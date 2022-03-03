« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premium Bonds  (Read 6895 times)

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,452
  • IFWT
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #160 on: March 3, 2022, 06:39:10 pm »
My Mum has just won £550 - one £500 and two £25's.   :D
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,229
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #161 on: March 3, 2022, 09:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Millie on March  3, 2022, 06:39:10 pm
My Mum has just won £550 - one £500 and two £25's.   :D
Excellent, that's the most I've heard of in ages.

A mixed month here, a mixture of Zero and a couple of £75's.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,015
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #162 on: March 3, 2022, 09:39:05 pm »
Naff all again.

John's laughing at me here :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,229
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #163 on: March 3, 2022, 11:12:50 pm »
Sincere apologies Jake :)
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,015
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #164 on: March 3, 2022, 11:14:42 pm »
Ha, it'll be reete. The day I win one will be a good 'un.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,313
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #165 on: March 5, 2022, 11:55:10 pm »
Won £25 in the march draw. First ever win and the money has been sitting there since 2016
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,229
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #166 on: Today at 07:56:40 am »
£50 for me, rest of the household was a bit crap also.

Anyone get anything decent?
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,015
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #167 on: Today at 07:01:32 pm »
Funnily enough... bugger all again
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,229
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #168 on: Today at 07:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 07:01:32 pm
Funnily enough... bugger all again
My lad is thinking of jibbing his, I must admit he's had quite a poor return from the good few grand he's got in there.

I've had £50k since my mum died in 2014 and I've probably had about 2% a year return. Not a great investment at all really, but because of her I had huge faith in PB's.
Hmmmm.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,203
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #169 on: Today at 08:18:32 pm »
Chase UK are offering 1.5% instant access savings. You have to open a current account first but there is no requirement to pay any amount into current account per month.

Nationwide were also offering 2.5% a while back for existing customers but not sure if still on, and it is limited to £200 deposit per month and lasts for a year so you are looking at around £40 max interest for the year if you pay in the max.

I've moved all my emergency fund money from Marcus to Chase and putting max into Nationwide each month.
Logged

Online pw1008

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #170 on: Today at 11:01:53 pm »
£150 this month best Ive had before this was £75.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,229
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #171 on: Today at 11:06:36 pm »
That's sound premiumbonds winner mate :)
Logged

Online pw1008

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #172 on: Today at 11:12:50 pm »
Haha might change to lw1008 see if it gets me any luck on the lottery cos having no luck on that!
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 