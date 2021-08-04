« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Driving Lessons  (Read 84602 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,304
Re: Driving Lessons
« Reply #840 on: August 4, 2021, 12:30:15 pm »
So embarrassingly enough, I have made it to 35 without ever sitting in front of the steering wheel of a car. A mix of laziness, fear, mates passing first to bunk lifts from and living in places that I have never needed a car to get to where I've wanted to go has seen me get this far without taking that step.

But when we were in lockdown I thought I would sort my life out and take the theory test, just to see if I could. So downloaded the app and spent a couple of hours a day doing the mocks and the hazard perception videos. A month later I took my test and passed.

So now I'm well into my 1st block of 10 lessons and it's going well. I know it's going to be a long road getting to a place where I'm comfortable but it's a start. I know it's probably stupid to anyone who can drive but I'll get there.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,242
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Driving Lessons
« Reply #841 on: August 4, 2021, 12:39:43 pm »
Everyone has to start somewhere. I didn't do my first lesson until I was 28/29. Failed my first test but breezed the 2nd one.

No shame in failing once or twice. Just don't put yourself under pressure to have it done by a certain date or in a certain number of lessons. You'll know yourself when you are ready.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,242
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Driving Lessons
« Reply #842 on: August 4, 2021, 12:41:46 pm »
I took my 15 year old out last night for half an hour. Only stalled 3 times and picked things up pretty quickly, although we literally only practiced finding the biting point, moving off in 1st gear and stopping 100 yards down the road.
Hopefully next time we go out he will be confident enough to go up to 2nd and over 10 mph  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,203
  • 27 Years...
Re: Driving Lessons
« Reply #843 on: August 4, 2021, 01:01:30 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August  4, 2021, 12:30:15 pm
So embarrassingly enough, I have made it to 35 without ever sitting in front of the steering wheel of a car. A mix of laziness, fear, mates passing first to bunk lifts from and living in places that I have never needed a car to get to where I've wanted to go has seen me get this far without taking that step.

But when we were in lockdown I thought I would sort my life out and take the theory test, just to see if I could. So downloaded the app and spent a couple of hours a day doing the mocks and the hazard perception videos. A month later I took my test and passed.

So now I'm well into my 1st block of 10 lessons and it's going well. I know it's going to be a long road getting to a place where I'm comfortable but it's a start. I know it's probably stupid to anyone who can drive but I'll get there.
It's not stupid to me. My path to becoming a driver was very similar. I grew up with a crippling and lifelong anxiety disorder, no confidence and no self-esteem whatsoever. There were many things I believed were beyond me, and learning to drive was one of them. I had a major mental block about it and could never see myself being able to do it. I was overcome with fear and anxiety at the mere thought of getting behind a wheel. I was doing around 200 miles a week on a push bike in all weathers in my job as an outreach worker looking after disabled and/or elderly people. I couldn't go on like that forever. In a family of five, I was also the only one who couldn't drive, despite being the eldest sibling.

Like you though, I reached a point where I decided to sort myself out. Being able to drive would help my life no end. It would also help me feel I could actually learn something and maybe help with my confidence too. I won't lie and make out it was easy for me because it wasn't. My first instructor was shite. He could drive well, but was shite with people and he eroded my confidence further and to the point where I quit lessons for a while.

After a big layoff I decided to try again with a different driving school and instructor. The new guy was good at driving and great with people. He recognised my confidence issues from the off and never gave up on me even when I often gave up on myself. I felt like quitting so many times after making the same mistakes time and time again, but I just decided to stick with it until I passed or ran out of money. All in all, it took me two years to pass my test, first time, at the age of 38. Honestly, it was the best thing I ever did and it eventually opened my life up no end.

In all honesty, even after passing and getting my first car I was nervous. In fact, I often left the car on the drive in good weather and rode to work on the bike instead. That was simply down to confidence and feeling I'd somehow fluked the test and was not really worthy of the pass. With time though, I began to actually enjoy driving, and now I love it. As I said, it's opened my life up no end.

Stick with it mate. You'll get there, even if, at times, you might feel that you won't. As some guy called Mo Salah once said on his t-shirt - Never Give Up.
Good luck with it. 👍😎

Edit:

Great advice there from Barney. Don't put yourself under undue pressure. Allow yourself time and space. Make room for mistakes and accept them as part of the learning process. Don't beat yourself up over them. Just learn from them.
« Last Edit: August 4, 2021, 01:11:12 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,242
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Driving Lessons
« Reply #844 on: August 4, 2021, 01:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August  4, 2021, 01:01:30 pm

In all honesty, even after passing and getting my first car I was nervous. In fact, I often left the car on the drive in good weather and rode to work on the bike instead. That was simply down to confidence and feeling I'd somehow fluked the test and was not really worthy of the pass. With time though, I began to actually enjoy driving, and now I love it. As I said, it's opened my life up no end.

Stick with it mate. You'll get there, even if, at times, you might feel that you won't. As some guy called Mo Salah once said on his t-shirt - Never Give Up.
Good luck with it. 👍😎

It's probably been said on the thread before, but I was told before my test that your lessons really only teach you how to handle a car. It's just when you pass your test and get out onto the road after that do you actually properly learn to drive.

Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August  4, 2021, 01:01:30 pm
Make room for mistakes and accept them as part of the learning process. Don't beat yourself up over them. Just learn from them.

I failed my first test because the examiner was a dick. Made ridiculous squelching noises and clearing his throat every 30 seconds. Over exaggerated throwing himself forward if I was a touch too heavy on the brake. Many wee annoying things that completely put me off.
I took a week of not doing any lessons after that and during that time I thought about it. I was going to be having a 5/6 year old in the back of the car, radio on, all other sorts of distractions once I do eventually pass and I'll need to be able to concentrate on the driving rather than some dick in the passenger seat putting me off.
Took a further 2 lessons then done my test again and passed easily with only a couple of minors.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline AJ

  • a.k.a. Billy Two-Threads. Property of RAWK  soon to be raffled - has as much chance of becoming a mod as David Moyes
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,075
Re: Driving Lessons
« Reply #845 on: August 4, 2021, 01:59:01 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August  4, 2021, 12:30:15 pm
So embarrassingly enough, I have made it to 35 without ever sitting in front of the steering wheel of a car. A mix of laziness, fear, mates passing first to bunk lifts from and living in places that I have never needed a car to get to where I've wanted to go has seen me get this far without taking that step.

But when we were in lockdown I thought I would sort my life out and take the theory test, just to see if I could. So downloaded the app and spent a couple of hours a day doing the mocks and the hazard perception videos. A month later I took my test and passed.

So now I'm well into my 1st block of 10 lessons and it's going well. I know it's going to be a long road getting to a place where I'm comfortable but it's a start. I know it's probably stupid to anyone who can drive but I'll get there.
Sounds similar to me, though I've not yet hit 35!

For the last few months I've been basically the sole driver in our relationship though - using my girlfriend's car with her as my supervisor. She's got an automatic which makes life a lot easier. We're never going to have a manual car so it seems pointless to get a manual licence if it makes it more difficult and therefore less likely for me to do it, so at some point I'll do some lessons and my test in an automatic. Now it's not so much a confidence thing, just a case of bothering to do it! I rarely do anything that would require me to have the car on my own so what we're doing now suits us.

Drove to Anglesey and back a few weeks ago which was a decent chunk of driving. Though I did realise on the way back that there's a bit of the A55 that I wasn't supposed to drive on, oops!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,997
Re: Driving Lessons
« Reply #846 on: August 4, 2021, 04:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  4, 2021, 01:37:35 pm
It's probably been said on the thread before, but I was told before my test that your lessons really only teach you how to handle a car. It's just when you pass your test and get out onto the road after that do you actually properly learn to drive.

I failed my first test because the examiner was a dick. Made ridiculous squelching noises and clearing his throat every 30 seconds. Over exaggerated throwing himself forward if I was a touch too heavy on the brake. Many wee annoying things that completely put me off.
I took a week of not doing any lessons after that and during that time I thought about it. I was going to be having a 5/6 year old in the back of the car, radio on, all other sorts of distractions once I do eventually pass and I'll need to be able to concentrate on the driving rather than some dick in the passenger seat putting me off.
Took a further 2 lessons then done my test again and passed easily with only a couple of minors.

Exactly. You may have passed the test but you cannot actually drive, learning to drive takes years and hundreds of thousands never actually do learn.

I hate taking driving tests, I failed my car test twice, pt2 of the bike test once and my Class 1 once. Just stupid mistakes brought on by nerves
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,011
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Driving Lessons
« Reply #847 on: August 4, 2021, 04:30:46 pm »
I failed mine three times when I was 18. On the third one I nailed the perfect bay park in the test centre and then pulled out in front of a lorry, examiner told me I'd failed but could carry on if I wanted and then told me at the end I didnt get a single minor fault.....just one serious one. Fucked it off after that, lived off peoples lifts for years and then started again when I was 29 and passed first time.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,547
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Driving Lessons
« Reply #848 on: August 4, 2021, 04:48:13 pm »
My daughter's starting lessons soon.

Does she need to take the theory test first?  :o
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline AJ

  • a.k.a. Billy Two-Threads. Property of RAWK  soon to be raffled - has as much chance of becoming a mod as David Moyes
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,075
Re: Driving Lessons
« Reply #849 on: August 4, 2021, 05:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August  4, 2021, 04:48:13 pm
My daughter's starting lessons soon.

Does she need to take the theory test first?  :o
Not before having lessons, only before booking her test. The only requirement for having lessons is a provisional licence
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,547
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Driving Lessons
« Reply #850 on: August 4, 2021, 05:20:12 pm »
Quote from: AJ on August  4, 2021, 05:13:23 pm
Not before having lessons, only before booking her test. The only requirement for having lessons is a provisional licence

Phew!

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Driving Lessons
« Reply #851 on: August 4, 2021, 05:29:43 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August  4, 2021, 12:30:15 pm
So embarrassingly enough, I have made it to 35 without ever sitting in front of the steering wheel of a car. A mix of laziness, fear, mates passing first to bunk lifts from and living in places that I have never needed a car to get to where I've wanted to go has seen me get this far without taking that step.
I think it's beneficial to learn later on in life - you're more naturally cautious and less likely to develop 'boy racer' habits.  If I had my way no-one under 25 would be allowed to drive : D #jokingnotjoking
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,997
Re: Driving Lessons
« Reply #852 on: August 4, 2021, 05:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August  4, 2021, 05:20:12 pm
Phew!



Probably a good idea to do some lessons first before doing her theory test anyway.

Quote from: gazzalfc on August  4, 2021, 12:30:15 pm
So embarrassingly enough, I have made it to 35 without ever sitting in front of the steering wheel of a car. A mix of laziness, fear, mates passing first to bunk lifts from and living in places that I have never needed a car to get to where I've wanted to go has seen me get this far without taking that step.

But when we were in lockdown I thought I would sort my life out and take the theory test, just to see if I could. So downloaded the app and spent a couple of hours a day doing the mocks and the hazard perception videos. A month later I took my test and passed.

So now I'm well into my 1st block of 10 lessons and it's going well. I know it's going to be a long road getting to a place where I'm comfortable but it's a start. I know it's probably stupid to anyone who can drive but I'll get there.

My nephews are 23, 25 and 29 and none of them can drive either, although two do have motorbikes now. Cycling, walking, and Mum and Dad taxis have been all they have wanted.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,276
  • Bam!
Re: Driving Lessons
« Reply #853 on: August 4, 2021, 05:32:31 pm »
I'm 30 this year. Haven't driven a car since I was 24 when I passed my test. Pretty much the next month after I passed I moved to Liverpool and haven't needed/wanted a car since. When I eventually choose to, I'll probably need lessons first!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,304
Re: Driving Lessons
« Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 10:39:07 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August  4, 2021, 12:30:15 pm
So embarrassingly enough, I have made it to 35 without ever sitting in front of the steering wheel of a car. A mix of laziness, fear, mates passing first to bunk lifts from and living in places that I have never needed a car to get to where I've wanted to go has seen me get this far without taking that step.

But when we were in lockdown I thought I would sort my life out and take the theory test, just to see if I could. So downloaded the app and spent a couple of hours a day doing the mocks and the hazard perception videos. A month later I took my test and passed.

So now I'm well into my 1st block of 10 lessons and it's going well. I know it's going to be a long road getting to a place where I'm comfortable but it's a start. I know it's probably stupid to anyone who can drive but I'll get there.

Thought I'd revisit this

Had my first test last week. Failed. Missed an unmarked crossroads which I should have stopped at. No cars around but enough for a serious fault and a fail. Only 5 minors so would have passed comfortably had I spotted it. Gutted but still proud of how far I've got.

But because of covid I have to wait til August to retry which is a huge pain. Probably just going to wait until June and then have a few top up lessons before I try again
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,896
  • YNWA
Re: Driving Lessons
« Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 10:42:41 pm »
Can you not keep trying for cancellations? Long while since I did mine but know there was a fairly long wait when I first booked it but ended up getting a cancellation for a week later.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,997
Re: Driving Lessons
« Reply #856 on: Yesterday at 10:43:17 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:39:07 pm
Thought I'd revisit this

Had my first test last week. Failed. Missed an unmarked crossroads which I should have stopped at. No cars around but enough for a serious fault and a fail. Only 5 minors so would have passed comfortably had I spotted it. Gutted but still proud of how far I've got.

But because of covid I have to wait til August to retry which is a huge pain. Probably just going to wait until June and then have a few top up lessons before I try again

A shit mate, that's bad luck. Was this Norris Green?

Don't worry too much, Ive failed bike car and HGV tests, you'll get there next time.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 