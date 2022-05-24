« previous next »
Premium Bonds

Re: Premium Bonds
May 24, 2022, 10:56:32 am
Quote from: west_london_red on May  8, 2022, 07:28:50 pm
Its annoying that none of the recent rate rises have been reflected in the prize fund being increased.

An increase has just been announced, but it's hardly earth-shattering!

NEWS: From June the Premium Bond prize fund rate will increase from 1% to 1.4%.

This is just less than the top easy access account at 1.5% and far less than top fixes.

So most with typical (median) luck even with the full £50,000 will on average still do better with those.

https://mobile.twitter.com/MartinSLewis/status/1529038036423647233
Re: Premium Bonds
June 2, 2022, 08:45:42 pm
£200 total household wins. Still absolutely shite.

Put me on ignore Jake  ;D
Re: Premium Bonds
June 3, 2022, 08:49:19 am
Standard £25
Re: Premium Bonds
June 4, 2022, 02:32:26 pm
Nothing for 13 months now (£7700 of bonds).
Re: Premium Bonds
June 5, 2022, 10:23:00 pm
After a good start, nothing last month and only £25 this month.

Thanks Rhi for the update on the rates going up.
Re: Premium Bonds
June 9, 2022, 09:24:11 am
Another £25.
Re: Premium Bonds
June 9, 2022, 10:12:55 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on June  9, 2022, 09:24:11 am
Another £25.

This time next year Rodders  ;)
Re: Premium Bonds
June 9, 2022, 10:48:31 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June  9, 2022, 10:12:55 am
This time next year Rodders  ;)

Free money is free money.....

But in all honesty, I've got £500 in there from my grandad when he died. All the grandkids were told either buy something to remember him by or put it in premium bonds. All my siblings and cousins bought things like watches, jewellery etc. I was the only one who put it in bonds

That was over 7 years now and including that I've won a total of £50. I know my chance of winning a mid or top tier prize is lower than zero but it's there in his memory and the prize is alway a nice reminder of him when it comes.
Re: Premium Bonds
June 9, 2022, 12:16:17 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on June  9, 2022, 10:48:31 am
Free money is free money.....

But in all honesty, I've got £500 in there from my grandad when he died. All the grandkids were told either buy something to remember him by or put it in premium bonds. All my siblings and cousins bought things like watches, jewellery etc. I was the only one who put it in bonds

That was over 7 years now and including that I've won a total of £50. I know my chance of winning a mid or top tier prize is lower than zero but it's there in his memory and the prize is alway a nice reminder of him when it comes.

That's a nice thing.
Re: Premium Bonds
Today at 04:05:20 pm
Got a bonus and my help to buy limits payment so I think its time to throw a few ton into this
