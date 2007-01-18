Poll

who is the best comedian?

lee evans
peter kay
ricky jervais
jimmy carr
other
Author Topic: best comedian  (Read 9405 times)

Garstonite

Re: best comedian
« Reply #120 on: January 18, 2007, 07:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Peeker on October 11, 2006, 04:51:21 pm
Salif Diaos agent?

Dead-pan comedy at its best.
Withnail

Re: best comedian
« Reply #121 on: January 18, 2007, 07:58:21 pm »
Billy connolly is the best comedian, i think he is brilliant.
The Bill Hicks Appreciation Society

Re: best comedian
« Reply #122 on: January 18, 2007, 08:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Sir Withnail the Welsh on January 18, 2007, 07:58:21 pm
Billy connolly is the best comedian, i think he is brilliant.

check out the jim jeffries clips above, i defy you not to piss yourself
Re: best comedian
« Reply #123 on: January 18, 2007, 08:27:36 pm »
Quote from: The Bill Hicks Appreciation Society on January 18, 2007, 08:02:18 pm
check out the jim jeffries clips above, i defy you not to piss yourself
you are quite correct, that is funny as fuck, especially 'spaz approved'  ;D
Re: best comedian
« Reply #124 on: January 19, 2007, 03:26:32 pm »
Quote from: The Bill Hicks Appreciation Society on January 18, 2007, 08:02:18 pm
check out the jim jeffries clips above, i defy you not to piss yourself

Glad to have been of service. I've been out drinking with Mr Jeffries a few times after shows in Liverpool, and he is also one of the nicest blokes you will ever meet.

Another one of my favourites, but with a rather different brand of standup, is the American, Demetri Martin. The cleverness of some of his jokes is fantastic. He doesn't really make you laugh hysterically, but you find yourself grinning from ear to ear the whole way through his sets. He's class.
Re: best comedian
« Reply #125 on: January 19, 2007, 08:05:00 pm »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on January 19, 2007, 03:26:32 pm
Glad to have been of service. I've been out drinking with Mr Jeffries a few times after shows in Liverpool, and he is also one of the nicest blokes you will ever meet.

Another one of my favourites, but with a rather different brand of standup, is the American, Demetri Martin. The cleverness of some of his jokes is fantastic. He doesn't really make you laugh hysterically, but you find yourself grinning from ear to ear the whole way through his sets. He's class.

I saw him in a triple bill at the court a few months back with richard herring and chas early (bill hicks slight return show), i'd never heard of Jim Jeffries and neither had most of the crowd by the amount of people left at the end. You could pay for each show £8 individually, or the three for £20, i went for the triple bill for the buy 2 get the third one half price reason (as it were), so glad i did, i just felt so sorry for those that only went for the individual shows as Jeffries was infinitely better than herring and early (and they were dead funny too).
Re: best comedian
« Reply #126 on: January 19, 2007, 08:41:17 pm »
I consider myself to be quite lucky having read through much of this thread.

It seems, as with music/movies etc, that I have quite a variety of tastes which suites me fine as I've got all the more to laugh at.

I have my favourites, such as Izzard, Connolly, Noble and at the moment Frankie Boyle whose style and humour strikes a chord. However, I'll happily sit back and watch Kay, Carr, Evans, Gervais or Eddie Murphy and still get more than a giggle out of it.

I've got a strange and rather over active imagination so you can imagine that people like Izzard are superb for me! The idea of cats drilling behind sofas! Class! ;D

EDIT: Just watched the Mitch Hedberg link, liking that!

EDIT: Just watched the Bill Hicks link in Bill Hick's sig. Funny, crude, but funny! My purple wand and hairy sack of magic! ;D "Does it do tricks?!" ;D
Re: best comedian
« Reply #127 on: January 20, 2007, 12:27:06 am »
Quote from: simmo on January 17, 2007, 08:47:07 pm
just like your name sake SMICER 07  2-3 good games in 5 yrs is not really good enough don't you agree ? prat

Love you too.  :-* :-*
Re: best comedian
« Reply #128 on: January 23, 2007, 10:01:07 pm »
nowhere near as raw as stanhope or jeffries but still fuckin funny

http://collect.myspace.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=vids.individual&videoid=1528647393
Re: best comedian
« Reply #129 on: January 24, 2007, 12:28:51 pm »
I think I saw him in Manchester a couple of years ago. If its the same guy he's very funny.

I think my favourite standup ever was the first time I saw Eddie Izzard in 93?ish Didn't know what to expect as he was still very much an unknown quantity. Have seen a few times since then but although he was still very good it didn't reach the same heights.

Following his appearance last winter Doug Stanhope is my current favourite comedian.
Re: best comedian
« Reply #130 on: January 24, 2007, 04:14:27 pm »
Living close to Edinburgh has a major benefit in that I am close to one to the biggest comedy festivals in the world every July / August.

My current favourites are Bill Bailey, Daniel Kitson and Stephen K Amos.

and Peter Kay is hated by a lot of other comedians amid allegations of stealing material and taking credit for others' work. 
Re: best comedian
« Reply #131 on: January 25, 2007, 08:12:06 am »
I'm sorry but Eddie Murphy cracks me up,  has to be him...
Re: best comedian
« Reply #132 on: January 26, 2007, 11:49:48 pm »
Bill Hicks wins hands down.
Re: best comedian
« Reply #133 on: January 26, 2007, 11:52:14 pm »
Quote from: Kaz_1983 on January 25, 2007, 08:12:06 am
I'm sorry but Eddie Murphy cracks me up,  has to be him...

very eddie murphy like fella on at the court last night, looked a bit like him too but he was from daan saaf. goes by the name of rudi lickwood, reccommended.
Re: best comedian
« Reply #134 on: January 26, 2007, 11:52:55 pm »
Quote from: AndyP on January 26, 2007, 11:49:48 pm
Bill Hicks wins hands down.
Beats them all.
Re: best comedian
« Reply #135 on: January 27, 2007, 01:46:12 am »
Quote from: The Bill Hicks Appreciation Society on January 18, 2007, 08:02:18 pm
check out the jim jeffries clips above, i defy you not to piss yourself

kinell pissed me pants at that
Re: best comedian
« Reply #136 on: January 27, 2007, 06:34:46 pm »
Gonna give Bill Hicks a vote on here just for goatboy alone

Jimmy Carr is crap
Re: best comedian
« Reply #137 on: January 27, 2007, 08:21:54 pm »
Quote from: iwasthere on January 27, 2007, 06:34:46 pm
Jimmy Carr is crap

I've seen a couple of shows with him in, and he's been fairly good..nothing amazing.

Think he's pissed his reputation against the wall with all these stupid "100 best/worst" shows.
Re: best comedian
« Reply #138 on: February 2, 2007, 08:49:23 pm »
trying to find mick miller clips,please help!!

also frank carson.
Re: best comedian
« Reply #139 on: February 2, 2007, 09:12:17 pm »
Daniel Kitson shits on anyone else around at the moment,which some people might not find funny but i do

but Hicks is the funniest man i've seen

Re: best comedian
« Reply #140 on: February 3, 2007, 09:24:26 pm »
Groucho Marx
WC Fields
Max Wall
Jimmy James
Tommy Cooper
Ken Dodd
Spike Milligan

And of the current crop, a toss-up between Paul Whitehouse and Sam Allardyce.
Re: best comedian
« Reply #141 on: February 3, 2007, 10:20:56 pm »
My favourite comedian is Richard Pryor, the best comedian ever in my eyes.

Other favourites are Bill Bailey and Jimmy Carr.

Don't mind Bill Hicks, don't get a huge amount of laughs from him.

I used to find Ross Noble hilarious, but I just find him really annoying now.
Re: best comedian
« Reply #142 on: February 3, 2007, 10:23:54 pm »
Dave Chappelle is class, has anybody seen the Charlie Murphy and Rick James Sketch sheer class
Re: best comedian
« Reply #143 on: February 3, 2007, 10:46:37 pm »
I saw a local comedian called John Bishop for the first time on Thursday at the Theatr Clwyd, and it was certainly worth the drive. He was absolutely superb. Look out for his show at the Royal Court in March.
Re: best comedian
« Reply #144 on: February 3, 2007, 10:47:06 pm »
kazier is up there with the best of them
Re: best comedian
« Reply #145 on: February 3, 2007, 10:52:44 pm »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on February  3, 2007, 10:46:37 pm
I saw a local comedian called John Bishop for the first time on Thursday at the Theatr Clwyd, and it was certainly worth the drive. He was absolutely superb. Look out for his show at the Royal Court in March.

has a regular slot on the official site, also in panto at the court over chrimbo :D
Re: best comedian
« Reply #146 on: February 3, 2007, 11:17:26 pm »
peter kay
Re: best comedian
« Reply #147 on: February 4, 2007, 12:49:30 am »
try russell peters, he's very good with accents

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2zwnVWotNk
Re: best comedian
« Reply #148 on: February 4, 2007, 05:04:32 am »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on February  3, 2007, 10:46:37 pm
I saw a local comedian called John Bishop for the first time on Thursday at the Theatr Clwyd, and it was certainly worth the drive. He was absolutely superb. Look out for his show at the Royal Court in March.

Going to see that lad in March. Funny!
Re: best comedian
« Reply #149 on: February 4, 2007, 11:45:18 am »
Re: best comedian
« Reply #150 on: February 4, 2007, 12:41:16 pm »
Lee Evans
Re: best comedian
« Reply #151 on: February 8, 2007, 12:43:59 am »
Quote from: The Bill Hicks Appreciation Society on February  4, 2007, 11:45:18 am
really?


haha, well yeah he exaggerated the british accent fo course, but it's funny ;D
Re: best comedian
« Reply #152 on: March 27, 2022, 09:14:50 am »
I think  Joe Lycett is absolutely brilliant.

Such a dry wit and brilliant delivery - always funny but also sometimes very cutting and relevant

https://www.theguardian.com/global/2022/mar/27/joe-lycett-comedian-interview-breaking-the-rules-to-get-to-the-truth

Id never have made it in the corporate world: Joe Lycett on comedy, consumer activism and queer communities

One Monday in March 2020, Joe Lycett got a call inviting him to go on live TV to explain why hed recently changed his name by deed poll to Hugo Boss. Long story short, hed done it to challenge the brands heavy-handed use of cease and desist letters, and it was a typically Lycettian stunt, Robin Hooding the rich with humour and a small amount of rage. It was one of his rare days off, when he wasnt filming a Channel 4 show or on a standup tour. Which meant that, when he got the call, Lycett was doing his unofficial weekend job, caring for a friend who was dying of bowel cancer. I said, They want me on the Victoria Derbyshire programme in an hour. And he was sat next to me in the bed like, Well, off you go then! He loved it. All the carnage I create.

So his friend wouldve loved what happened two years later. I go for a swim with my mum once a week, he says, taking a delicate swig of coffee. And she normally takes a bit longer to come out, so while I was waiting I posted a made-up Sue Gray report on Twitter. I found the Cabinet Office logo and put it together as a little image on my phone. It was the end of January 2022 and partygate was raging. Which was why it wasnt a huge surprise when he got a message from someone who works in Parliament to say it had been read as a serious leak, that MPs were visibly panicking.

Among the findings on Lycetts document were the revelation that one of Johnsons staff was referred to as Twateral Flow, and that they played a game called Pass the Arsehole. He tells me the story with glee, in full and considered paragraphs, holding eye contact. One of the things I both loved and hated about my friend was that hed always stay at a party after everyone else had gone, whereas I love going home. So when he was told he had days to live, he defied all of it, and just kept going.

Until of course, he didnt. The day after Lycetts Sue Gray report made headlines, he tweeted again. I write comedy sometimes as a way of anger, he began. He was angry, he said, because his friend had died in lockdown, and I wasnt there because I was following the rules, and we had a tiny insufficient funeral, because we were following the rules, and I drove his kids away from that funeral back to Birmingham without any sort of wake, because we were following the rules, and it felt unnatural and cruel and almost silly, but we did it because we followed the rules. He ended quietly: You might wonder how it feels to have been described in the papers as having caused these people chaos and mayhem and mass panic because of a few jokes. Let me be clear: it feels absolutely fucking fantastic.

It was one of those moments when a flag was stuck in the wet sand of the pandemic, an anger perfectly articulated that resonated first across the internet and then across the country. He only wishes his friend could have seen it  he would have been thrilled at the chaos. Im very proud of what I wrote, he says. And it feels like a good use for my comedy.

Because yes, while Joe Lycett is very keen to make people laugh, he also wants his work to have an impact, and he does this largely by being lovely. Theres another comic he adores: Quite an auntie-like figure, really smiley, and then she calls you a c*nt and you love it. I think that sort of thing is quite powerful. You can get away with so much when youre nice. He chuckles, delightful. Recently he made a documentary about greenwashing, pointing out that the $900m Shell claims to spend on renewables is dwarfed by the $17.8 bn of their total investments. When he visited the Shell headquarters to confront them, Our director found it so fascinating. Having worked on lots of other films where people are in your face, with a banner maybe, he saw that security dont really know how to deal with someone whos not being aggressive, whos just being very lovely, telling them you like their jacket. Its disarming. And so I run with that as much as possible.

Along with the Hugo Boss stunt, three series of his consumer watchdog show Joe Lycetts Got Your Back have seen him challenge Uber Eats hygiene policies by creating a takeaway located in an old skip, and flashmob a bank into refunding a defrauded customer. Rather than trying to fix the world, Lycett attempts to massage its smaller bureaucratic aches  Got Your Back, he offers, is a show that celebrates the paper cuts of life.

The Lycett I meet today is gently but noticeably different from the Lycett on TV  similarly charming, joyfully charismatic, but More masculine? he suggests. After lockdown I watched some of my old videos and I just didnt recognise myself at all. Who is this person thats flailing about being camp and ridiculous? It felt like another life that only exists on stage and drunk in gay clubs. Before I started performing I was always very irritating and obnoxious at dinner parties. Comedy is a good outlet for that  I can get the praise that I clearly need from that section of my life. And then the rest of the time I sort of enjoy being a bloke with a cat, doing my gardening. On Instagram he has a fabulous sideline in gardening content, much of which involves labelling his camellias variations on slag.

He is insistent that hes not a political comedian. Im not! You are, I say. Im not. You are. Am I? He uses his shows as a sharpened tickling stick, embarrassing corporations into behaving better. He speaks vividly and regularly online about LGBTQ rights. Though less obviously political, the matter-of-fact way he discusses his own mental health is striking. For the last year of his friends life he couldnt eat or drink, and later Lycett realised it was this association that led to him getting panic attacks where he was convinced he was going to be sick. And so I started to sort of close myself off from the world, which was obviously the wrong thing to do. Because what Ive since discovered through therapy is to overcome those things, you have to do tons of it, and see that youre OK. He grimaces. I had an outbreak just before going on live TV. I thought I was going to be sick on Lorraine. Which actually would have been amazing. Ten minutes of standup writing itself. He tweets Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson after PMQs as if hes his best girlfriend, and he channels his anger into jolly but subversive stunts, which have led to him becoming a national treasure in waiting.

I do worry. Theres genocide happening all over the shop and Im worried about somebody whos been attacked in a gay village in Birmingham. Is my anger proportional here? But I suppose Im cross because its my community. And at the moment I can see how the same mistakes and judgments are being made that Ive seen before. I feel like were going backwards, and so that does make me cross. In what way? Trans rights for instance. The way trans people are talked about in the British media is completely different to America. Its really important to talk about. I thrive and I exist and have rights because people before me fought for them. Its my duty to do the same for the trans and non-binary community. Im not a woman, so I cant comment on what it is to be a woman. But I know its not right to treat people inhumanely. When he talks about anger, sometimes it seems more like fear, or grief. Stonewall, like any organisation of that size, will have made mistakes. But if you lose it, theres nothing like it. You wont see it again. And some peoples lives depend on it. It feels like the attack on Stonewall is emblematic of the attack on LGBT rights at large.

Hes bisexual, which means (he joked to an audience), Youre all at risk. How much does his queerness inform his work? I think if I wasnt queer, Id probably be working at  he hmmms  Ernst & Young. Doing some sort of mid- to top-tier accountant role. Probably pulling in around £100k? Id have a very nice wife, two children, one with learning difficulties, but nothing that will hinder them too much. He looks a little wistful. Subconsciously, very early on, I knew I was not going to thrive in a corporate environment. The way I speak, let alone dress, was not encouraged. And so its not even really about sexuality, its about identity  its not about who youre fucking, its about what you want to say. And my very existence was always sort of questionable. I think the anger that I sometimes feel towards institutions is probably pent-up anger from that time. The institutions that turn you into the men that work for these institutions only serve the ones that conform, and anyone who cant do that is left behind. A few years ago a particularly nasty school bully served him in a Tesco Express, and told him how funny he was on TV. Lycett didnt quite know what to do, so he said thank you, brightly.

On a signet ring Lycett wears on his left hand is the dialling code for Birmingham, his home and, arguably, his muse. He was born there in 1988, and after a decade of touring the countrys comedy clubs, and going viral after an 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown appearance in which he recounted a battle with York Council over a parking ticket (apart from popping down to London to film The Great British Sewing Bee or, for instance, Iceland to film Travel Man), Birmingham is where hes stayed. In 2019, after buying a house in Kings Heath he invited the Birmingham lord mayor Yvonne Mosquito to officially open his kitchen extension. Its just a quietly creative and brilliant place. And its not showing off about being brilliant, its just getting on with it.

His new show is built around a stunt hes been working on for three years, which began when he realised hed paid too much for his house, but ended up as, a love letter to my local community  its the thing Ive made that Im most proud of. Why? Because at its core, the shows not about me. Its about my neighbours goodwill. The stunt includes aliases, drag queens, estate agents and phone calls from the police. And its kind of amazing doing the previews and watching audiences as they realise whats happening. Its beautiful to see them go, Wow, people; people are good. We all needed that; a reminder that out of something as silly as me trying to get my house price up, this incredibly empowering event can happen.

The new show is called More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett?, with previous standup shows titled Im About to Lose Control and I Think Joe Lycett and Thats The Way A-Ha A-Ha, Joe Lycett, which correctly suggest audiences dancing into the theatres, and him cheered before hes even tried to bring down the government or told an impish story about his visit to the post office.

He brings up a specific comic strip. The first square is a comic on a podcast, quietly and seriously explaining the importance of comedy as an artform, as a political tool. And the second is the same comic on stage shouting about all the pussy he gets. I know comedy isnt high art, its basically just men shouting shit into rooms of drunk people, he says, twinkling. But I do love it.
Re: best comedian
« Reply #153 on: March 27, 2022, 03:42:19 pm »
I quite like Michael McIntyre
Re: best comedian
« Reply #154 on: March 31, 2022, 11:13:44 pm »
There's a female tory mp raising the roof on question time currently.
Re: best comedian
« Reply #155 on: Today at 04:03:50 am »
Quote from: shy_talk on March 31, 2022, 11:13:44 pm
There's a female tory mp raising the roof on question time currently.

it's still bill burr, that voting list is pretty horrendous
