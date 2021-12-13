Im another whos never understood 5G for the normal user. Only phone with a 4K screen is a couple of Sony ones and if you had a half decent 4g signal it could stream anything as you only need about 16gb download speeds. I cant see any situation where I am on my phone and would think to myself that I need more than 4g. The odd time I will have Wi-Fi turned off at home and cant tell the difference between the 300 or so it gets from my 500mb line.