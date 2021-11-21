The Prize Checker app isnt working for me. Is that all you or rushing to check your winnings making it crash?!



Annoying as Im at work so cant log on to the website to check as all my details are at home. Maybe its because Ive won one of the big prizes



I remember reading a few whod won the really big prizes found the prize checker app didnt work for them.



It can be very flaky at times, it usually takes a few attempts on the app just after mid-night when the results are availableIf you win the big prizes they write to you in advance of the results coming up online, if you win the £1 million prizes they come to your house and tell you, so if you havent been contacted before the results are available online chances are you havent won the big prizes.