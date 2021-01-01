The other teams beat nobodies and lost to nobodies. I watched a YouTube video with Finebaum on last night and the teams that Indiana and SMU played is beyond embarrassing.



First thought should be “who have they beat?”, not “who did they lose to?”. Not even making a case for just Alabama because one or two other teams might have also deserved it but the thought process is fucked.



The first issue is listening to Paul Finebaum. Never listen to Paul Finebaum.But in all seriousness, the CFB Playoff is essentially the current day CL except without official league standings or allocated spots.The issue stems from a lack of playoff years ago when conferences were smaller and more even. Then you can focus on having say 2 spots for power conferences, 1 wild card, and 1 non-power or something like that. The problem is the absurdity of the Big Ten, SEC, and ACC. The sheer number of teams in these mega-conferences make scheduling extremely stupid. Auburn's rivals are Alabama and Georgia so you have to keep these no matter what. Texas' rivals are OU and A&M so you have to keep these no matter what. Tennessee probably wants Alabama and Florida as their top rivals, etc. But with 16 teams, you can never have a balanced schedule. If OU and A&M are down and Bama and Georgia are championship contenders, Texas will automatically have an easier schedule than Auburn to start with.It's as if the CL was like this:-PL: 36 teams-La Liga: 30 teams-Bundesliga: 24 teams-Serie A: 32 teams-Ligue 1: 24 teamsManchester United must play City and Liverpool every year, but it rotates its other games. Chelsea on the other hand, get Spurs and Fulham as "guaranteed." No PL teams play all other PL teams. Every league has a different schedule. There are no guaranteed CL slots other than for the champion.Now, we have to debate if 5th place Napoli (who avoided playing all Milan and Turin clubs because they are in the Serie A south) is better than 7th place Manchester United (who unfortunately drew City and Liverpool as guaranteed rivals but also had to play Arsenal and Spurs this year - unlucky).That's what the CFP is.Is Bama better on a neutral field against SMU and Indiana? Vegas would almost certainly think so. Does Bama have a better body of work? Perhaps.But there is no objectivity for even ranking teams within conference (Texas played a weak schedule compared to other SEC teams, Indiana did not play PSU or Oregon (OSU played both), SMU didn't play Clemson in the regular season, etc), let alone across conferences.College football was always meant to be regional, and national championships and such were very subjective. We're trying to be more objective and inclusive, but we're never getting there with 12-game schedules and 18 team conferences.Another issue is independents like Notre Dame. You basically need wild cards because of them since they don't play in a conference. Even if you had allocated playoff spots for conferences based on past playoff performance and balanced conference schedules, it still can't be the CL because how do you get ND in? So you need wild cards no matter what, so that will always leave things up to debate.