Author Topic: Premium Bonds  (Read 35328 times)

Offline west_london_red

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #440 on: May 2, 2024, 11:13:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  2, 2024, 08:26:05 pm
I was checking them at 00:04 this morning, missus woke me up going the bog and I had to look ;D

I checked them at about 00:10 this morning but then in my defence I dont usually go to bed until about midnight anyways.
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline owens_2k

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #441 on: May 31, 2024, 12:37:24 pm »
Is there an impartial guide for premium bonds anywhere? Something which details the best site to use, minimum amounts etc?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #442 on: May 31, 2024, 12:52:41 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on May 31, 2024, 12:37:24 pm
Is there an impartial guide for premium bonds anywhere? Something which details the best site to use, minimum amounts etc?

I presume theres only one site you can use for purchasing them as its through NS&I.

Fairly impartial article here.

https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/savings/premium-bonds/

Essentially, the more you have invested, the more likely you are to win something. Feels like from what Ive read and seen in here that you have to have a pretty significant amount invested with them to stand a reasonable chance of getting a better return than a standard ISA
Online John C

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #443 on: May 31, 2024, 07:53:37 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on May 31, 2024, 12:37:24 pm
Is there an impartial guide for premium bonds anywhere? Something which details the best site to use, minimum amounts etc?
Nick's right there's only one site to purchase.
I recall the MSE article and while it might be correct factually, Rob & I would advise you to ignore it and give them ago. At least for 18 months or so then review what you think.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #444 on: June 3, 2024, 10:32:37 am »
Quote from: owens_2k on May 31, 2024, 12:37:24 pm
Is there an impartial guide for premium bonds anywhere? Something which details the best site to use, minimum amounts etc?

Ill tell you if they are any good in about 13 and a half hours!
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #445 on: June 4, 2024, 12:08:08 am »
Got excited for a second, clicked on the reveal winnings button, got a short clip of a woman mouthing yes as if Id won a big prize but ended up being 3 prizes totalling £175 so better than a kick in the nuts!
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline adruk87

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #446 on: June 4, 2024, 07:32:45 am »
£675 for me this month over 5 prizes, (1 × £25, 3 × £50, 1× £500).
Online John C

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #447 on: June 4, 2024, 08:10:08 am »
Nice one Adruk.
Crap for me - £175, one of my daughters won £350 though.
Online rob1966

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #448 on: June 4, 2024, 09:19:41 am »
£225 across the three of them, £100 x 2 and £25.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #449 on: June 4, 2024, 01:57:04 pm »
Fuck all for months.

Edit. A measly £100.
« Last Edit: June 5, 2024, 07:20:20 pm by So Howard Philips »
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #450 on: June 4, 2024, 09:12:17 pm »
2 prizes this month, £50 and £100 so not too bad.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #451 on: June 5, 2024, 07:19:08 pm »
£100 so far this month, but I ususally get another prize a few days later.
They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #452 on: June 5, 2024, 07:22:13 pm »
I've just started investing on the back of the success in this thread so if I don't get anything I'm blaming all of you ;D ;)
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #453 on: Today at 10:56:38 pm »
My Mum recently passed away and whilst going through some of her things we came across £200 of Premium Bonds in my Dad's name. Dad died ten years ago.

We also found some in the name of my gran who died in 2008.

I've checked online and they appear to be still active but I was wondering what to do with them and whether we are able to cash them in and maybe buy some others in our children's names.

Has anyone any information that could help as Premium Bonds is not something I've ever looked into
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #454 on: Today at 11:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:56:38 pm
Has anyone any information that could help as Premium Bonds is not something I've ever looked into
I think there's a bereavement section online in NS&I. If you have to call be prepared for a long wait. Whatever, you'll have to go through a process mate - they can't stay in their names.
Once cashed in I'd always recommend reinvesting them, but it's up to you.
