« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Radiohead  (Read 65262 times)

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,215
Re: Radiohead
« Reply #600 on: September 7, 2021, 09:13:14 pm »
really

 ???
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Radiohead
« Reply #601 on: September 7, 2021, 10:49:29 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on September  7, 2021, 10:41:26 pm
An attempt at humour, one supposes?

Just sceptical about the worthiness of unreleased recordings from Kid A, given that I didn't like the released album. I thought it was unlistenable crap at the time, so goodness knows what unreleased cuts would be like.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,858
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Radiohead
« Reply #602 on: September 7, 2021, 11:43:52 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1NjISA-FIIA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1NjISA-FIIA</a>

Don't know why everyone says they are depressing?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,276
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Radiohead
« Reply #603 on: September 8, 2021, 02:02:00 am »
Quote from: Sangria on September  7, 2021, 10:49:29 pm
Just sceptical about the worthiness of unreleased recordings from Kid A, given that I didn't like the released album. I thought it was unlistenable crap at the time, so goodness knows what unreleased cuts would be like.

The worthiness... for you? Dunno. If you've never felt the need to revisit it in twenty years that's the sum of it really. I'm not sure you should start with a deluxe reissue. It's for fans, or people interested in the original album, by nature

I think it's easily their most interesting era, and I'm forever grateful they didn't just make a career out of remaking The Bends. Like every other band did

But Kid A (Amnesiac is a bit hobbled to me) is a funny old listen in 2021. Bleeps, synths and crooked autotune, with more guitars than is reputed. I don't think it has aged badly.

Really though just thought your puns bad  :D

They did they do the OK Computer reissue with out takes. Baffles me how they did a version of Lift for it when those minidiscs leaked that had a better version. They are an odd band sometimes when it comes to opening the vault
« Last Edit: September 8, 2021, 02:05:20 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Radiohead
« Reply #604 on: September 8, 2021, 07:25:27 am »
Quote from: Sangria on September  7, 2021, 10:49:29 pm
Just sceptical about the worthiness of unreleased recordings from Kid A, given that I didn't like the released album. I thought it was unlistenable crap at the time, so goodness knows what unreleased cuts would be like.

Then dont bother listening/buying, I consider Kid A to be their masterpiece and I cant wait for it.  Bands dont just cut tracks from albums because theyre not good enough, they might ruin the flow, they just might not fit.  One of the tracks that didnt make OK Computer was Lift, and thats up there with the best of their stuff.  True Love Waits was floating around looking for a home for over a decade before ending up on A Moon Shaped Pool, plenty adore that song.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,084
  • Truthiness
Re: Radiohead
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 10:06:08 am »


25 years old today.  No, I don't understand that either.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,276
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Radiohead
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 02:48:56 pm »
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,772
    • @hartejack
Re: Radiohead
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 03:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:06:08 am


25 years old today.  No, I don't understand that either.

A brilliant album that I've not spent nearly enough time with - The Bends tends to be my go-to when Radiohead spring to mind. I'll be giving it a play this evening, as I'm driving a bit later on.

---

Currently watching through the second half of the final season of Ozark, and this thread reminded me of the scene in the third season that they soundtrack with Radiohead's 'The Daily Mail'. Brilliant song, and one of my favourite tv/film scenes.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:26:41 pm by jackh »
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,422
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Radiohead
« Reply #608 on: Today at 10:43:49 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:06:08 am


25 years old today.  No, I don't understand that either.

That's obscene.

Listened to it last night again for the anniversary. As fresh and relevant (and utterly brilliant) today as it was all those years ago.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,717
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Radiohead
« Reply #609 on: Today at 10:48:00 am »
1997 was one of the best years for albums I can recall. This was the best of the lot though.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,276
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Radiohead
« Reply #610 on: Today at 12:05:44 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 10:48:00 am
1997 was one of the best years for albums I can recall. This was the best of the lot though.

Absolutely, it's crazy how good music was back then. I'M OLD

This is a great read and also includes some OKC stuff, just updated

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/5QLkDsbFrRb85KmBnylBvVj/15-albums-that-define-1997



Nigel Gotrich does a track by track breakdown of OK Computer!! This is today's listening as I walk about. Loved Nigel's work on Natalie Imbruglia's cover of Torn and he did alright for the Radio Heads

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0017rhn
« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:55 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,104
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Radiohead
« Reply #611 on: Today at 12:35:11 pm »
That list is missing Radiator by Super Furry Animals. Still a great list and a ton of great albums.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 