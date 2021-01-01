FITTER HAPPIER
this fan vid is boss <a href="https://YouTube.com/v/medHT5Bpnt8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://YouTube.com/v/medHT5Bpnt8</a>
Jonny's dictaphone piano demo, which was used in the released version of 'Fitter Happier', was included in 2017 on the cassette that was part of the OKNOTOK 20th anniversary release of OK Computer. It was titled 'A piano lies down in the middle of the road'
This page, titled 'OESOPHAGUS', appeared on radiohead.com during the recording of OK Computer:
fitter, happier more productive
comfortable
not drinking too much
regular exercise at the gym (3days a week)
getting on better with your associate employee contemporaries
at ease
eating well (no more microwave dinners and saturated fats)
a patient better driver
a safer car (baby smiling in back seat)
sleeping well (no bad dreams)
no paranoia
careful to all animals (never washing spiders down the plughole)
keep in contact with old friends (enjoy a drink now and then)
will frequently check credit at (moral) bank (hole in wall)
favours for favours
fond but not in love (girlfriends and wives)
charity stanbding orders
on sundays ring road supermarket
(no killing moths or putting boiling water on the ants)
car wash (also on sundays)
no longer afraid of the dark
or midday shadows
nothing so ridiculoiusly teenage and desperate
nothing so childish
at a better pace
slower and more calculated
no chance of escape
now self-employed (his own man is_)
concerned (but powerless)
an empowered & informed member of society (pragmatism not idealism)
will not cry in public
girlfriends and wives
less chance of illness
tyres that grip in the wet (shot of baby strapped in back seat)
clean shaven
a good memory
still cries at a good film
still kisses with saliva
no longer empty and frantic
like a cat
tied to a stick
that's driven into
frozen winter shit (the ability to laugh at weakness)
calm
fitter, healthier and more productive
a pig
in a cage
on antibiotics
Live life this way go on Sainsbury Brexit Divorce
fitter, happier more productive
comfortable
not drinking too much regular
exercise at the gym 3 days
a week getting on better with your
associate employee
contemporaries
at ease eating well no more microwave
dinners and saturated fats a patient better
driver a safer car baby smiling in back seat sleeping well no bad dreams no paranoia careful to all animals never washing spiders down the plughole keep in contact with old friends enjoy a drink now and then will frequently check credit at moral bank hole in wall favors for favors
fond but not in love charity standing orders on sundays ring road supermarket no killing moths or putting boiling water on the ants car wash also on sundays no longer afraid of the dark or midday shadows nothing so ridiculously teenage and desperate nothing so childish at a better pace slower and more calculated no chance of escape now self-employed concerned but powerless an empowered and informed member of society pragmatism not idealism will not cry in public less chance of illness
tires that grip in the wet shot of baby strapped in back seat a good memory still cries at a good film still kisses with saliva no longer empty and frantic like a cat tied to a stick that's driven into frozen winter shit the ability to laugh at weakness calm fitter, healthier and more productive a pig in a cage on antibiotics [Sample playing in the background:]
"This is the Panic Office. Section nine-seventeen may have been hit. Activate the following procedure."