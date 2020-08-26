Slovenia looks lovely. Whereabouts in the country was that?



We stayed in Kranjska Gora, which is near the Austrian Border. The 1st and 3rd pictures are at Lake Jasna in Pisnica about 20 minutes walk from where we stayed, then the 2nd is Lake Bled the most famous tourist attraction in SloveniaIt really is a gorgeous place. It's mainly a ski resort, but in summer is turns into mountains with hikes and waterfalls and scenes like that all over. Also did a great wine tour that took us to the Italian border, could easily have put up some of those photos too. Would recommend it to anyone!