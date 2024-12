The Prize Checker app isnít working for me. Is that all you or rushing to check your winnings making it crash?!



Annoying as Iím at work so canít log on to the website to check as all my details are at home. Maybe itís because Iíve won one of the big prizesÖ



I remember reading a few whoíd won the really big prizes found the prize checker app didnít work for them.



It can be very flaky at times, it usually takes a few attempts on the app just after mid-night when the results are availableIf you win the big prizes they write to you in advance of the results coming up online, if you win the £1 million prizes they come to your house and tell you, so if you havent been contacted before the results are available online chances are you havent won the big prizes.