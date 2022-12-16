Hooley Dooley ! That's boss .
By the way does anyone know where to get your photies out there ? I tried that shutterstock or whatever it's called and not one accepted for god knows what reason.
it's tough man - but first you gotta learn what a good photo is
does that sound patronsing? hope it doesn't because there's a massive difference between what is 'a snapshot and what is good photography'
resolution - get it to the highest you can - the quality has got to be near-prefect - the composition has got to be spot on as well as the exposure etc
that's the basics
here's a link to one video critique done by scott kelby on a programme called 'the grid'
he's not to everyone's taste but take a look back over some of the older critiques (this one is number 150 and is already 8 years old and the tech will have advanced but you'll still learn a lot about photography)
and you can fast forward past all the adverts which is thankful
all genres are critiquedhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83Jc33cdf0g