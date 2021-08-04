So embarrassingly enough, I have made it to 35 without ever sitting in front of the steering wheel of a car. A mix of laziness, fear, mates passing first to bunk lifts from and living in places that I have never needed a car to get to where I've wanted to go has seen me get this far without taking that step.



But when we were in lockdown I thought I would sort my life out and take the theory test, just to see if I could. So downloaded the app and spent a couple of hours a day doing the mocks and the hazard perception videos. A month later I took my test and passed.



So now I'm well into my 1st block of 10 lessons and it's going well. I know it's going to be a long road getting to a place where I'm comfortable but it's a start. I know it's probably stupid to anyone who can drive but I'll get there.



It's not stupid to me. My path to becoming a driver was very similar. I grew up with a crippling and lifelong anxiety disorder, no confidence and no self-esteem whatsoever. There were many things I believed were beyond me, and learning to drive was one of them. I had a major mental block about it and could never see myself being able to do it. I was overcome with fear and anxiety at the mere thought of getting behind a wheel. I was doing around 200 miles a week on a push bike in all weathers in my job as an outreach worker looking after disabled and/or elderly people. I couldn't go on like that forever. In a family of five, I was also the only one who couldn't drive, despite being the eldest sibling.Like you though, I reached a point where I decided to sort myself out. Being able to drive would help my life no end. It would also help me feel I could actually learn something and maybe help with my confidence too. I won't lie and make out it was easy for me because it wasn't. My first instructor was shite. He could drive well, but was shite with people and he eroded my confidence further and to the point where I quit lessons for a while.After a big layoff I decided to try again with a different driving school and instructor. The new guy was good at driving and great with people. He recognised my confidence issues from the off and never gave up on me even when I often gave up on myself. I felt like quitting so many times after making the same mistakes time and time again, but I just decided to stick with it until I passed or ran out of money. All in all, it took me two years to pass my test, first time, at the age of 38. Honestly, it was the best thing I ever did and it eventually opened my life up no end.In all honesty, even after passing and getting my first car I was nervous. In fact, I often left the car on the drive in good weather and rode to work on the bike instead. That was simply down to confidence and feeling I'd somehow fluked the test and was not really worthy of the pass. With time though, I began to actually enjoy driving, and now I love it. As I said, it's opened my life up no end.Stick with it mate. You'll get there, even if, at times, you might feel that you won't. As some guy called Mo Salah once said on his t-shirt - Never Give Up.Good luck with it. 👍😎Edit:Great advice there from Barney. Don't put yourself under undue pressure. Allow yourself time and space. Make room for mistakes and accept them as part of the learning process. Don't beat yourself up over them. Just learn from them.