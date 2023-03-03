Very cool Liver! Only saw them now! Awesome.Here are some mixed shots I took while out walking today. A very mixed bag of animals and birds!...
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
brill - i'm deffo coming out with you on a walk sometime
Found this cute little turtle poking it's head out the water
that's a cracker - unusual - you 'saw' it - you understood the composition - nailed it mate
Page created in 0.04 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.45]