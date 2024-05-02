My Mum recently passed away and whilst going through some of her things we came across £200 of Premium Bonds in my Dad's name. Dad died ten years ago.



We also found some in the name of my gran who died in 2008.



I've checked online and they appear to be still active but I was wondering what to do with them and whether we are able to cash them in and maybe buy some others in our children's names.



Has anyone any information that could help as Premium Bonds is not something I've ever looked into