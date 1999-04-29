« previous next »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8400 on: May 31, 2021, 08:08:19 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 29, 2021, 02:52:37 pm
Mi 10 Ultra  ;)

(Xiaomi make the best phones obviously)

Twice the price without double the quality.
Online MBL?

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8401 on: June 1, 2021, 01:14:17 am »
Phones have really slowed down technology wise over the last number of years. Ive a p30 pro and there is no outstanding features that are about that would make me change. I thought 120hz would be it but after getting an iPad Pro recently Im not so sure. Its a bit smoother alright but not as big of a deal as I thought it would be.

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8402 on: June 9, 2021, 10:20:17 pm »
I recently purchased a Redmi Note 10s with MiUI 12.5 preinstalled based on Android 11. I am loving it so far. The phone is fast, the screen is terrific and the battery lasts a day and a half with my usage. I do face a weird issue...

The phone is usually connected to the Bluetooth in the car. While using WhatsApp to make calls, it starts fine. But there is a 3-4 seconds lag after 2 minutes of the call. I take the phone off Bluetooth and switch on the loudspeaker, lag magically disappears and I am able to talk normally. I reconnect it with Bluetooth, the lag resurfaces. And this only happens on WhatsApp calls. Normal telephone calls are 100% fine.

Basically....

Normal calls on Bluetooth - fine.
Whatsapp calls on loudspeaker mode - fine.
Whatsapp calls on Bluetooth - lag after 2 mins of the call.

Does anyone know what is happening?
Offline paulrazor

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8403 on: June 10, 2021, 09:47:56 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 29, 2021, 02:52:37 pm
Mi 10 Ultra  ;)

(Xiaomi make the best phones obviously)
bought this

only bug i have with it is spotify constantly showing up on the lockscreen even after you shut it down or swipe it away

its a bit annoying

the finger print is shit too

but great battery/camera

charges super fast too. In a weird way i think ill save on electricity. instead of charging my phone 3 hours a day itll be about 45 mins tops
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8404 on: June 10, 2021, 11:36:43 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on June 10, 2021, 09:47:56 am
bought this

only bug i have with it is spotify constantly showing up on the lockscreen even after you shut it down or swipe it away

its a bit annoying

the finger print is shit too

but great battery/camera

charges super fast too. In a weird way i think ill save on electricity. instead of charging my phone 3 hours a day itll be about 45 mins tops

It'll just be pulling in more watts :)
Offline paulrazor

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8405 on: June 10, 2021, 12:04:26 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 10, 2021, 11:36:43 am
It'll just be pulling in more watts :)
probably

nice though considering for a while on old phones you leave it to charge an hour and it goes up 14%
Offline arthur sarnoff

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8406 on: June 30, 2021, 10:31:15 pm »
I'm probably going over ground that has already been covered here, but does anyone have any recommendations for someone who has used HTC phones for the last 9 years?  My U11 is giving up the ghost on the battery front.

I don't need a stunning camera, nor do I need market leading performance, but I do need Google services. (Not sure at all where things stand on that, just aware of the issue with Huawei)

Quite like the look of some Oppo phones, but any advice gratefully received.  Never had an Iphone, I just prefer Android, but happy to be convinced of benefits.
« Last Edit: June 30, 2021, 10:32:53 pm by arthur sarnoff »
Offline pazcom

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8407 on: July 1, 2021, 12:45:24 am »
Got an oppo X2 lite a few months ago. Got to say it's a great phone for the price.
5G enabled
Fast but not wireless charging
3.5m headphone socket
128gb memory, but not expandable
Decent cameras all round
Regular updates, not sure if it's via virgin or direct from oppo.
Offline ToneLa

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8408 on: July 1, 2021, 09:19:20 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on June 10, 2021, 09:47:56 am
bought this

only bug i have with it is spotify constantly showing up on the lockscreen even after you shut it down or swipe it away

its a bit annoying

the finger print is shit too

but great battery/camera

charges super fast too. In a weird way i think ill save on electricity. instead of charging my phone 3 hours a day itll be about 45 mins tops

I am LATE but that notification shade bug has been sorted on latest

I don't use the fingerprint reader in this Wfh era but apparently it's had some software updates. YMMV, hope it steadies for ya

The camera app has a Pro mode. It's great. Absolutely love the manual settings. Sets your photos apart from every other camera phone user
Offline Phil M

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8409 on: July 1, 2021, 09:33:26 am »
Getting quite disillusioned with the Samsung S10, constantly charging it without it being in heavy use, I close apps and use one of those recommended 'clean up' tools to keep it running well.
Maybe it's just one of those things like with iphones a few years ago where they deliberately slow down after a year or so (https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-51413724).
Going to consider other brands when it's time to upgrade.
Offline pazcom

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8410 on: July 1, 2021, 10:27:40 am »
Quote from: Phil M on July  1, 2021, 09:33:26 am
Getting quite disillusioned with the Samsung S10, constantly charging it without it being in heavy use, I close apps and use one of those recommended 'clean up' tools to keep it running well.
Maybe it's just one of those things like with iphones a few years ago where they deliberately slow down after a year or so (https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-51413724).
Going to consider other brands when it's time to upgrade.

I've only ever upgraded phones due to battery issues. I loved my Nokia 8 but the charing port started to play up and was having to charge the phone before it hit 50% as it didn't seem to want to charge when lower than that. I think most phones now have a clean up app within them which allows you to clear cache, delete duplicate photos etc. I would say those clean up apps just take up space not needed.

As mentioned in posts above I've now got an Oppo phone - its great for the price.
Offline paulrazor

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8411 on: July 1, 2021, 04:18:26 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July  1, 2021, 09:19:20 am
I am LATE but that notification shade bug has been sorted on latest

I don't use the fingerprint reader in this Wfh era but apparently it's had some software updates. YMMV, hope it steadies for ya

The camera app has a Pro mode. It's great. Absolutely love the manual settings. Sets your photos apart from every other camera phone user
havent seen the update yet
Offline ToneLa

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8412 on: July 1, 2021, 05:50:13 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on July  1, 2021, 04:18:26 pm
havent seen the update yet

Hmm, bit odd. But I'm rooted on Xiaomi.eu and fixed for me

It is part of Xiaomi's firmware for sure. Hopefully sooner rather than later

BTW it ain't cheap but the wireless charger is amazing
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8413 on: July 1, 2021, 10:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on July  1, 2021, 09:33:26 am
Getting quite disillusioned with the Samsung S10, constantly charging it without it being in heavy use, I close apps and use one of those recommended 'clean up' tools to keep it running well.
Maybe it's just one of those things like with iphones a few years ago where they deliberately slow down after a year or so (https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-51413724).
Going to consider other brands when it's time to upgrade.
S10 is getting on a bit now. I use an A71, great phone with excellent battery life. Camera is shite though, not bothered as I rarely use it. Another option is the S20 FE, similar specs but crisper screen, faster processor and better camera.
Offline paulrazor

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8414 on: July 2, 2021, 03:11:56 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July  1, 2021, 05:50:13 pm
Hmm, bit odd. But I'm rooted on Xiaomi.eu and fixed for me

It is part of Xiaomi's firmware for sure. Hopefully sooner rather than later

BTW it ain't cheap but the wireless charger is amazing

sound thanks

ill keep an eye out for both

i currently use the charger it came with. Anker i think was the brand. VERY fast. I was going to buy a spare and i will eventually but rather stupidly most of the time the cable isnt included
Offline ToneLa

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8415 on: July 3, 2021, 12:21:39 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on July  2, 2021, 03:11:56 pm
sound thanks

ill keep an eye out for both

i currently use the charger it came with. Anker i think was the brand. VERY fast. I was going to buy a spare and i will eventually but rather stupidly most of the time the cable isnt included

Do you have an Updater app? worth checking that

I got my charger (and the phone itself mind you!) from Liaow.com - great service and works out a bit cheaper sometimes
https://liaow.com/xiaomi-10-wireless-charger-55w.html

Takes about 40 minutes to charge on this? I have it next to me as I work from home. It's great. You just plug the charger you already have into the back of it (and if you're really in a rush you can just unplug it!)

The thing about this phone is it's two batteries - graphene coated - so in theory may last longer. Here I am a year later and I'm still getting easily over a day (full 24hr) use. I stream music a lot and take photos of the budgie.

Xiaomi are really making great strides in charging technology.
Offline paulrazor

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8416 on: July 3, 2021, 08:45:26 am »
They are great phones. Price wise too.

If apple or Samsung made this it would be 3 times the price
Offline paulrazor

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8417 on: July 5, 2021, 09:38:15 am »
Tonela

Spotify issue seems to have solved without me doing anything. Cheers lad

Anyway yeah again, camera is fantastic. The colour detail is incredible.

You could nearly do professional photography out of it
Offline ToneLa

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8418 on: July 5, 2021, 10:39:08 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on July  5, 2021, 09:38:15 am
Tonela

Spotify issue seems to have solved without me doing anything. Cheers lad

Anyway yeah again, camera is fantastic. The colour detail is incredible.

You could nearly do professional photography out of it

Great stuff! Stupid bug but Xiaomi are decent at fixing em.

Yeah, the Xiaomi camera pro mode is incredible.. Manual everything. And the ultra wide screen lens is rude!

Offline royhendo

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8419 on: July 16, 2021, 11:28:58 am »
Sorry for parachuting in, but are any of these Xiaomi phones a larger form factor like the iPhone Plus variants?
Online MBL?

Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8420 on: Today at 02:16:28 am »
Quote from: royhendo on July 16, 2021, 11:28:58 am
Sorry for parachuting in, but are any of these Xiaomi phones a larger form factor like the iPhone Plus variants?
A mi11 is slightly bigger than a 12 pro max.
