I had the pleasure of shooting The Damned on Wednesday night here in Brisbane, it was a great night, a flash back to The Swinging Apple, late Seventies.



Aways enjoy this thread but mentioning the Swinging Apple, took me back, forgotten about that place, some great nights in there, never thought anyone would remember there, we'd go if we didn't get in chequemate or there was no one good on at Erics, proper mad in there always going off, saw Joy Division there one chrimbo/new year when we couldn't get in anywhere else what was the alehouse before the Hanover hotel everyone used to go first, can't think of the name. enjoy your photos btw