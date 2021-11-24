My mistake, I got the Loch and the place mixed up!



When I saw your pictures it looked a bit familiar, and then when you said East Cairngorms I thought it could be near Dinnet.



We've got family who live a bit further up around Strathdon area so we've been a few times now and did a walk around the Loch a few years back. Absolutely stunning around there, just an arse of a drive to get to from us, although it's worth it to drive up the A93 after Bridge of Cally.



Whereabouts were you from around there mate? My brother in law was saying lots of people who move up for the oil industry choose places around Aboyne/Banchory etc thinking they can commute to Aberdeen, then winter comes......