My contract is coming to an end, spoke with Vodafone and been offered the following;



Google Pixel 6 Pro 100gb data £45 per month

iphone 12 100gb data £39 per month

iphone 13 100gb data £42 per month



or



Samsung A52S £29 per month.



Never heard of the 52S but when the fella is going 'ohhh these are great, I'd have one myself', it normally means they are the one they are trying to get shut of the most.



To be honest, currently using a Huawei P20 Pro which has been outstanding, apart from it doesn't have a proper headphone jack. The camera is outstanding and thats what I am looking for the most with a new phone.



Any shouts?