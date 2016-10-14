« previous next »
Author Topic: Derren Brown  (Read 67872 times)

Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #560 on: October 14, 2016, 12:36:02 pm »
I wonder how much of that part of the show with the "healing" was "self hypnosis" kind of thing, whether it started with the catapult part or whether they were being set up from the second they walked in....Would love to know his views on (for instance) Mckenna's self hypnosis stuff.
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #561 on: October 14, 2016, 12:40:39 pm »
Quote from: shadowbane on October 14, 2016, 12:36:02 pm
Would love to know his views on (for instance) Mckenna's self hypnosis stuff.

I don't think you're suggesting it, but McKenna is not a schlock stage hypnotist. I would think Derren would recognise and acknowledge a talented performer and someone who uses his skills positively. The healing part of the show does bear some comparison with McKenna's tapes, in terms of phrasing and use of music.
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #562 on: October 14, 2016, 02:54:33 pm »
Quote from: MichaelA on October 14, 2016, 12:40:39 pm
I don't think you're suggesting it, but McKenna is not a schlock stage hypnotist. I would think Derren would recognise and acknowledge a talented performer and someone who uses his skills positively. The healing part of the show does bear some comparison with McKenna's tapes, in terms of phrasing and use of music.

No :)  I have tried them myself (Mckenna's tapes) but out of the two of them I hold Brown in higher regard. Was just curious if anyone knew his views on that kind of thing
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #563 on: October 14, 2016, 03:06:42 pm »
Quote from: shadowbane on October 14, 2016, 02:54:33 pm
No :)  I have tried them myself (Mckenna's tapes) but out of the two of them I hold Brown in higher regard. Was just curious if anyone knew his views on that kind of thing

I've never seen any comments, but the first half of Miracle and the new book would suggest he's becoming more interested in using the power of NLP to help people, which is the same move  McKenna made - from entertainer to educator.
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #564 on: October 14, 2016, 06:49:48 pm »
Quote from: MichaelA on October 14, 2016, 03:06:42 pm
I've never seen any comments, but the first half of Miracle and the new book would suggest he's becoming more interested in using the power of NLP to help people, which is the same move  McKenna made - from entertainer to educator.

Cheers for the info.
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #565 on: October 21, 2018, 02:54:51 pm »
Excrement.
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #566 on: October 21, 2018, 09:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Kidder. on October 21, 2018, 02:54:51 pm
Excrement.

A two year bump to say the word excrement? How odd.

Watched his new special on Netflix last night. Very much the same as Hero at 30,000 feet, but with a racist.
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #567 on: October 22, 2018, 09:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Jake on October 21, 2018, 09:04:02 pm
A two year bump to say the word excrement? How odd.

Watched his new special on Netflix last night. Very much the same as Hero at 30,000 feet, but with a racist.

Well, it is a lot odder than that show last night.

I know there is not a lot more he can do with tricks of the mind, but the past few TV specials have been nothing more than ad-hoc choreographed pieces of live filmed improvised theatre that whilst decent viewing, feel terribly manipulative on the audience.

My issue is that no less than three years ago, Brown went on a mission to debunk charlatans and basically ruined the career of that John Power on the basis that he was setting up people and basically cheating - I have no issue with that - but Brown is doing the exact same thing, but on a bigger scale. I suppose the difference is, is that folk like John Power are hitting easy targets, and are financing from people's deaths...

But on the whole, that last night was comlpete horseshit, and I guess there's a reason why they don't have to say that they employ stooges...

 
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #568 on: October 22, 2018, 09:50:07 pm »
Was it on telly as well? I just saw it on Netflix. We're talking about the same show aren't we?

Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #569 on: October 22, 2018, 10:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Jake on October 22, 2018, 09:50:07 pm
Was it on telly as well? I just saw it on Netflix. We're talking about the same show aren't we?

Yeah, on Netflix.

Which makes it all the more weird.

Did you notice any of the dropped accents? And I know how this sounds, but can spot a bad actor a mile away.

Rewatch the bridge scene again - close your eyes and listen to his accent and compare it to his accent in other segments. And yes mate, I'm suggesting that the 'lead' was a stooge.

It wouldn't be the first time... In one episode, his boyfriend and one-time actor played a role. Ray Winstone's daughter actually had a part in his seance show, and I think I remember reading somewhere else that the guy who appeared in the one where he shot Stephen Fry, was in fact, in another Channel 4 'reality' show about racism...

Been following him for years, I love him - but more and more as the years go by, I have noticed some small things that have set off my bullshit-o-meter.

Number one last night, was when he called the 'selection process' an audition - to my knowledge, he has never used that language before and I thought it was telling. It is bizarre to think that they'd go to these lengths to subvert the audiences expectations... But NDA's are a powerful thing man, I've had one and they aren't worded very nice at all... And if NDA's can save presidents, they can certainly save television personalities.

At times, the guy sounded English... and did you notice the tattoo on his arm? How many Americans get would get the "Three Lions" (which is of course, mostly attributed to England FA)... 

Sham mate - fellas turned into a product of his own making - these 'real life' specials are really telling.

Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #570 on: November 2, 2018, 03:34:31 pm »
So Derren spends ages making a special, Netflix pay him a load of money. Only for him to hire a British actor who pretends to be American (when he could have hired an American actor).

Oh and he literally  said his Dad is British and his mother is American....
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #571 on: November 2, 2018, 07:06:51 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on November  2, 2018, 03:34:31 pm
So Derren spends ages making a special, Netflix pay him a load of money. Only for him to hire a British actor who pretends to be American (when he could have hired an American actor).

Oh and he literally  said his Dad is British and his mother is American....

I would trust Brown of course but I can't see it being very hard to see if the lad in it (Not watched it yet) was an actor or not
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #572 on: November 5, 2018, 12:42:04 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on November  2, 2018, 03:34:31 pm
So Derren spends ages making a special, Netflix pay him a load of money. Only for him to hire a British actor who pretends to be American (when he could have hired an American actor).

Oh and he literally  said his Dad is British and his mother is American....

Yes.
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #573 on: April 24, 2023, 12:06:47 pm »
Anyone watch Showman last night on Channel 4 ?
I saw it last year live..

Still absolutely baffled having watched it a second time. They didn't emphasise on the TV just how quick the lights were off for during the 'main' trick. Unless I've genuinely lost 30 seconds of my life of course ;D
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #574 on: April 24, 2023, 08:53:28 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on April 24, 2023, 12:06:47 pm
Anyone watch Showman last night on Channel 4 ?
I saw it last year live..

Still absolutely baffled having watched it a second time. They didn't emphasise on the TV just how quick the lights were off for during the 'main' trick. Unless I've genuinely lost 30 seconds of my life of course ;D

I was watching it, but they seemed to just keep the show running while the adverts were on. So youd come back and not see the end of some bits. Was very odd. Gave up after a bit cos of that
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #575 on: April 28, 2023, 01:17:28 pm »
The adverts in showman were strange, like ch4 were pretending it was 'live'. Very weird that I watched it on catch-up and heard len ("seven") Goodman died duringmy viewing of the programme.
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #576 on: April 28, 2023, 07:49:27 pm »
He is amazing. Some of the stuff he does you can understand by the power of suggestion, but that thing with the bank note beggars belief ;D
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 03:46:49 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on April 28, 2023, 07:49:27 pm
He is amazing. Some of the stuff he does you can understand by the power of suggestion, but that thing with the bank note beggars belief ;D

Naysayers (who seem to not like him and think he's presenting himself as a magician, he's not duping or conning you) will just fall back on that she was a stooge.
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 08:58:59 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 03:46:49 am
Naysayers (who seem to not like him and think he's presenting himself as a magician, he's not duping or conning you) will just fall back on that she was a stooge.

naysayer here - she was a stooge

the man even admits that was he does is akin to the olde scoundrels and confidence tricksters so of course he's going to play us

he ain't no magician - he's just very good at what he does

it's a show and he's very entertaining but that's where it ends
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 10:09:41 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 08:58:59 am
naysayer here - she was a stooge

the man even admits that was he does is akin to the olde scoundrels and confidence tricksters so of course he's going to play us

he ain't no magician - he's just very good at what he does

it's a show and he's very entertaining but that's where it ends

He's never claimed to be a magician. He's spoken at length about this and has also done shows on the acorachs of the world exposing for what they are.

If she was a stooge so was the guy with the fiver.
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 02:28:11 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 08:58:59 am
naysayer here - she was a stooge

the man even admits that was he does is akin to the olde scoundrels and confidence tricksters so of course he's going to play us

he ain't no magician - he's just very good at what he does

it's a show and he's very entertaining but that's where it ends

Her being a stooge doesn't explain the trick. Any element of the trick, actually. The way the coins landed was still random and he'd still have to communicate the outcomes to her. Feasible that you could manipulate the outcome of the dice rolls but again her being a stooge doesn't really change that.

Assume he does the same routine in every show, was she in every show? And the same guy with the same note?

He never pretends to be magic or a magician? He's made a career out of exposing frauds and charlatans, and is best described as a mentalist.
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 04:18:17 pm »
quotes from the man himself

Quote
I have never used stooges. People generally imagine I must do if they can find no other explanation. But I dont: it would be artistically repugnant, totally unnecessary, impractical, and would spell career suicide.

this is all part of his act

just words - no real-life implications at all -  i mean, why would journalists be bothered - who cares?

i could just say 'i have never drank milk in my entire life and to be found out that i have drank milk would make me a laughing stock and be thrown out of town leading to ostracism, despair and finally death'

just words - who cares?

Quote
Again, the people used are never stooges or set up in any way. They generally apply through an open audition process, whereby we meet or interview them and look at various qualities they possess which would be useful (for example their jobs, beliefs, or how suggestible they are).

so now we have him saying well, not stooges per se but people who are open to suggestion - o-kay so a suggestible stooge  :wave

he's good at what he does - end of
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 09:56:04 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 04:18:17 pm
quotes from the man himself

this is all part of his act

just words - no real-life implications at all -  i mean, why would journalists be bothered - who cares?

i could just say 'i have never drank milk in my entire life and to be found out that i have drank milk would make me a laughing stock and be thrown out of town leading to ostracism, despair and finally death'

just words - who cares?

so now we have him saying well, not stooges per se but people who are open to suggestion - o-kay so a suggestible stooge  :wave

he's good at what he does - end of

Think you're framing your quotes misleadingly. When he talks about open auditions, that's for his TV shows. They need to find people who are susceptible, and he's never made a secret of that. That's the whole point of him doing the "locked hands" bit of the routine in the stage show, to identify audience members who may be more susceptible to what he does. That doesn't make them stooges, that's different and would be dishonest. People had to want to take part in his TV projects because they were quite all-consuming and involved, you couldn't just pluck someone off the street and put them through an intense psychological experiment without their consent or interest. He doesn't audition audience members or participants for his stage shows.

You seem weirdly aggressive about this for someone who apparently doesn't care ;D I don't really have any skin in the game, but I do find it unlikely he uses stooges. A close family friend did the lighting and sound for a number of his shows. Said he was unbelievably nice to work with and told me that the people in the audience weren't pre-selected when we discussed it. Could have been lying I suppose. Though it seems hugely unlikely to me that he could do hundreds, probably thousands of shows, over decades, in multiple countries, using multiple stooges, and never be caught out by someone blowing the lid on it.

If you're going to suggest that his words aren't definitive proof that he doesn't dishonestly use stooges in his tricks, then you're right, they're not definitive proof. But you're asking him to prove a negative, which is essentially impossible unless he explains how the tricks work to you, which would completely ruin them. So in this instance it's probably fairer to assume that he doesn't use stooges unless there is some proof that he does? Not even sure how a stooge would work in that trick as we've said above?
Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 10:31:19 pm »
I've recorded this one but not got around to watching it yet. I have watched others in the past, one where he did a thing with the audience concerning a specific word on a page in the Daily Mail, I think it might be the influential video on youtube, where the audience member tells him a safe combination, I can't properly remember. What I do remember is that he then showed it back after the trick and how all the way through the show he'd been emphasising certain words and numbers and planting the in the audiences mind.

Re: Derren Brown
« Reply #584 on: Today at 08:09:57 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 09:56:04 pm
Think you're framing your quotes misleadingly. When he talks about open auditions, that's for his TV shows. They need to find people who are susceptible, and he's never made a secret of that. That's the whole point of him doing the "locked hands" bit of the routine in the stage show, to identify audience members who may be more susceptible to what he does. That doesn't make them stooges, that's different and would be dishonest. People had to want to take part in his TV projects because they were quite all-consuming and involved, you couldn't just pluck someone off the street and put them through an intense psychological experiment without their consent or interest. He doesn't audition audience members or participants for his stage shows.

You seem weirdly aggressive about this for someone who apparently doesn't care ;D I don't really have any skin in the game, but I do find it unlikely he uses stooges. A close family friend did the lighting and sound for a number of his shows. Said he was unbelievably nice to work with and told me that the people in the audience weren't pre-selected when we discussed it. Could have been lying I suppose. Though it seems hugely unlikely to me that he could do hundreds, probably thousands of shows, over decades, in multiple countries, using multiple stooges, and never be caught out by someone blowing the lid on it.

If you're going to suggest that his words aren't definitive proof that he doesn't dishonestly use stooges in his tricks, then you're right, they're not definitive proof. But you're asking him to prove a negative, which is essentially impossible unless he explains how the tricks work to you, which would completely ruin them. So in this instance it's probably fairer to assume that he doesn't use stooges unless there is some proof that he does? Not even sure how a stooge would work in that trick as we've said above?

absolutely i've no idea where you get this from from my previous comments

maybe you're suggestible?

maybe you are a stooge?

hey - maybe you are derren brown?

and if so i claim my £5  :wave
