Radiohead

FITTER HAPPIER
this fan vid is boss
<a href="https://YouTube.com/v/medHT5Bpnt8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://YouTube.com/v/medHT5Bpnt8</a>

Quote
Jonny's dictaphone piano demo, which was used in the released version of 'Fitter Happier', was included in 2017 on the cassette that was part of the OKNOTOK 20th anniversary release of OK Computer. It was titled 'A piano lies down in the middle of the road'

Code: [Select]
This page, titled 'OESOPHAGUS', appeared on radiohead.com during the recording of OK Computer:

fitter, happier more productive

    comfortable
    not drinking too much
    regular exercise at the gym (3days a week)
    getting on better with your associate employee contemporaries
    at ease
    eating well (no more microwave dinners and saturated fats)
    a patient better driver
    a safer car (baby smiling in back seat)
    sleeping well (no bad dreams)
    no paranoia
    careful to all animals (never washing spiders down the plughole)
    keep in contact with old friends (enjoy a drink now and then)
    will frequently check credit at (moral) bank (hole in wall)
    favours for favours
    fond but not in love (girlfriends and wives)
    charity stanbding orders
    on sundays ring road supermarket
    (no killing moths or putting boiling water on the ants)
    car wash (also on sundays)
    no longer afraid of the dark
    or midday shadows
    nothing so ridiculoiusly teenage and desperate
    nothing so childish
    at a better pace
    slower and more calculated
    no chance of escape
    now self-employed (his own man is_)
    concerned (but powerless)
    an empowered & informed member of society (pragmatism not idealism)
    will not cry in public
    girlfriends and wives
    less chance of illness
    tyres that grip in the wet (shot of baby strapped in back seat)
    clean shaven
    a good memory
    still cries at a good film
    still kisses with saliva
    no longer empty and frantic
    like a cat
    tied to a stick
    that's driven into
    frozen winter shit (the ability to laugh at weakness)
    calm
    fitter, healthier and more productive
    a pig
    in a cage
    on antibiotics

Live life this way go on Sainsbury Brexit Divorce

Quote
fitter, happier more productive
 comfortable
 not drinking too much regular
 exercise at the gym 3 days
a week getting on better with your
 associate employee
 contemporaries
 at ease eating well no more microwave
 dinners and saturated fats a patient better
driver a safer car baby smiling in back seat sleeping well no bad dreams no paranoia careful to all animals never washing spiders down the plughole keep in contact with old friends enjoy a drink now and then will frequently check credit at moral bank hole in wall favors for favors
 fond but not in love charity standing orders on sundays ring road supermarket no killing moths or putting boiling water on the ants car wash also on sundays no longer afraid of the dark or midday shadows nothing so ridiculously teenage and desperate nothing so childish at a better pace slower and more calculated no chance of escape now self-employed concerned but powerless an empowered and informed member of society pragmatism not idealism will not cry in public less chance of illness
 tires that grip in the wet shot of baby strapped in back seat a good memory still cries at a good film still kisses with saliva no longer empty and frantic like a cat tied to a stick that's driven into frozen winter shit the ability to laugh at weakness calm fitter, healthier and more productive a pig in a cage on antibiotics [Sample playing in the background:]

"This is the Panic Office. Section nine-seventeen may have been hit. Activate the following procedure."
I TRUST I CAN RELY. ON
YOUR VOTE
£&£&£&£&£&£&££


here lies
A
Good
1996 version
<a href="https://YouTube.com/v/vuEFr8h8qeE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://YouTube.com/v/vuEFr8h8qeE</a>

Quote
Disregarding the song's more obvious global context, Ed explains the song in terms of the Radiohead promotional machine: "When you have to promote your album for a longer period, in the United States, for example, you fly around from city to city for weeks to meet journalists and record company people. After a while, you feel like a politician who has to kiss babies and shake hands all day long."15
