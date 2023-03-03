« previous next »
Author Topic: Photography thread  (Read 477261 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4280 on: March 3, 2023, 09:14:46 am »
Brilliant stuff, liver. 😎
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online Chakan

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4281 on: March 4, 2023, 10:48:36 pm »
Very cool Liver! Only saw them now! Awesome.

Here are some mixed shots I took while out walking today. A very mixed bag of animals and birds!

Rat Snake




BUNNY!!!


Bumblebee on a flower


Dragon fly just chilling
Offline liverbloke

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4282 on: March 5, 2023, 02:55:23 pm »
brill - i'm deffo coming out with you on a walk sometime  :wave
Online Chakan

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4283 on: March 5, 2023, 04:20:15 pm »
More than welcome! It's a different experience every time which is great!
Online Chakan

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4284 on: March 5, 2023, 11:22:34 pm »
Found this cute little turtle poking it's head out the water

Offline liverbloke

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4285 on: March 6, 2023, 08:39:59 am »
that's a cracker - unusual - you 'saw' it - you understood the composition - nailed it  mate
Online Chakan

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4286 on: March 6, 2023, 11:27:54 am »
Thanks really happy with it :)
Online AndyMuller

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4287 on: March 6, 2023, 12:01:18 pm »
That is great that mate  :)
Offline Brissyred

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4288 on: March 7, 2023, 04:47:34 am »
Storms comin'.

Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4289 on: March 15, 2023, 01:39:21 pm »
Took this out of my office window the other month, for a few minutes the Liver Building was covered in fog which had rolled in off the Mersey.

Online Chakan

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4290 on: March 15, 2023, 01:40:24 pm »
Very cool
Offline liverbloke

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4291 on: March 16, 2023, 02:59:12 pm »
i liked the way you saw that - a lot of people don't 'look' nor notice these things

well done
Offline Qston

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4292 on: March 16, 2023, 03:45:39 pm »
Great photo that mate
Offline farawayred

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4293 on: March 16, 2023, 04:03:44 pm »
Great photo indeed! And it sort of symbolizes our season...
Online Chakan

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4294 on: Today at 12:10:10 pm »
Just a spider web, a lot of thought went into making that!

