Duke shocks everyone by beating Clemson 28-7. :o
Clemson might have been better off with DJ Uiagelelei.  They looked terrible, it's not even like Duke played a clean game.
Mike Elko and Duke are definitely an underrated college football coach/team. Decent chance he's at a more traditional football power in a year or two.

Part of what made Clemson so good under Dabo for much of the 2010's was an insane level continuity with his coaching staff. He's seen many assistants leave over the last couple of years for other jobs and I'm starting to wonder if that's taking its toll. His general refusal to adapt to more modern times with NIL and the transfer portal is also taking its toll.

Great weekend of college football, and just getting started. Colorado-TCU was much watch TV and Colorado's big rivalry game with Nebraska this coming weekend, in Boulder, will also be much watch TV.

Texas @ Alabama is the big one this coming weekend but also keeping an eye on Oregon @ Texas Tech, Ole Miss @ Tulane and Texas A&M @ Miami.
Biggest annoyance is, here in he UK, we're only getting Notre Dame home games, [think some are available on the NFL Network if you have the gamepass to get it], BT Sports used to have a partnership with ESPN, so you'd get most of the NCAA stuff, that ESPN/ABC show, but that's now been terminated after they merged into TNT Sports. :(
Quote from: Statto Red on September  5, 2023, 10:31:29 pm
Biggest annoyance is, here in he UK, we're only getting Notre Dame home games, [think some are available on the NFL Network if you have the gamepass to get it], BT Sports used to have a partnership with ESPN, so you'd get most of the NCAA stuff, that ESPN/ABC show, but that's now been terminated after they merged into TNT Sports. :(
Any college games at all
On sky this weekend ?
Any college games at all
On sky this weekend ?
Any college games at all
On sky this weekend ?

No CFB games being shown whatsoever in the UK this weekend, as Notre Dame are on the road, & sky are not showing the CFB games NBC/Peacock have from the Big Ten. :(
Quote from: Statto Red on September  5, 2023, 10:31:29 pm
Biggest annoyance is, here in he UK, we're only getting Notre Dame home games, [think some are available on the NFL Network if you have the gamepass to get it], BT Sports used to have a partnership with ESPN, so you'd get most of the NCAA stuff, that ESPN/ABC show, but that's now been terminated after they merged into TNT Sports. :(
thought the BT contract expired in July and TNT chose not to renew it rather than cancel it.

I've not subscribed to BT Sport's for a few years anyway, loads more college football on IPTV
Man, that sucks that most viewing options were taken away from y'all.
yeah the espn contract with bt apparently ran out and tnt couldn't be fucked to renew it.
Free streams aplenty for the CFB schedule. ;D
Free streams aplenty for the CFB schedule. ;D
Free streams aplenty for the CFB schedule. ;D

Any recommendations for stream sites for todays game?
Dame game on YouTube
