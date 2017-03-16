« previous next »
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4200 on: November 24, 2021, 09:44:18 am »
Great pics there Lastrador
Offline Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4201 on: November 25, 2021, 02:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on November 25, 2021, 02:42:01 pm
all I can see is the big wide future in front of me.


Brilliant to read that  :champ
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4202 on: November 25, 2021, 04:40:15 pm »
That's a beautiful picture, Snail.

Congratulations on the new job.  :wellin

I hope you find the CBT useful. I used to practice it on myself and I've used bits of it with clients too. Good luck with it, and all the very best with all you do in the future.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4203 on: November 25, 2021, 05:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on November 25, 2021, 02:42:01 pm


I always thought of you as a big hairy biker dude, I'm disappointed to find you're very pretty  >:( :P

:D Good luck with the job
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4204 on: November 25, 2021, 07:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on November 25, 2021, 02:42:01 pm
It's me, today.

I haven't drank in a month, I'm up to my ears in sertraline, I've been clinically diagnosed with PTSD, I'm doing CBT and today I got a job that's going to pay me £30,000 a year (my current job paid me £16,740 a year until last month, when I got a raise to... £18,000).

A year ago I wanted to kill myself, hated myself, and now all I can see is the big wide future in front of me.



Brilliant to hear you go the job, fantastic for you. Best of luck with the CBT, I found it very very useful, helped me immensely and I'm almost back to being the person I used to be. When you come off the sertraline, and you will, do it as the doctor says, don't just come off, you need to lower the dose gradually.

Stunning eyes btw.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4205 on: November 25, 2021, 07:43:39 pm »
I came off Sertaline when the first lockdown hit as I finally started enjoying life again. Shame I only had 3 months before hitting work again.

By the way there's going to be a lot of posters on here falling for you hook, line and sinker with that photo. Myself and Rob included by the looks of it, even though we're a set of old gits. So glad things are working out for you, enjoy. 👍
Offline bradders1011

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4206 on: November 25, 2021, 09:30:27 pm »
Fantastic to hear that, onwards and upwards :champ
Offline androulla

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4207 on: December 11, 2021, 12:55:47 am »
There are some really beautiful photos on this thread!
Offline kesey

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4208 on: May 1, 2022, 12:25:05 am »
Offline John C

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4209 on: May 1, 2022, 12:36:25 am »
Quote from: kesey on May  1, 2022, 12:25:05 am

Hahahaha
You probably chopped down those trees didn't you mate :)
Kesey the destructionist.

Hope all is good with you.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4210 on: May 1, 2022, 09:19:41 am »
Bit of a cheat as my phone has a moon mode but I like my moon shots

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4211 on: May 1, 2022, 09:35:49 am »
My lad took this when we were in Wales at Easter

Offline androulla

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4212 on: May 2, 2022, 01:01:19 am »
Thats a really lovely photo! Your lad did well!
Offline kesey

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4213 on: May 2, 2022, 01:50:54 pm »
Quote from: John C on May  1, 2022, 12:36:25 am
Hahahaha
You probably chopped down those trees didn't you mate :)
Kesey the destructionist.

Hope all is good with you.

It's in Greenbank and pissed meself laughing when I cycled past.   ;D

Things are sound here but not going the Euro aways is doing me head in.

Offline Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4214 on: May 3, 2022, 09:13:33 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 13, 2021, 08:00:18 pm
Took these at a  Loch just on the eastern edge of Cairngorm National Park the other week.




Bit of a mad bump, but that's not around Loch Dinnet is it?

Some great pictures in here from everyone by the way.
Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4215 on: May 3, 2022, 11:02:26 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on May  3, 2022, 09:13:33 am
Bit of a mad bump, but that's not around Loch Dinnet is it?

Some great pictures in here from everyone by the way.

Well it's actually called Loch Kinord, but yes, the loch right next to Dinnet... good shout! I grew up just a few miles from there. Never thought it would come up on RAWK!
Offline Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4216 on: May 3, 2022, 11:39:30 am »
My mistake, I got the Loch and the place mixed up!

When I saw your pictures it looked a bit familiar, and then when you said East Cairngorms I thought it could be near Dinnet.

We've got family who live a bit further up around Strathdon area so we've been a few times now and did a walk around the Loch a few years back. Absolutely stunning around there, just an arse of a drive to get to from us, although it's worth it to drive up the A93 after Bridge of Cally.

Whereabouts were you from around there mate? My brother in law was saying lots of people who move up for the oil industry choose places around Aboyne/Banchory etc thinking they can commute to Aberdeen, then winter comes......
Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4217 on: May 3, 2022, 02:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on May  3, 2022, 11:39:30 am
My mistake, I got the Loch and the place mixed up!

When I saw your pictures it looked a bit familiar, and then when you said East Cairngorms I thought it could be near Dinnet.

We've got family who live a bit further up around Strathdon area so we've been a few times now and did a walk around the Loch a few years back. Absolutely stunning around there, just an arse of a drive to get to from us, although it's worth it to drive up the A93 after Bridge of Cally.

Whereabouts were you from around there mate? My brother in law was saying lots of people who move up for the oil industry choose places around Aboyne/Banchory etc thinking they can commute to Aberdeen, then winter comes......

I'm from Aboyne/Tarland area. I knew quite a few folk from Strathdon as well.

Yeah Aboyne is like a little English colony of oil workers.  ;D It's a beatiful area but yeah a long way from everything.
Offline Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4218 on: May 3, 2022, 04:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on May  3, 2022, 02:49:35 pm
I'm from Aboyne/Tarland area. I knew quite a few folk from Strathdon as well.

Yeah Aboyne is like a little English colony of oil workers.  ;D It's a beatiful area but yeah a long way from everything.
What a coincidence, that's the beauty of the wide and diverse RAWK membership  ;D
I know where you mean, I've been down that Tarland - Aboyne road quite a few times. Keep meaning to do Morven when we're up but either run out of time or bad weather  :(
Offline kesey

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4219 on: May 26, 2022, 01:44:15 am »
That park in Kyiv .

Offline LOKKO

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4220 on: May 31, 2022, 08:26:38 am »
Got this on Sunday night completely forgot my filter holders so had an attempt at a HDR, I originally shot for a focus stack but couldn't figure out how to do it

Talacre by LOKKOFOTO, on Flickr
Offline BSBW

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4221 on: August 18, 2022, 01:15:12 am »
A different perspective of a famous building!
Offline BSBW

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4222 on: August 18, 2022, 01:16:23 am »
High Key Number 2 - Sails
Offline LOKKO

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4223 on: September 1, 2022, 07:57:52 am »
Nice them BSBW 👍👍, took this Monday night was definitely worth the hike

SNOWDONIA by LOKKOFOTO, on Flickr
Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4224 on: September 1, 2022, 04:03:11 pm »
@BSBW - i like the way you are looking at things from a different perspective and making them even more intersting

@LOKKO - top photos as usual
Offline kesey

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4225 on: September 12, 2022, 09:12:27 pm »
Sevvie Park a few days ago... around tea timish.

Offline Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4226 on: November 23, 2022, 11:33:48 pm »
Do we have a general photography thread? Not like a post your best one kinda thing? I want a post a few pics but they're nothing compared to these, so just don't want to spam a thread like this?
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4227 on: November 24, 2022, 10:22:18 pm »
Probably not on the same scale as some but was recently in Venice and took this on an evening just on the phone and made up with how it turned out, no filters and just on my cheap iphone camera
Offline Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4228 on: November 26, 2022, 09:33:49 pm »
Found this little guy sitting on my bench out for a walk.

Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4229 on: November 27, 2022, 09:28:18 am »
like it - you did well getting such a good macro shot whilst out and about and rather than in a safe studio setting

if your camera has a stacking option within its settings then look at using that as it will give you a greater depth of field - but you most probably already know that  :wave
Offline Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4230 on: November 27, 2022, 12:23:33 pm »
Thanks! Was very happy to get the little guy in focus. The macro lens just arrived and its a full manual Lens which Ive never used before. So definitely have to get used to it. Yeah the focus stacking is something Ill have to play with and see if I can get an all around focus for it.
Offline John C

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4231 on: November 27, 2022, 09:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on November 23, 2022, 11:33:48 pm
Do we have a general photography thread? Not like a post your best one kinda thing? I want a post a few pics but they're nothing compared to these, so just don't want to spam a thread like this?
Use this one mate, I'll change the thread name.
Offline Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4232 on: November 27, 2022, 11:07:41 pm »
Quote from: JulNeverBokAlone, See? on November 27, 2022, 09:50:46 pm
Use this one mate, I'll change the thread name.

Awesome thanks!

I did a search and couldn't find anything.
Offline Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4233 on: November 27, 2022, 11:08:12 pm »
Just playing around with the macro and focus stacking




Not quite what I was going for but interesting nonetheless :P


Offline Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4234 on: November 27, 2022, 11:18:01 pm »
Just a few pictures of the actual Greenway



Offline Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4235 on: Yesterday at 09:07:39 pm »
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4236 on: Yesterday at 11:12:54 pm »
This is the pic in my avatar. Taken about 5:50AM before staring work, but can't remember if its spring or autumn.

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4237 on: Yesterday at 11:16:55 pm »
My lad took this on an Iphone 11 when were staying at Presthaven Prestatyn

Offline Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4238 on: Today at 12:56:43 am »
Very nice!!
