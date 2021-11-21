The Prize Checker app isnt working for me. Is that all you or rushing to check your winnings making it crash?!
Annoying as Im at work so cant log on to the website to check as all my details are at home. Maybe its because Ive won one of the big prizes
It can be very flaky at times, it usually takes a few attempts on the app just after mid-night when the results are available
I remember reading a few whod won the really big prizes found the prize checker app didnt work for them.
If you win the big prizes they write to you in advance of the results coming up online, if you win the £1 million prizes they come to your house and tell you, so if you havent been contacted before the results are available online chances are you havent won the big prizes.