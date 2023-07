Is Disenchanted worth a watch?



It's not your typical Matt Groening show I would say. So, you should give it a go and see if you get into it. It's slower paced both in terms of how the story is told and in terms of jokes. Simpsons and Futurama are going at about a million miles an hour in both departments in comparision. In Disenchantment there's an overarching story that gets continued from episode to episode (and from season to season). I was kind of like Sheer Magnetism described in their post when I started watching it, but over time the characters grew on me and I still like the series. It doesn't have constant jokes or funny bits, but then ones that are in there really make me laugh out loud from time to time...