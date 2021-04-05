« previous next »
Author Topic: Best photo you've taken yourself.  (Read 419428 times)

Offline Crimson

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4160 on: April 5, 2021, 03:21:37 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on April  5, 2021, 03:17:44 pm
Yeah as liverbloke said its about an hour and a half of 20 second exposures (270 photos) then stacked using a free program called starstax

Nice. What kind of equipment you need for that?
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline LOKKO

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4161 on: April 5, 2021, 03:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on April  5, 2021, 03:21:37 pm
Nice. What kind of equipment you need for t
Quote from: Crimson on April  5, 2021, 03:21:37 pm

A DSLR and a cable/remote shutter release that's about it
Nice. What kind of equipment you need for that?
a DSLR that can use a cable/remote to keep it shooting as long as you need it to
Offline BSBW

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4162 on: April 7, 2021, 07:47:19 am »
Byron Bay Sunrise
Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4163 on: April 7, 2021, 11:15:39 pm »
The Glass House Mountains, Queensland. A photo of my mate Mat preparing a shot of the landscape, I find myself more and more being drawn to black and white. 
Offline liverbloke

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4164 on: April 8, 2021, 08:47:53 am »
@BSBW

very professional mate

but don't get lost in black and white because even though the stripping back of colour can make the image both stark and instantly more powerful as we aren't distracted by colour and therefore the viewer invests more time and therefore more interest in the image, being black and white doesn't necessarily make it a more interesting image nor a piece of art - à la ansel adams

i'm interested in photography and a lot of black and white is consumer led, which isn't a bad thing if you're selling your stuff, but location, composition, time of day and technique is still what makes a great photograph a great photograph (any story to be told will be there within those parameters)

but i'm most probably telling you something you already know  :wave

but a tip to anyone who wants to take better landscape photos - you have got to go to great or interesting places

you won't get a great landscape down at the local park by the duck pond but travelling to a fantastic location usually means that half the work has been done for you by nature - you just have to nail the composition and the technique once there as well as well as the right time of day and massive luck with the weather

luckily in this country we have awesome landscapes everywhere - so get out there when you can and practice practice and practice again
Offline BSBW

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4165 on: April 8, 2021, 01:33:08 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on April  8, 2021, 08:47:53 am
@BSBW

very professional mate

but don't get lost in black and white because even though the stripping back of colour can make the image both stark and instantly more powerful as we aren't distracted by colour and therefore the viewer invests more time and therefore more interest in the image, being black and white doesn't necessarily make it a more interesting image nor a piece of art - à la ansel adams

i'm interested in photography and a lot of black and white is consumer led, which isn't a bad thing if you're selling your stuff, but location, composition, time of day and technique is still what makes a great photograph a great photograph (any story to be told will be there within those parameters)

but i'm most probably telling you something you already know  :wave

but a tip to anyone who wants to take better landscape photos - you have got to go to great or interesting places

you won't get a great landscape down at the local park by the duck pond but travelling to a fantastic location usually means that half the work has been done for you by nature - you just have to nail the composition and the technique once there as well as well as the right time of day and massive luck with the weather

luckily in this country we have awesome landscapes everywhere - so get out there when you can and practice practice and practice again

Cheers mate, good advice 
Offline Komic

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4166 on: April 8, 2021, 08:37:11 pm »


Lake Atitlan, Guatemala
Offline LOKKO

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4167 on: April 16, 2021, 12:39:27 pm »
Another from the same spot as last week

HOTSPOT by LOKKOFOTO, on Flickr
Offline liverbloke

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4168 on: April 16, 2021, 01:22:46 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on April 16, 2021, 12:39:27 pm
Another from the same spot as last week


looko mate, looking at your photostream man i apologise for offering you any tips as you are very talented - fuck me  ;D

but in saying that i am going to offer some advice and tips once again  :wave

i think this scene could benefit from some light painting - in situ - of the cottage

also on the extreme left of the photo you have what looks like a pathway? this is distracting and i would suggest photoshopping that out

i would also photoshop the telephone wires leading to the cottage as they spoil an otherwise stunning sky - the problem with phone lines/power lines is that they look like cracks or hairs on your picture so take them out

it'll take a bit of work but nobody will know that they were ever there in the first place

Offline LOKKO

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4169 on: April 16, 2021, 03:03:13 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on April 16, 2021, 01:22:46 pm
looko mate, looking at your photostream man i apologise for offering you any tips as you are very talented - fuck me  ;D

but in saying that i am going to offer some advice and tips once again  :wave

i think this scene could benefit from some light painting - in situ - of the cottage

also on the extreme left of the photo you have what looks like a pathway? this is distracting and i would suggest photoshopping that out

i would also photoshop the telephone wires leading to the cottage as they spoil an otherwise stunning sky - the problem with phone lines/power lines is that they look like cracks or hairs on your picture so take them out

it'll take a bit of work but nobody will know that they were ever there in the first place



There you go I had a quick edit of the shot...  :wave

 as for the light painting it's something I tried when I first got my camera but it always felt false so never carried it on, to be honest I need a new camera with better low light so I can get more details in the shadows the 6D is getting on a bit now
Offline liverbloke

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4170 on: April 17, 2021, 08:24:28 am »


Quote from: LOKKO on April 16, 2021, 03:03:13 pm
There you go I had a quick edit of the shot...  :wave

 as for the light painting it's something I tried when I first got my camera but it always felt false so never carried it on, to be honest I need a new camera with better low light so I can get more details in the shadows the 6D is getting on a bit now

to me this has improved the shot but looking at some of your other work and the amazing contrasts and colours you employ then i think you should have turned this image up to 11 too

so i've uploaded an example of how i think you could make your photo boom - it may not be to your taste and it may not be the story you wanted to tell but i think it grabs the attention - and i hope i haven't offended you as i know photographers are a sensitive bunch and hate people playing with their work but i'm saying that it should be you not me that throw's the kitchen sink at this image  ;D so my version lacks subtlety and suffers from digital noise but it was just a quick example and not meant to be perfect - just an idea

i also cleaned up the bottom left of the image as those dead branches/dead grass were distracting and looked messy

the story - to me - is one of the lonely cottage and the enormity of the milky way - it says look how small we stand in an infinite universe of beauty - a story of the small and the less and the massive and the more

of course you can turn it down a little but those colours are all there within your original image - we're just pushing them to the fore as we want to see that milky way

it depends what you want to convey though - a 'truthful' image or a piece of art/creative work

let's not forget that the human eye sees many different contrasts and exposures - the camera just one

and post production work is - to me - just as important as getting the composition and the technique right in camera

you have a natural eye but you visit beautiful places so half the work has been done for you by nature but you still have to frame that and capture it and that is were your skills really shine - same with a city night scene as it's all there but now it's up to you to capture it

yes, if i go all pixel-nazi then i can see many artefacts and poorer resolution but that's just us fucking photographers being twats  ;D

just a word on your flickr portfolio - i recommend any photographer that wants to compile an online folio to only have a maximum of 2 images of the same scene because the original impact of a great image will be lost as we see another photo from another angle and another photo of another angle of the same scene

an example of this, the photos of the tree at llyn padarn long - you only need 2 and possibly clean up some of the debris on the one titled 'tree landscape' as those awkward twigs are quite jarring and take away from the tranquil scene, as well as looking messy

yes they were there and yes it is true to the scene, but the same could be said if you got in the water and removed them

is your photo 'winter at dyserth waterfall' a composite because i've been there (wales yes) and it doesn't look like that at all and also isn't that iceland in the background  ;D also within the image the waterfall has a long exposure which doesn't seem to have affected the clouds?

i'm a critical bastard, but i think any constructive criticism will always make a person better at their art or give them another perspective on what a viewer thinks of their work - but it's just my opinion

but i am jealous that you can easily visit snowdonia and have seen the auroras

anyhoo - keep up the top work as you have a eye

Offline LOKKO

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4171 on: April 17, 2021, 10:42:47 am »
No offense taken at all 😁 I don't take my photography very seriously it's just a hobby when I get chance hence some of the titles, the iceland image is only a second or two exposure so not much movement in the clouds, I try to spend as little time in lightroom as possible i get bored sat on the laptop very quickly I just do what I feel at the time.. stacking  the moon rising behind anfield is the longest I've spent in post
Offline liverbloke

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4172 on: April 17, 2021, 11:15:20 am »
Quote from: LOKKO on April 17, 2021, 10:42:47 am
No offense taken at all 😁 I don't take my photography very seriously it's just a hobby when I get chance hence some of the titles, the iceland image is only a second or two exposure so not much movement in the clouds, I try to spend as little time in lightroom as possible i get bored sat on the laptop very quickly I just do what I feel at the time.. stacking  the moon rising behind anfield is the longest I've spent in post

working in post can be a lengthy thing and is not everyone's bag  ;D

but you're right - the best thing is to get out there and take photos

keep it up mate
Offline BSBW

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4173 on: April 17, 2021, 10:52:38 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on April 17, 2021, 08:24:28 am


to me this has improved the shot but looking at some of your other work and the amazing contrasts and colours you employ then i think you should have turned this image up to 11 too

so i've uploaded an example of how i think you could make your photo boom - it may not be to your taste and it may not be the story you wanted to tell but i think it grabs the attention - and i hope i haven't offended you as i know photographers are a sensitive bunch and hate people playing with their work but i'm saying that it should be you not me that throw's the kitchen sink at this image  ;D so my version lacks subtlety and suffers from digital noise but it was just a quick example and not meant to be perfect - just an idea

i also cleaned up the bottom left of the image as those dead branches/dead grass were distracting and looked messy

the story - to me - is one of the lonely cottage and the enormity of the milky way - it says look how small we stand in an infinite universe of beauty - a story of the small and the less and the massive and the more

of course you can turn it down a little but those colours are all there within your original image - we're just pushing them to the fore as we want to see that milky way

it depends what you want to convey though - a 'truthful' image or a piece of art/creative work

let's not forget that the human eye sees many different contrasts and exposures - the camera just one

and post production work is - to me - just as important as getting the composition and the technique right in camera

you have a natural eye but you visit beautiful places so half the work has been done for you by nature but you still have to frame that and capture it and that is were your skills really shine - same with a city night scene as it's all there but now it's up to you to capture it

yes, if i go all pixel-nazi then i can see many artefacts and poorer resolution but that's just us fucking photographers being twats  ;D

just a word on your flickr portfolio - i recommend any photographer that wants to compile an online folio to only have a maximum of 2 images of the same scene because the original impact of a great image will be lost as we see another photo from another angle and another photo of another angle of the same scene

an example of this, the photos of the tree at llyn padarn long - you only need 2 and possibly clean up some of the debris on the one titled 'tree landscape' as those awkward twigs are quite jarring and take away from the tranquil scene, as well as looking messy

yes they were there and yes it is true to the scene, but the same could be said if you got in the water and removed them

is your photo 'winter at dyserth waterfall' a composite because i've been there (wales yes) and it doesn't look like that at all and also isn't that iceland in the background  ;D also within the image the waterfall has a long exposure which doesn't seem to have affected the clouds?

i'm a critical bastard, but i think any constructive criticism will always make a person better at their art or give them another perspective on what a viewer thinks of their work - but it's just my opinion

but i am jealous that you can easily visit snowdonia and have seen the auroras

anyhoo - keep up the top work as you have a eye



I really don't like your version, the colours look false and overcooked, to me it's as if there is a display of the milky way and sunrise/sunset at the same time, which naturally would not occur. I much prefer the original, however, it's all subjective but I think it's very easy to go too far with post production and feel that this may be the case in in your example.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4174 on: April 18, 2021, 08:28:07 am »
Quote from: BSBW on April 17, 2021, 10:52:38 pm
I really don't like your version, the colours look false and overcooked, to me it's as if there is a display of the milky way and sunrise/sunset at the same time, which naturally would not occur. I much prefer the original, however, it's all subjective but I think it's very easy to go too far with post production and feel that this may be the case in in your example.

yes you've mis-read my post as i was saying i purposely turned it up to 11 to show how lokko might explore that side of his image

it was neither meant as a improvement nor what i would submit as a creative piece if it were my work
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4175 on: April 18, 2021, 12:43:41 pm »
I think both versions are great, for different reasons.
Lokko's for its natural beauty, and Liverbloke's for its more surreal quality.
I know nothing of photography, so that's just an opinion based purely on the content/colours etc. I like them both, as they are effective in different ways.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4176 on: April 18, 2021, 03:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April 18, 2021, 12:43:41 pm
I think both versions are great, for different reasons.
Lokko's for its natural beauty, and Liverbloke's for its more surreal quality.
I know nothing of photography, so that's just an opinion based purely on the content/colours etc. I like them both, as they are effective in different ways.

it's the exploration of an image - a great one taken by lokko

any art is subjective and that's why we have so many genres

as with any piece - you either like it or you don't

spion mate - you can buy mine for £10 written on the back of £50 but i'd have to give lokko 95%  ;D

Offline Crimson

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4177 on: April 18, 2021, 07:40:54 pm »
Took this (again with the phone..) while freezing my hands off during a Winter hike this season. The phone really does not capture the beauty, which is why I always regret not getting a proper camera and training when I come across a beautiful scene like this! No filter on of course

Offline liverbloke

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4178 on: April 18, 2021, 09:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on April 18, 2021, 07:40:54 pm
Took this (again with the phone..) while freezing my hands off during a Winter hike this season. The phone really does not capture the beauty, which is why I always regret not getting a proper camera and training when I come across a beautiful scene like this! No filter on of course



that's really nice that mate

i quite like to critique - not criticise - so the only thing i'd say is to lose the pole next time

just move more to your right would have worked if possible

if it had a flag on it then yes but otherwise it's just a big stick which grabs the attention and your eye is straight on that pulling your attention from an otherwise lovely scene - but that's only my opinion  :wave

i understand maybe you were possibly trying to frame the shot though

and take lots of photos of the same scene and explore that scene from different angles

you should deffo invest in a good camera - you can train yourself with lots of practice and the internet is great for tips and advice and it seems you enjoy taking photos which is always a good start

Offline BSBW

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4179 on: April 20, 2021, 09:11:14 am »
My intent of this post is not come across all arsey but I think we need to be a bit careful here and not possibly jeopardise the future of this thread. I don't believe the original intent of the thread is to critique the shots people have posted, to continue to do so could prevent some individuals from posting for fear of being critiqued unnecessarily on something they believe is quite good.

Don't get me wrong, I'm all for critique to improve someone's ability but only when it's requested. Depending on what I have captured the shot with and under what genre, I post many of my shots on various other sites and depending on the culture of each particular platform, I expect both positive and negative feedback. I personally never critique unless it's been requested (or I'm taking the piss out of a mate!), perhaps the way ahead may be for the people who want it to post "Critique welcome" along with their shot. I love seeing all pictures of all tastes and standards on here, regardless of what they've been captured with and I hope that continues for a long time yet. Photography is one of my passions and one fantastic aspect of that is its subjectiveness and availability to almost everyone nowadays, I'd hate to feel that people wouldn't post for fear of being disheartened. That's just my two penneth for what it's worth, some people may disagree with it. :)   
Offline liverbloke

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4180 on: April 20, 2021, 06:04:15 pm »
Quote from: BSBW on April 20, 2021, 09:11:14 am
My intent of this post is not come across all arsey but I think we need to be a bit careful here and not possibly jeopardise the future of this thread. I don't believe the original intent of the thread is to critique the shots people have posted, to continue to do so could prevent some individuals from posting for fear of being critiqued unnecessarily on something they believe is quite good.

Don't get me wrong, I'm all for critique to improve someone's ability but only when it's requested. Depending on what I have captured the shot with and under what genre, I post many of my shots on various other sites and depending on the culture of each particular platform, I expect both positive and negative feedback. I personally never critique unless it's been requested (or I'm taking the piss out of a mate!), perhaps the way ahead may be for the people who want it to post "Critique welcome" along with their shot. I love seeing all pictures of all tastes and standards on here, regardless of what they've been captured with and I hope that continues for a long time yet. Photography is one of my passions and one fantastic aspect of that is its subjectiveness and availability to almost everyone nowadays, I'd hate to feel that people wouldn't post for fear of being disheartened. That's just my two penneth for what it's worth, some people may disagree with it. :)   

erm... you critiqued my turned up to 11 (a spinal tap reference for those not in the know) example?  :duh

but yeh no worries - i'm quite happy to offer no more critiques unless requested

Offline Crimson

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4181 on: April 20, 2021, 10:06:24 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on April 18, 2021, 09:20:18 pm
that's really nice that mate

i quite like to critique - not criticise - so the only thing i'd say is to lose the pole next time

just move more to your right would have worked if possible

if it had a flag on it then yes but otherwise it's just a big stick which grabs the attention and your eye is straight on that pulling your attention from an otherwise lovely scene - but that's only my opinion  :wave

i understand maybe you were possibly trying to frame the shot though

and take lots of photos of the same scene and explore that scene from different angles

you should deffo invest in a good camera - you can train yourself with lots of practice and the internet is great for tips and advice and it seems you enjoy taking photos which is always a good start

Thanks mate, yeah, I have a few others - without the pole. But I was actually on a run and took my gloves off just for a bit. It was bloody freezing so couldn't really work too much on the angle  :D

Regarding the critique; personally I find it useful. Especially since I'm a total novice and have expressed some interest in getting into photography. I realise it might not be the same coming from one Pro to another, and asking for "permission" to critique might not be the easiest thing to do on a forum. Maybe those that want to give input should choose those that clearly need some guidance (like me and.. I wont mention the others) and leave those that seem to have a clue of what they are doing  ;D

Anyway, really like seeing both professional photography and the more "mundane" every day shots from around the world. Keep 'em coming  :)
Offline Brissyred

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4182 on: April 21, 2021, 03:42:08 am »
Quote from: Crimson on April 20, 2021, 10:06:24 pm
Thanks mate, yeah, I have a few others - without the pole. But I was actually on a run and took my gloves off just for a bit. It was bloody freezing so couldn't really work too much on the angle  :D

Regarding the critique; personally I find it useful. Especially since I'm a total novice and have expressed some interest in getting into photography. I realise it might not be the same coming from one Pro to another, and asking for "permission" to critique might not be the easiest thing to do on a forum. Maybe those that want to give input should choose those that clearly need some guidance (like me and.. I wont mention the others) and leave those that seem to have a clue of what they are doing  ;D

Anyway, really like seeing both professional photography and the more "mundane" every day shots from around the world. Keep 'em coming  :)

When you post your shot add 'critique welcome', then anyone that wants to can chip in.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4183 on: April 21, 2021, 08:05:20 am »
Quote from: Crimson on April 20, 2021, 10:06:24 pm
Thanks mate, yeah, I have a few others - without the pole. But I was actually on a run and took my gloves off just for a bit. It was bloody freezing so couldn't really work too much on the angle  :D

Regarding the critique; personally I find it useful. Especially since I'm a total novice and have expressed some interest in getting into photography. I realise it might not be the same coming from one Pro to another, and asking for "permission" to critique might not be the easiest thing to do on a forum. Maybe those that want to give input should choose those that clearly need some guidance (like me and.. I wont mention the others) and leave those that seem to have a clue of what they are doing  ;D

Anyway, really like seeing both professional photography and the more "mundane" every day shots from around the world. Keep 'em coming  :)

the fact that you looked and appreciated that beautiful scene is the most important thing

then wanting to capture that in all its glory is the next

yeh sometimes the freezing weather and other factors come into play especially when something isn't planned and is spontaneous - so to counter that the next time by preparing yourself just in case

and don't worry about learning all the technical stuff and having all the gear - move at your own pace and buy better cameras as and when you feel the need to

many a cracking photo can be taken on a basic camera but you'll know yourself when you want to upgrade

having the latest gear doesn't equate to being a good photographer - having an 'eye' does

Offline kesey

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4184 on: May 2, 2021, 01:03:43 am »
.

Offline kesey

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4185 on: May 6, 2021, 07:30:36 pm »
Offline Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4186 on: May 6, 2021, 08:05:09 pm »
Offline kesey

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4187 on: May 6, 2021, 08:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on May  6, 2021, 08:05:09 pm
Ha!  ;D

There's some creative pixies about in the vale these days .
Offline kesey

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4188 on: May 6, 2021, 08:30:00 pm »
From a different angle .

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4189 on: May 6, 2021, 09:01:26 pm »
^
 ;D

I saw that a few weeks ago while walking through.
Offline LOKKO

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4190 on: May 27, 2021, 11:46:07 am »
One of the moon from last night

Liver moon by LOKKOFOTO, on Flickr
Offline liverbloke

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4191 on: May 27, 2021, 02:28:45 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on May 27, 2021, 11:46:07 am
One of the moon from last night


great composition - waiting until the moon was over the second liverbird - and a nice exposure

not a critique but an observation - get rid of that pole in the foreground

Offline LOKKO

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4192 on: May 27, 2021, 02:36:48 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on May 27, 2021, 02:28:45 pm
great composition - waiting until the moon was over the second liverbird - and a nice exposure

not a critique but an observation - get rid of that pole in the foreground



I have  tried to remove the pole but struged to remove the lights I'll upload it now
Offline liverbloke

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4193 on: May 27, 2021, 03:48:34 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on May 27, 2021, 02:36:48 pm
I have  tried to remove the pole but struged to remove the lights I'll upload it now

already looks much better LOKKO
Offline Komic

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4194 on: June 1, 2021, 08:30:16 pm »


I fell into this river whilst setting up my camera and it got completely soaked. So now I'm looking into getting a new one and was wondering if anyone has experience of going from a cropped sensor SLR to one of the full frames SLR? Do you notice the difference? Is it worth the money of upgrading or is it better just to get a better lens for a sharper image?
Offline Brissyred

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4195 on: June 1, 2021, 11:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Komic on June  1, 2021, 08:30:16 pm


I fell into this river whilst setting up my camera and it got completely soaked. So now I'm looking into getting a new one and was wondering if anyone has experience of going from a cropped sensor SLR to one of the full frames SLR? Do you notice the difference? Is it worth the money of upgrading or is it better just to get a better lens for a sharper image?

I shoot with both, if you do a lot of telephoto work and you're generally focal length limited then crop is more suitable unless you're willing to shell out for big tele's, if you shoot more wide to short telephoto then FF is worthwhile imo.
Of course FF generally comes with a size, weight and cost penalty.
Better lenses are the key though, no matter what size your sensor is, buying a used last generation body and using the savings for better quality lenses is the go.
Offline LOKKO

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4196 on: Yesterday at 10:12:31 am »
Quote from: Komic on June  1, 2021, 08:30:16 pm




I fell into this river whilst setting up my camera and it got completely soaked. So now I'm looking into getting a new one and was wondering if anyone has experience of going from a cropped sensor SLR to one of the full frames SLR? Do you notice the difference? Is it worth the money of upgrading or is it better just to get a better lens for a sharper image?

I noticed a difference switching from crop to FF (canon 60D to a 6d) because it suited the photography I do (landscape/night) I did notice a bit of a downside when I've photographed a wedding or telephoto stuff like my previous post tho i would still recommend the upgrade tho

Offline Komic

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4197 on: Yesterday at 09:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on June  1, 2021, 11:11:15 pm
I shoot with both, if you do a lot of telephoto work and you're generally focal length limited then crop is more suitable unless you're willing to shell out for big tele's, if you shoot more wide to short telephoto then FF is worthwhile imo.
Of course FF generally comes with a size, weight and cost penalty.
Better lenses are the key though, no matter what size your sensor is, buying a used last generation body and using the savings for better quality lenses is the go.

Cheers for the advice, do you find the added weight puts you off taking your FF camera places?

Quote from: LOKKO on Yesterday at 10:12:31 am
I noticed a difference switching from crop to FF (canon 60D to a 6d) because it suited the photography I do (landscape/night) I did notice a bit of a downside when I've photographed a wedding or telephoto stuff like my previous post tho i would still recommend the upgrade tho



Thanks as well, is that Liver building photo a single exposure with the FF camera? Its a really nice photo.

I shake quite a bit so my thinking is that a camera that is better in low light situations will mean I can use faster shutter speeds and stop the motion blur I sometimes get when shooting from hand.
Offline Brissyred

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4198 on: Yesterday at 11:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Komic on Yesterday at 09:12:18 pm
Cheers for the advice, do you find the added weight puts you off taking your FF camera places?
No, not really, there's only a few grams difference in weight (D810, D500) between the two.
Online farawayred

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
« Reply #4199 on: Today at 12:52:08 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 11:04:07 pm
No, not really, there's only a few grams difference in weight (D810, D500) between the two.
But arent the FF lenses heavier? Especially the old glass ones?
