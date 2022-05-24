This time next year Rodders



Free money is free money.....But in all honesty, I've got £500 in there from my grandad when he died. All the grandkids were told either buy something to remember him by or put it in premium bonds. All my siblings and cousins bought things like watches, jewellery etc. I was the only one who put it in bondsThat was over 7 years now and including that I've won a total of £50. I know my chance of winning a mid or top tier prize is lower than zero but it's there in his memory and the prize is alway a nice reminder of him when it comes.