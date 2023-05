Will make a plan for that next time. The spots on the dragonfly wings are actually pollen particles. I couldnít get near enough to the dragonfly as it landed in quite thick grass off the trail. So thatís pretty zoomed in



oh that's coolanother tip - you should be paying me for these- is take a long stick with you (sounds weird but please read on) and place it somewhere where the dragonflies are and settle down with a focus on the stick and you may get really lucky and have one land on it and you'll get a cracking shot or 2