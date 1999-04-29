I'm probably going over ground that has already been covered here, but does anyone have any recommendations for someone who has used HTC phones for the last 9 years? My U11 is giving up the ghost on the battery front.
I don't need a stunning camera, nor do I need market leading performance, but I do need Google services. (Not sure at all where things stand on that, just aware of the issue with Huawei)
Quite like the look of some Oppo phones, but any advice gratefully received. Never had an Iphone, I just prefer Android, but happy to be convinced of benefits.