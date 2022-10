I have some money left in England that my Dad moves around for me to try to make a few measly pounds in interest from time to time. It's something like just over 10K in pounds that has been sitting in some Leeds high interest account for 18 months. But today high interest means about 1.5%.



He suggested I consider putting the money in premium bonds.



Looking in here for the past few pages it looks like premium bonds can give a few pounds if you are a 'lucky person' or otherwise just sit safely there in the hope of winning 'the big one'. It's all in my Dads name so if it is a big win then I have to hope he does the right thing.