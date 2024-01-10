Fuck yeah, my Ducks came up big, Lanning with his first big win!



There are two things I put above all other sports, Liverpool and my original love University of Oregon sports, I live in Eugene, grew up here, went to school here, my dad was a professor here, while I feel a deep connection to Liverpool FC, it's Oregon that will always be my first love.



Overcame an injury to our best defensive player, overcame a number of bullshit call including one of the worst missed replay reviews I've seen on a clear interception, overcame our own dumb mistakes, so proud, everyone talks about how they've been to intense environments then they actually go to Autzen and they learn it's a top 5 environment where great teams go to die.



Even with this, so embarrassed by our wideout Holden, should be suspended for the rest of the season or kicked off the team, disgusting to spit at an opposing player.