Best photo you've taken yourself.

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
August 26, 2020, 11:14:52 AM
Best I've ever taken. Kruger National Park in South Africa. She was stalking zebra at the time.



  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
August 27, 2020, 08:05:57 AM
Photos of the telly dont count, mate
Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
August 27, 2020, 11:38:46 AM
Not really great at photography, but took these in Slovenia last year and love looking back at them



Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
August 27, 2020, 11:44:25 AM
Slovenia looks lovely. Whereabouts in the country was that?
Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
August 27, 2020, 11:49:11 AM
Quote from: dudleyred on August 27, 2020, 11:44:25 AM
Slovenia looks lovely. Whereabouts in the country was that?

We stayed in Kranjska Gora, which is near the Austrian Border. The 1st and 3rd pictures are at Lake Jasna in Pisnica about 20 minutes walk from where we stayed, then the 2nd is Lake Bled the most famous tourist attraction in Slovenia

It really is a gorgeous place. It's mainly a ski resort, but in summer is turns into mountains with hikes and waterfalls and scenes like that all over. Also did a great wine tour that took us to the Italian border, could easily have put up some of those photos too. Would recommend it to anyone!
Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
August 27, 2020, 12:07:01 PM
Quote from: dudleyred on August 27, 2020, 11:44:25 AM
Slovenia looks lovely. Whereabouts in the country was that?
Yeah it looks incredible check out the soca river, bovec you can raft and kayak down it
Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
October 23, 2020, 10:06:59 PM
Iam sure some of you know were this is .

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
October 24, 2020, 12:00:59 AM
Quote from: kesey on October 23, 2020, 10:06:59 PM
Iam sure some of you know were this is .


Spectacular Kesey mate. Seriously, enter that in to a comp somewhere.
Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
October 24, 2020, 02:28:37 AM
Quote from: John C on October 24, 2020, 12:00:59 AM
Spectacular Kesey mate. Seriously, enter that in to a comp somewhere.

Nice one.

I've got some boss ones this week in the park . Got loads from the going back a year or so from when Iam out and about. There's a few belters I've got especially the urban lockdown ones ( wasn't me ' guv ) in the spring. I'd love to put some of my photies out there but I honestly don't know were to start .
Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
October 24, 2020, 02:58:20 AM
Quote from: kesey on October 23, 2020, 10:06:59 PM

A photograph known as 'The Dusk of the Long Shadows' taken by local photographer and all round good egg, Kesey.
Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
October 24, 2020, 09:37:29 AM
Quote from: John C on October 24, 2020, 12:00:59 AM
Spectacular Kesey mate. Seriously, enter that in to a comp somewhere.

I have, cheers John.  :D

Cracker that Kesey. 👍
Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
October 24, 2020, 12:28:32 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 24, 2020, 02:58:20 AM
A photograph known as 'The Dusk of the Long Shadows' taken by local photographer and all round good egg, Kesey.

You must know were that is .
Quote from: Medellin on October 24, 2020, 09:37:29 AM
I have, cheers John.  :D

Cracker that Kesey. 👍

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
October 24, 2020, 03:45:13 PM
Quote from: .adam on August 26, 2020, 11:14:52 AM
Best I've ever taken. Kruger National Park in South Africa. She was stalking zebra at the time.








A lovely photo. I visited Kruger National Park many years ago. Amazing.
Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
October 24, 2020, 04:34:45 PM
Quote from: kesey on October 24, 2020, 12:28:32 PM
You must know were that is.

You were looking towards the cricket club/pitch just off Croxteth Drive.
Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
October 25, 2020, 11:18:36 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 24, 2020, 04:34:45 PM
You were looking towards the cricket club/pitch just off Croxteth Drive.

Correct.

I love that spec . Been sitting off there regardless of the weather for about six years .
Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
October 28, 2020, 09:45:49 PM
Quote from: kesey on October 24, 2020, 02:28:37 AM
I'd love to put some of my photies out there but I honestly don't know were to start .

I suggest setting up an Insta account, if you haven't already got one. There are loads of urban/street type sites where people with similar tastes post their stuff, some also make money out of them. There are also many sites on Facebook that are managed quite well and focus (no pun!) on the arty and philosophical aspects of documentary, urban and street life photography. I post the majority of my street stuff on both insta and Facebook (controlled groups).   
Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
October 29, 2020, 01:37:24 PM


Google map took their image about the same time as Kesey.

Kesey - that really is a brilliant image
Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
October 29, 2020, 04:35:00 PM
Nice one BSBW and Andy it honestly to work out what that was  ;D
Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
October 30, 2020, 12:44:33 PM
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 29, 2020, 01:37:24 PM


Google map took their image about the same time as Kesey.

Kesey - that really is a brilliant image

 :D

Maybe kesey just posted a screenshot of Google Street View?  :-X
Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
Yesterday at 09:51:42 PM
The latest from Google Street View.



 
Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
Today at 11:20:20 AM
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 09:51:42 PM
The latest from Google Street View.


Nice. 😊

I was feeding a squirrel at that very tree the other week. Or course, the Crows and Magpies had to butt in too. 😁
Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
Today at 11:25:10 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 11:20:20 AM
Nice. 😊

I was feeding a squirrel at that very tree the other week. Or course, the Crows and Magpies had to butt in too. 😁

It's beautiful part of the park. Fairy Glen and the woodland around there I reckon shades it though.
