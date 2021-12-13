Yeah, I dont see any real advantage in using 5 G at the moment. We have full networks here in HK, but I dont really know that many people actually using it. Since they implemented hard download limits a few years ago, not many people use mobile data plans for home use anymore. Most are now on fibre optic at home.
There really isnt a use case for 5G at all IMO.
Precisely.
Using mobile data for heavy downloads or ultra high def streaming is not really viable due to data caps.
Most people who do a lot of downloading, 4K streaming or online gaming have fibre/broadband connections at home. Doesn't make sense to use mobile data for such purposes.
I personally only use mobile data when I am commuting. 4G is more than fast enough for the odd youtube video, light browsing or social media.
5G is essentially overkill. And it will take a while for 5G to match 4G in terms of coverage. Buying a new phone just for 5G is a waste imho.