Start here to learn the basics of investing:Basically, for every £1 you invest in an index fund, it is spread across a basket of companies that the index tracks. For example, you could choose to invest in a fund which tracks the US stock market, or the UK, or the developed world only, and on and so on.If you were to invest in a globalised fund such as the FTSE Global All Cap, your £1 will be distributed across ~7000 stocks based on their size. E.g. More will be invested in Apple stock than, say, GlaxoSmithKline as Apple is a bigger company (by market capitalisation, or 'size').I do not rate my abilities to pick winning stocks or regions of the world so I invest in globally diversified funds. I'm basically investing on the assumption that the overall world stock market continues to grow.Historically, the world stock market has returned around 8% a year before inflation. I'd be delighted if I get that over the next 15 years or so before I retire.The key to stress is that any investment in anything stocks and shares related should be for a LONG TERM investment only. I would never invest any amount if I needed it in the next 5 years.In terms of platforms, I use Trading212 for my ISA and Vanguard for my pension.