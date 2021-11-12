« previous next »
Premium Bonds

Online Joff

  WE GO AGAIN. Has also officially given up.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,756
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #80 on: November 12, 2021, 02:09:06 pm
1 x £100
1x £25

First month playing! Maybr second month, don't know
Yum.

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 29,876
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #81 on: November 12, 2021, 05:14:18 pm
Quote from: Joff on November 12, 2021, 02:09:06 pm
1 x £100
1x £25

First month playing! Maybr second month, don't know

Excellent :thumbup

Another £75 for us this month, must be around £700 this year by now.
Online Joff

  WE GO AGAIN. Has also officially given up.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,756
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #82 on: November 12, 2021, 07:21:39 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 12, 2021, 05:14:18 pm
Excellent :thumbup

Another £75 for us this month, must be around £700 this year by now.

A nice earner for you!
Yum.

Offline Grobbelrevell

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,618
  Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #83 on: November 12, 2021, 11:20:48 pm
Interesting bump, this.

Clearing my Mum's things last week I found a 'Bondholders Card', in my name. She'd clearly bought some bonds when I was a kid but no other details really in terms of what was invested. Anyway, filled out the online form yesterday to see if I can find out what's there. Expecting about a fiver.
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Online John C

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 37,509
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #84 on: November 13, 2021, 12:13:57 am
Yeah, lets us know Grobbs mate :)
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 65,939
  Asterisks baby!
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #85 on: November 13, 2021, 09:04:51 am
2 x £25 for me


A bad month :)

Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 65,939
  Asterisks baby!
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #86 on: November 13, 2021, 09:06:01 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 20, 2021, 08:48:49 am
To each their own I guess.

For me, the only i'd ever invest in is property.


So if you have a second house do you leave it empty to rot or rent it out?

That's a fucking shitpile of wank I couldn't be arsed with. Maintenence. Tenants and bollocks.
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 21,649
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #87 on: November 13, 2021, 09:07:40 am
"Paul, you've just won!

Thanks to your Premium Bonds, you have won a prize.

Ready to check the amount? Have your Premium Bonds holders number to hand and click below."

When you receive the email above and your 1st thought is "Pleeeeeease let it be a Million, or at least One Hundred Thousand . . . ok, ok Fifty Thousand, i'll settle for that    :D
 
 
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online John C

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 37,509
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #88 on: November 13, 2021, 09:53:34 am
Why don't some of you folks go on the Prize Checker on the 2nd of each month to find out immediately?

And have you all gone paperless so you don't get those pesky cheques giving you dosh :)
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 21,649
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #89 on: November 13, 2021, 09:59:22 am
Quote from: John C on November 13, 2021, 09:53:34 am
Why don't some of you folks go on the Prize Checker on the 2nd of each month to find out immediately?

And have you all gone paperless so you don't get those pesky cheques giving you dosh :)
I have done that a few times and when looking I 1st take note of the location and hardly ever see Tyne and Wear. Most winners are down south, Essex, Hampshire, London etc.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,136
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #90 on: November 13, 2021, 10:06:01 am
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on November 13, 2021, 09:07:40 am
"Paul, you've just won!

Thanks to your Premium Bonds, you have won a prize.

Ready to check the amount? Have your Premium Bonds holders number to hand and click below."

When you receive the email above and your 1st thought is "Pleeeeeease let it be a Million, or at least One Hundred Thousand . . . ok, ok Fifty Thousand, i'll settle for that    :D

Chances of winning each Premium Bonds prize per bond
Prize amount    Number per month    Odds of winning at least this amount per £1 bond in one month
£1 million    2    1 in 56,199,445,087
£100,000    5    1 in 16,056,988,178
£50,000    11    1 in 6,244,387,856
£25,000    22    1 in 2,809,975,413
£10,000    55    1 in 1,183,147,717
£5,000    107    1 in 556,431,007
£1,000    1,872    1 in 54,194,344
£500    5,616    1 in 14,616,261
£100    30,445    1 in 2,947,398
£50    30,445    1 in 1,638,948
£25    3,189,365    1 in 34,500
£0    112,395,782,047    Virtual certainty
Offline Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,136
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #91 on: November 13, 2021, 10:19:37 am
Premium Bonds may beat easy-access accounts for savings over £4,000 - but don't expect to earn the headline 1% rate

NS&I Premium Bonds are a savings account you can put money into (and take out when you want), where the effective interest paid is decided by a monthly prize draw. You buy £1 bonds and each has an equal chance of winning, so the more you buy, the more your chances improve. See our Premium Bonds guide for full details.

However, Martin explained that although the Premium Bonds prize fund is 1%, that's not what you should expect to earn. For example, if you had £100 in Premium Bonds, it's actually impossible to earn 1%, because the smallest prize you can win is £25  so it's all about the probability. He added: "For everybody who wins £1 million, a lot of bonds must pay nothing."

That said, Martin continued that the more bonds you have, the more you could expect to win. He noted: "If you've got up to around £1,900 in, with typical luck you'll win nothing. Then it sharply rises and keeps getting higher, until you get to the £50,000, where with typical luck you'd win 0.9% or £450 a year."

Contrasting this with the top easy-access savings account offering 0.67% interest, Martin said that most people with over £4,000, with typical luck, may be better off with Premium Bonds.



If you don't need access to your cash, you're likely better off with a fixed saver

But Martin argued that if you're happy to lock your money away, it's better to go for a fixed savings account to bag the higher interest available. He said: "If we take the top one year fix that's 1.35%  you would have to have very good luck even with the full £50,000 limit in Premium Bonds to beat locking your money away in a fix."

Zopa currently offers the top one-year fixed saver earning customers returns of 1.35%, but if you can lock your money away for longer you can bag an interest rate of 2.05% with UBL UK via Raisin fixed for five years. See our Top savings accounts guide for a detailed breakdown of what's currently on offer.
Online Joff

  WE GO AGAIN. Has also officially given up.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,756
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #92 on: November 13, 2021, 12:32:00 pm
Around all the negativity, your bank accounts saver rate doesn't give you the possibility of a prize. And also rarely instant access to your money.
I'm happy with my bonds. Better than my ISA
Yum.

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 91,601
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #93 on: November 13, 2021, 12:38:22 pm
Quote from: Joff on November 13, 2021, 12:32:00 pm
Around all the negativity, your bank accounts saver rate doesn't give you the possibility of a prize. And also rarely instant access to your money.
I'm happy with my bonds. Better than my ISA

Halifax do a monthly prize draw I think (no idea on the value or quantity of the prizes!).
Online John C

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 37,509
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #94 on: November 13, 2021, 04:02:36 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 13, 2021, 12:38:22 pm
Halifax do a monthly prize draw I think (no idea on the value or quantity of the prizes!).
I suppose if the prize was a pint with you on the first Wednesday of every month they'd attract more customers Nick.
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 91,601
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #95 on: November 13, 2021, 04:04:26 pm
Quote from: John C on November 13, 2021, 04:02:36 pm
I suppose if the prize was a pint with you on the first Wednesday of every month they'd attract more customers Nick.

Makes you wonder why they havent thought of it already.
Offline Grobbelrevell

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,618
  Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #96 on: November 13, 2021, 04:07:38 pm
Quote from: John C on November 13, 2021, 12:13:57 am
Yeah, lets us know Grobbs mate :)

I'll keep you posted  ;D
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline Jake

  Fuck VAR
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,727
  Fuck VAR
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 02:43:21 pm
Didnt win anything in my first month's draw. Fuck this im off to the casino!
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Online John C

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 37,509
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 05:04:54 pm
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 02:43:21 pm
Didnt win anything in my first month's draw. Fuck this im off to the casino!
Hard luck Jake mate, you'll have it to look forward every month anyway.
Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 29,876
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 05:37:26 pm
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 02:43:21 pm
Didnt win anything in my first month's draw. Fuck this im off to the casino!

Nothing for us either this month, missus was well annoyed.
Offline 67CherryRed

  Kopite
  Posts: 870
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 08:50:16 pm
I've won fuck all for months, will probably withdraw a grand to pay off the balance on a couple of holidays after the January draw.
Offline Grobbelrevell

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,618
  Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 09:25:23 pm
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on November 13, 2021, 04:07:38 pm
I'll keep you posted  ;D

Got a letter through to say they couldn't find anything with either my name, or the Bond Number that I had on the slip that I found at my Mum's.

Not sure what happened to it, but looks like a dead end  :(
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Online John C

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 37,509
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 10:48:11 pm
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Yesterday at 09:25:23 pm
Not sure what happened to it, but looks like a dead end  :(
People bought my lad a small amount PB's years ago and when it was all digitalised and we took a bit more interest in what he had they recognised the old holders number. Check the detail that you provided, ask for evidence of closure, got give it up Grobb.
Online Joff

  WE GO AGAIN. Has also officially given up.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,756
Re: Premium Bonds
Reply #103 on: Today at 07:22:48 am
£25 this month. Worst month so far 🤣
Yum.
