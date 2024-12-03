« previous next »
« Reply #520 on: December 3, 2024, 09:27:06 am »
The Prize Checker app isnt working for me. Is that all you or rushing to check your winnings making it crash?!

Annoying as Im at work so cant log on to the website to check as all my details are at home. Maybe its because Ive won one of the big prizes
« Reply #521 on: December 3, 2024, 09:28:12 am »
I remember reading a few whod won the really big prizes found the prize checker app didnt work for them.
« Reply #522 on: December 3, 2024, 10:10:01 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December  3, 2024, 09:27:06 am
The Prize Checker app isnt working for me. Is that all you or rushing to check your winnings making it crash?!

Annoying as Im at work so cant log on to the website to check as all my details are at home. Maybe its because Ive won one of the big prizes

It can be very flaky at times, it usually takes a few attempts on the app just after mid-night when the results are available

Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on December  3, 2024, 09:28:12 am
I remember reading a few whod won the really big prizes found the prize checker app didnt work for them.

If you win the big prizes they write to you in advance of the results coming up online, if you win the £1 million prizes they come to your house and tell you, so if you havent been contacted before the results are available online chances are you havent won the big prizes.
« Reply #523 on: December 3, 2024, 10:14:43 am »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on December  3, 2024, 09:28:12 am
I remember reading a few whod won the really big prizes found the prize checker app didnt work for them.

Fear not, it worked for me. £50. Meh.
« Reply #524 on: December 3, 2024, 10:44:13 am »
Daft question, but is it easy enough to add to your funds every month?

 My daughter is now paying us rent and we want to put it into Premium Bonds, then when she moves out, give her the money back, with hopefully some winnings with it, to go towards a house deposit or some such.
« Reply #525 on: December 3, 2024, 10:49:20 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on December  3, 2024, 10:44:13 am
Daft question, but is it easy enough to add to your funds every month?

 My daughter is now paying us rent and we want to put it into Premium Bonds, then when she moves out, give her the money back, with hopefully some winnings with it, to go towards a house deposit or some such.

In a world of higher interest rates, why not put it into a savings account or a money market fund, which will almost certainly yield a better return?
« Reply #526 on: December 3, 2024, 10:57:44 am »
Quote from: .adam on December  3, 2024, 10:49:20 am
In a world of higher interest rates, why not put it into a savings account or a money market fund, which will almost certainly yield a better return?

Because wheres the fun in that :)
« Reply #527 on: December 3, 2024, 11:09:58 am »
I pay by Direct Debit each month Ste

Quote from: .adam on December  3, 2024, 10:49:20 am
In a world of higher interest rates, why not put it into a savings account or a money market fund, which will almost certainly yield a better return?

Can't win a million quid in a savings account/investment fund :D
« Reply #528 on: December 3, 2024, 11:18:20 am »
£75 this month
« Reply #529 on: December 3, 2024, 11:26:57 am »
3 x £25 for my lot.
« Reply #530 on: December 3, 2024, 12:13:58 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on December  3, 2024, 10:44:13 am
Daft question, but is it easy enough to add to your funds every month?

 My daughter is now paying us rent and we want to put it into Premium Bonds, then when she moves out, give her the money back, with hopefully some winnings with it, to go towards a house deposit or some such.

Yeah, its pretty easy to top up your account, just be aware that when you top it up it the money you've added wont go into the draw until the following month

Withdrawing is pretty easy too, take a couple of days for them to deposit the money into your account.
« Reply #531 on: December 3, 2024, 01:52:29 pm »
Quote from: .adam on December  3, 2024, 10:49:20 am
In a world of higher interest rates, why not put it into a savings account or a money market fund, which will almost certainly yield a better return?

We're taking the youngests Bonds out next year and either sticking em in an ISA in my name or another account.

They were getting moved before he was 16 anyway, shit myself when the missus forgot to tell me at 16 they take control of their own accounts and the eldest suddenly had control of £23k and we had no access.

« Reply #532 on: December 3, 2024, 05:12:40 pm »
0 for me this month, first one in a long while I haven't had a win on.

My daughter who has significantly less in bonds won £150 though.
« Reply #533 on: December 3, 2024, 10:28:18 pm »
3 x £100 prizes this month which is the biggest amount won in a month for me.
« Reply #534 on: December 4, 2024, 01:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December  3, 2024, 01:52:29 pm
We're taking the youngests Bonds out next year and either sticking em in an ISA in my name or another account.

They were getting moved before he was 16 anyway, shit myself when the missus forgot to tell me at 16 they take control of their own accounts and the eldest suddenly had control of £23k and we had no access.


Depending on your time horizon, moving them into a S&S ISA in a globally diversified fund is likely to yield better returns with minimal risk.

I don't want to shit on anyone who has money in PBs but they're, at best, an inflation hedge and that's about it.
« Reply #535 on: December 4, 2024, 01:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December  3, 2024, 01:52:29 pm
We're taking the youngests Bonds out next year and either sticking em in an ISA in my name or another account.

They were getting moved before he was 16 anyway, shit myself when the missus forgot to tell me at 16 they take control of their own accounts and the eldest suddenly had control of £23k and we had no access.

I'm not an expert but I think you need to be careful here if they PBs are in your kids name. If you move them out and into something in your own name HMRC might have some questions... in effect it looks to them like you could have been using their PB allowance for tax avoidance. No issue with moving them out their PBs and into something else in their name.  You can gift them the money no issue but if you take it back into an account in your name afterwards then it looks like a dodge (not saying that is what you are doing!).
« Reply #536 on: December 4, 2024, 08:26:14 pm »
£200 this month. :champ
« Reply #537 on: December 4, 2024, 08:27:08 pm »
£0 for the 8th month running lol
« Reply #538 on: December 5, 2024, 10:07:55 am »
Quote from: Elf MoFo on December  4, 2024, 01:31:20 pm
I'm not an expert but I think you need to be careful here if they PBs are in your kids name. If you move them out and into something in your own name HMRC might have some questions... in effect it looks to them like you could have been using their PB allowance for tax avoidance. No issue with moving them out their PBs and into something else in their name.  You can gift them the money no issue but if you take it back into an account in your name afterwards then it looks like a dodge (not saying that is what you are doing!).

Cheers I'll have to look into that - we basically don't want £23k in an account he can access at 16.

If they looked at my finances, they'd never think it was tax avoidance :lmao
« Reply #539 on: December 5, 2024, 12:53:25 pm »
Quote from: .adam on December  4, 2024, 01:27:49 pm
Depending on your time horizon, moving them into a S&S ISA in a globally diversified fund is likely to yield better returns with minimal risk.

I don't want to shit on anyone who has money in PBs but they're, at best, an inflation hedge and that's about it.

Would agree with that if you're looking at a long term investment, 5-10+ years, especially as the odds of winning PB's was cut in December and will see a further cut in January.
« Reply #540 on: December 5, 2024, 12:55:40 pm »
My wife won £250 this month and I won £50. So thats £300 that well have in our accounts - in theory to try and save for a bigger purchase but at this time of year thats just handy.

Wed maybe get more over a longer period as said above but in terms of having something accessible thats handier for us for now.
« Reply #541 on: December 5, 2024, 12:57:25 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on December  5, 2024, 12:53:25 pm
Would agree with that if you're looking at a long term investment, 5-10+ years, especially as the odds of winning PB's was cut in December and will see a further cut in January.

I wince when I hear of the amounts some people have in PBs when a globally diversified index fund would've yielded around a 75% return over the past five years.
« Reply #542 on: December 5, 2024, 01:12:32 pm »
Quote from: .adam on December  5, 2024, 12:57:25 pm
I wince when I hear of the amounts some people have in PBs when a globally diversified index fund would've yielded around a 75% return over the past five years.

I'm not financially astute, how do you get your money into something like that? After years of her saying "no I'm not moving the money, its staying there", I've finally convinced her to move £20k of the lads and also a big chunk of hers out of PB's.
« Reply #543 on: December 5, 2024, 04:42:26 pm »
Quote from: .adam on December  5, 2024, 12:57:25 pm
I wince when I hear of the amounts some people have in PBs when a globally diversified index fund would've yielded around a 75% return over the past five years.

I've heard people talk about these but no idea what they are or how to open one
« Reply #544 on: December 5, 2024, 05:25:00 pm »
Start here to learn the basics of investing:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTIBB-HGzTw

Basically, for every £1 you invest in an index fund, it is spread across a basket of companies that the index tracks. For example, you could choose to invest in a fund which tracks the US stock market, or the UK, or the developed world only, and on and so on.

If you were to invest in a globalised fund such as the FTSE Global All Cap, your £1 will be distributed across ~7000 stocks based on their size. E.g. More will be invested in Apple stock than, say, GlaxoSmithKline as Apple is a bigger company (by market capitalisation, or 'size').

I do not rate my abilities to pick winning stocks or regions of the world so I invest in globally diversified funds. I'm basically investing on the assumption that the overall world stock market continues to grow.

Historically, the world stock market has returned around 8% a year before inflation. I'd be delighted if I get that over the next 15 years or so before I retire.

The key to stress is that any investment in anything stocks and shares related should be for a LONG TERM investment only. I would never invest any amount if I needed it in the next 5 years.

In terms of platforms, I use Trading212 for my ISA and Vanguard for my pension.
« Reply #545 on: December 17, 2024, 09:08:14 pm »
Quote from: .adam on December  5, 2024, 05:25:00 pm
Start here to learn the basics of investing:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTIBB-HGzTw

Basically, for every £1 you invest in an index fund, it is spread across a basket of companies that the index tracks. For example, you could choose to invest in a fund which tracks the US stock market, or the UK, or the developed world only, and on and so on.

If you were to invest in a globalised fund such as the FTSE Global All Cap, your £1 will be distributed across ~7000 stocks based on their size. E.g. More will be invested in Apple stock than, say, GlaxoSmithKline as Apple is a bigger company (by market capitalisation, or 'size').

I do not rate my abilities to pick winning stocks or regions of the world so I invest in globally diversified funds. I'm basically investing on the assumption that the overall world stock market continues to grow.
Historically, the world stock market has returned around 8% a year before inflation. I'd be delighted if I get that over the next 15 years or so before I retire.

The key to stress is that any investment in anything stocks and shares related should be for a LONG TERM investment only. I would never invest any amount if I needed it in the next 5 years.

In terms of platforms, I use Trading212 for my ISA and Vanguard for my pension.

Thanks for all that

I've an account opened now
« Reply #546 on: December 18, 2024, 11:20:46 am »
Quote from: fintanmar on December 17, 2024, 09:08:14 pm
Thanks for all that

I've an account opened now

Nice one. A good way of getting focussed on the "size of the prize" is by using a compound interest calculator.

https://www.thecalculatorsite.com/finance/calculators/compoundinterestcalculator.php

Play around with your monthly contributions, timeframes, rate of return etc. and it's amazing how quickly it builds.

Don't forget to build inflation into your rate of return (e.g. if you think the market will grow 8% a year, deduct 2%-ish for inflation and plug 6% into the calculator). This will give you your future returns in "today's money".
« Reply #547 on: December 18, 2024, 12:52:18 pm »
Quote from: .adam on December  5, 2024, 12:57:25 pm
I wince when I hear of the amounts some people have in PBs when a globally diversified index fund would've yielded around a 75% return over the past five years.

People use them for different reasons. For me, my dad died just over a year ago, he left me a fair bit which I put into premium bonds as its tax free and I had used up my ISA allowance. Once my current very cheap mortgage deal expires I'm selling the premium bonds and using the money to pay off a chunk of the mortgage.
« Reply #548 on: Today at 12:03:31 am »
Pah £75
« Reply #549 on: Today at 06:32:05 am »
Zero for me but my lad won £650.
« Reply #550 on: Today at 08:09:11 am »
Just like the ticket ballots. Nada for me and my boy.

I'm more disappointed as I'm nearly maxed out in PB that I can buy.


« Reply #551 on: Today at 08:11:29 am »
100
« Reply #552 on: Today at 08:17:23 am »
£125 for me. Two winning bonds, first was only £25 so the second was a pleasant surprise.
« Reply #553 on: Today at 08:54:23 am »
Once again nothing for me, not had a win since a I joined either

One of my favourite things to do  ::) is look at the prize list and get angry at those with less than me winning 10s of thousands...
« Reply #554 on: Today at 08:58:49 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:54:23 am
Once again nothing for me, not had a win since a I joined either

One of my favourite things to do  ::) is look at the prize list and get angry at those with less than me winning 10s of thousands...

Ive given up dreaming how much I would give my kids when a get the £1m.

Ive realised that the big winners get notified on the 1st of the month and the plebeians days later.
« Reply #555 on: Today at 09:09:30 am »
Quote from: Howard Phillips on Today at 08:58:49 am
Ive given up dreaming how much I would give my kids when a get the £1m.

Ive realised that the big winners get notified on the 1st of the month and the plebeians days later.

Yeah I'm close to giving up and sticking it all into a stocks and shares ISA to be honest. I did this on the off chance that what I might win would be higher than what I'd get in interest and its just not working out. Meanwhile there's someone in Greater Manchester who put £600 quid in 16 years ago who's just won £50k, same £50k for someone in North East Scotland who only has £250. I get its luck of the draw but it gets a bit demoralising when you only see "sorry, you haven't won" every month
« Reply #556 on: Today at 11:24:16 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:09:30 am
Yeah I'm close to giving up and sticking it all into a stocks and shares ISA to be honest. I did this on the off chance that what I might win would be higher than what I'd get in interest and its just not working out. Meanwhile there's someone in Greater Manchester who put £600 quid in 16 years ago who's just won £50k, same £50k for someone in North East Scotland who only has £250. I get its luck of the draw but it gets a bit demoralising when you only see "sorry, you haven't won" every month

£125 this month for them three. My first draw, I've stuck the money for the car in there until I buy it in March or April and got fuck all.

For years I've been saying move the money from the bonds, she's finally decided to do it. They had a good run for 12 months, something like £4.5k in prizes but its back to shit now, so going into ISA's
« Reply #557 on: Today at 11:35:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:24:16 am
£125 this month for them three. My first draw, I've stuck the money for the car in there until I buy it in March or April and got fuck all.

For years I've been saying move the money from the bonds, she's finally decided to do it. They had a good run for 12 months, something like £4.5k in prizes but its back to shit now, so going into ISA's

You think thats bad! £450 over 4 years is my allotment.
