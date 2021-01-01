<a href="https://YouTube.com/v/medHT5Bpnt8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://YouTube.com/v/medHT5Bpnt8</a>

Jonny's dictaphone piano demo, which was used in the released version of 'Fitter Happier', was included in 2017 on the cassette that was part of the OKNOTOK 20th anniversary release of OK Computer. It was titled 'A piano lies down in the middle of the road'

This page, titled 'OESOPHAGUS', appeared on radiohead.com during the recording of OK Computer:



fitter, happier more productive

comfortable

not drinking too much regular

exercise at the gym 3 days

a week getting on better with your

associate employee

contemporaries

at ease eating well no more microwave

dinners and saturated fats a patient better

driver a safer car baby smiling in back seat sleeping well no bad dreams no paranoia careful to all animals never washing spiders down the plughole keep in contact with old friends enjoy a drink now and then will frequently check credit at moral bank hole in wall favors for favors

fond but not in love charity standing orders on sundays ring road supermarket no killing moths or putting boiling water on the ants car wash also on sundays no longer afraid of the dark or midday shadows nothing so ridiculously teenage and desperate nothing so childish at a better pace slower and more calculated no chance of escape now self-employed concerned but powerless an empowered and informed member of society pragmatism not idealism will not cry in public less chance of illness

tires that grip in the wet shot of baby strapped in back seat a good memory still cries at a good film still kisses with saliva no longer empty and frantic like a cat tied to a stick that's driven into frozen winter shit the ability to laugh at weakness calm fitter, healthier and more productive a pig in a cage on antibiotics [Sample playing in the background:]



"This is the Panic Office. Section nine-seventeen may have been hit. Activate the following procedure."

