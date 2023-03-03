« previous next »
Photography thread

Son of Spion

Re: Photography thread
March 3, 2023, 09:14:46 am
Brilliant stuff, liver. 😎
Chakan

Re: Photography thread
March 4, 2023, 10:48:36 pm
Very cool Liver! Only saw them now! Awesome.

Here are some mixed shots I took while out walking today. A very mixed bag of animals and birds!

Rat Snake




BUNNY!!!


Bumblebee on a flower


Dragon fly just chilling
liverbloke

Re: Photography thread
March 5, 2023, 02:55:23 pm
Quote from: Chakan on March  4, 2023, 10:48:36 pm
Very cool Liver! Only saw them now! Awesome.

Here are some mixed shots I took while out walking today. A very mixed bag of animals and birds!

brill - i'm deffo coming out with you on a walk sometime  :wave
Chakan

Re: Photography thread
March 5, 2023, 04:20:15 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on March  5, 2023, 02:55:23 pm
brill - i'm deffo coming out with you on a walk sometime  :wave

More than welcome! It's a different experience every time which is great!
Chakan

Re: Photography thread
March 5, 2023, 11:22:34 pm
Found this cute little turtle poking it's head out the water

liverbloke

Re: Photography thread
Yesterday at 08:39:59 am
Quote from: Chakan on March  5, 2023, 11:22:34 pm
Found this cute little turtle poking it's head out the water



that's a cracker - unusual - you 'saw' it - you understood the composition - nailed it  mate
Chakan

Re: Photography thread
Yesterday at 11:27:54 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 08:39:59 am
that's a cracker - unusual - you 'saw' it - you understood the composition - nailed it  mate

Thanks really happy with it :)
AndyMuller

Re: Photography thread
Yesterday at 12:01:18 pm
Quote from: Chakan on March  5, 2023, 11:22:34 pm
Found this cute little turtle poking it's head out the water



That is great that mate  :)
Brissyred

Re: Photography thread
Today at 04:47:34 am
Storms comin'.

