phone?
December 13, 2021, 12:03:35 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on December  8, 2021, 07:30:55 am
It will be a few years before 5G becomes widespread in the UK. Even then, unless you are watching 4K videos online or downloading torrents, 5G speeds will offer no real advantage.

Yeah, I dont see any real advantage in using 5 G at the moment. We have full networks here in HK, but I dont really know that many people actually using it. Since they implemented hard download limits a few years ago, not many people use mobile data plans for home use anymore. Most are now on fibre optic at home.

There really isnt a use case for 5G at all IMO.
Re: What mobile phone?
December 13, 2021, 03:04:10 pm
Anybody else get really bad signal with Three? Recently switched to them from Voda an seriously regretting it. Anytime I am indoors its a pain in the arse getting a decent signal.
Re: What mobile phone?
December 13, 2021, 08:43:07 pm
Quote from: wadey-LFC on December 13, 2021, 03:04:10 pm
Anybody else get really bad signal with Three? Recently switched to them from Voda an seriously regretting it. Anytime I am indoors its a pain in the arse getting a decent signal.

Three's 4g is abysmal, I often find myself restricting my phone to 3g to get better speeds.
Re: What mobile phone?
December 14, 2021, 10:29:28 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on December 13, 2021, 12:03:35 pm
Yeah, I dont see any real advantage in using 5 G at the moment. We have full networks here in HK, but I dont really know that many people actually using it. Since they implemented hard download limits a few years ago, not many people use mobile data plans for home use anymore. Most are now on fibre optic at home.

There really isnt a use case for 5G at all IMO.

Precisely.

Using mobile data for heavy downloads or ultra high def streaming is not really viable due to data caps.

Most people who do a lot of downloading, 4K streaming or online gaming have fibre/broadband connections at home. Doesn't make sense to use mobile data for such purposes.

I personally only use mobile data when I am commuting. 4G is more than fast enough for the odd youtube video, light browsing or social media. 

5G is essentially overkill. And it will take a while for 5G to match 4G in terms of coverage. Buying a new phone just for 5G is a waste imho.



Re: What mobile phone?
December 16, 2021, 09:15:56 pm
Im another whos never understood 5G for the normal user. Only phone with a 4K screen is a couple of Sony ones and if you had a half decent 4g signal it could stream anything as you only need about 16gb download speeds. I cant see any situation where I am on my phone and would think to myself that I need more than 4g. The odd time I will have Wi-Fi turned off at home and cant tell the difference between the 300 or so it gets from my 500mb line.
Re: What mobile phone?
January 2, 2022, 11:54:54 am
Quote from: wadey-LFC on December 13, 2021, 03:04:10 pm
Anybody else get really bad signal with Three? Recently switched to them from Voda an seriously regretting it. Anytime I am indoors its a pain in the arse getting a decent signal.

I found them to be feast or famine, in some places I could readily get as much as 120+ mb/s speeds on 4g+ and in other places, even outdoors the coverage could be horrible with indoors being even more flakey.

In the end, unlimited data simply wasn't worth the hassle for me to put up with the problems I had with the network and I would advise anyone considering them to get a payg sim to try them out for coverage before getting a contract.
Re: What mobile phone?
January 2, 2022, 11:59:07 am
Quote from: MBL? on December 16, 2021, 09:15:56 pm
Im another whos never understood 5G for the normal user. Only phone with a 4K screen is a couple of Sony ones and if you had a half decent 4g signal it could stream anything as you only need about 16gb download speeds. I cant see any situation where I am on my phone and would think to myself that I need more than 4g. The odd time I will have Wi-Fi turned off at home and cant tell the difference between the 300 or so it gets from my 500mb line.

Considering that most people still have capped contracts, the bigger benefit with 5g is probably the lower latency more than the speed, how you use your phone will influence how important that part of it actually is though because even 4g latency isn't terrible by any stretch of the imagination.
Re: What mobile phone?
January 4, 2022, 10:31:59 am
Quote from: Skeeve on January  2, 2022, 11:59:07 am
Considering that most people still have capped contracts, the bigger benefit with 5g is probably the lower latency more than the speed, how you use your phone will influence how important that part of it actually is though because even 4g latency isn't terrible by any stretch of the imagination.

What do we do on our phones that requires low latency? 4G is fast enough for GPS/navigation, streaming, browsing and social media applications.  Off the top of my head, online gaming is the only use case where low latency can really make a difference. 

Re: What mobile phone?
January 4, 2022, 08:05:31 pm
Quote from: wadey-LFC on December 13, 2021, 03:04:10 pm
Anybody else get really bad signal with Three? Recently switched to them from Voda an seriously regretting it. Anytime I am indoors its a pain in the arse getting a decent signal.


Yes.

I moved to Vodafone last year and the signal went from 1-2 bars to 3-4 in my home.

Just had rant in the boozer about trying to move my daughters' contracts to O2. It's let me do one, then rejected the other.

Why is everything so hard to do? There's always obstacles when technology should be making shit easier.
Re: What mobile phone?
January 5, 2022, 01:57:11 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on January  4, 2022, 10:31:59 am
What do we do on our phones that requires low latency? 4G is fast enough for GPS/navigation, streaming, browsing and social media applications.  Off the top of my head, online gaming is the only use case where low latency can really make a difference. 


Gaming is the big one, but streaming (both to and from the phone) also benefit from it as well, although this is obviously theoretical for most of us since hardly anyone will see 5g on their phones anyway.
Re: What mobile phone?
January 5, 2022, 02:01:37 pm
Im constantly using 5g, its pretty common where I am.  I didnt go out of my way to buy a 5g phone, but I couldnt be without one now.
Re: What mobile phone?
January 17, 2022, 05:32:45 pm
Does anyone use and can recommend Sky Mobile? I already have their TV and Broadband, wondering if they do any deals if you go for their mobile contract too.
Re: What mobile phone?
Yesterday at 02:44:05 pm
My contract is coming to an end, spoke with Vodafone and been offered the following;

Google Pixel 6 Pro 100gb data £45 per month
iphone 12 100gb data £39 per month
iphone 13 100gb data £42 per month

or

Samsung A52S £29 per month.

Never heard of the 52S but when the fella is going 'ohhh these are great, I'd have one myself', it normally means they are the one they are trying to get shut of the most.

To be honest, currently using a Huawei P20 Pro which has been outstanding, apart from it doesn't have a proper headphone jack. The camera is outstanding and thats what I am looking for the most with a new phone.

Any shouts?
Re: What mobile phone?
Yesterday at 02:51:22 pm
If cameras are what you're looking for then it has to be either the iPhone 13 or the Pixel 6 Pro, I'd say the Pixel has the better cameras compared to the regular iPhone 13, but you can't really go too wrong with either. It just depends on whether you want to stick with Android or wouldn't mind switching over to iOS.

Also, there's been a lot of bugs reported with the new Pixels. They've recently released a software update I believe but it remains to be seen how effective that is.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wJ7A1C_HzEE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wJ7A1C_HzEE</a>
Re: What mobile phone?
Today at 07:01:19 am
A52s has a pretty good camera with OIS to be honest. Its good value for the price.

It doesnt have a flagship grade processor, but its pretty fast and does the job well.

It also has a headphone jack and sd card slot.
