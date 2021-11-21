« previous next »
Premium Bonds

A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #520 on: Today at 09:27:06 am
The Prize Checker app isnt working for me. Is that all you or rushing to check your winnings making it crash?!

Annoying as Im at work so cant log on to the website to check as all my details are at home. Maybe its because Ive won one of the big prizes
Once in Royal Craigy DS

Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #521 on: Today at 09:28:12 am
I remember reading a few whod won the really big prizes found the prize checker app didnt work for them.
west_london_red

Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #522 on: Today at 10:10:01 am
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 09:27:06 am
The Prize Checker app isnt working for me. Is that all you or rushing to check your winnings making it crash?!

Annoying as Im at work so cant log on to the website to check as all my details are at home. Maybe its because Ive won one of the big prizes

It can be very flaky at times, it usually takes a few attempts on the app just after mid-night when the results are available

Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 09:28:12 am
I remember reading a few whod won the really big prizes found the prize checker app didnt work for them.

If you win the big prizes they write to you in advance of the results coming up online, if you win the £1 million prizes they come to your house and tell you, so if you havent been contacted before the results are available online chances are you havent won the big prizes.
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #523 on: Today at 10:14:43 am
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 09:28:12 am
I remember reading a few whod won the really big prizes found the prize checker app didnt work for them.

Fear not, it worked for me. £50. Meh.
