Author Topic: (American) College Football  (Read 208266 times)

Offline Statto Red

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2800 on: January 5, 2021, 05:50:01 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on January  3, 2021, 07:17:40 pm
They wont move the national title. It Played that Monday as that the generally  the date right before the second semester for colleges.
16 is too much. 8 would be fine but it very unlikely wont change the outcome. Cincy getting a 8 team playoff would be way worse for them then 4 team they would win 3 straight games versus teams that huge recruiting advantages. the 4 team playoff really only had 2 times where it really had issues the first year with tcu and baylor getting left out but that was 6 really good teams and UCF being ranked 12. This year it was just 3 teams that was above everybody else.
Honestly 8 teams this year may only have benefitted Oklahoma but they had a big transition year with qb change, suspensions of key players at the start of season, no spring ball for a new qb and the guy they had tapped for #1 Wr to get hurt in the offseason and neither of the other returning guys took the step to be that guy.

I forgot about that.

But yep, expand the playoffs to 8 is a great idea but will never happen, i bet Cincinnati Bearcats feel a bit miffed, they went 8-0[beating a couple of ranked teams] & won the conference championship but got 8th seed, were as Ohio State, went 5-0, [only played 1 ranked team] won the conference championship but get 3rd seed, but Ohio State are in a power 5 conference so got the higher ranking.
Offline RedG13

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2801 on: January 5, 2021, 10:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on January  5, 2021, 05:50:01 pm
I forgot about that.

But yep, expand the playoffs to 8 is a great idea but will never happen, i bet Cincinnati Bearcats feel a bit miffed, they went 8-0[beating a couple of ranked teams] & won the conference championship but got 8th seed, were as Ohio State, went 5-0, [only played 1 ranked team] won the conference championship but get 3rd seed, but Ohio State are in a power 5 conference so got the higher ranking.
Ohio State also recruits at the talent level of Bama. Cincy issue is they really needed those those game in aac and still look really good. They had 2 close game at the end after dominating the other games. Ohio State also beat top 15 team. This season was weird also, Ohio State looks like an early season team in the big 10 championship because it was still technically mid season.
Offline Statto Red

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2802 on: January 6, 2021, 02:52:06 am »
Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2803 on: January 12, 2021, 02:56:03 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on January  6, 2021, 02:52:06 am
Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy

And backing it up with a career night in the National Championship game right now.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2804 on: January 12, 2021, 03:02:41 am »
Unbelievable player and performance.
Offline skipper757

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2805 on: January 12, 2021, 05:04:54 am »
If only guys like Fields, Davis, Sermon, Smith, and Jones had stayed healthy....

We could've had 59-31 or 66-38.  Would've loved to see Smith hit 300 yards and Jones hit 500.
Offline RedG13

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2806 on: January 12, 2021, 05:19:23 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on January 12, 2021, 05:04:54 am
If only guys like Fields, Davis, Sermon, Smith, and Jones had stayed healthy....

We could've had 59-31 or 66-38.  Would've loved to see Smith hit 300 yards and Jones hit 500.
Yea Ohio state Defense was not good enough with a Great Alabama Offense. Congrats to Alabama on an very good impressive year with winning the national title.
Ohio State 2021 recruiting class combined if they can keep Ewers with Sark going to Texas is lining up to be able to go after the National title in 2022. They should still be good next year just young on Defense with a 1st year start. Bama going to reload with looking like Bill O'Brien as OC. Oklahoma even with the loss of multiple Key players on D, and Bama should be the 2 top favorites. Clemson Probably third fav. Ohio State probably still best big ten team
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2807 on: January 12, 2021, 09:50:54 am »
Was Waddle ok? Seen he went off limping. Bit silly to rush him back so soon even with it being the National Championship.
Offline RedG13

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2808 on: January 12, 2021, 09:55:02 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on January 12, 2021, 09:50:54 am
Was Waddle ok? Seen he went off limping. Bit silly to rush him back so soon even with it being the National Championship.
He was fully cleared from the medical staff. He really wanted to play and was used very limited from what it seemed.
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2809 on: January 12, 2021, 09:57:39 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on January 12, 2021, 09:55:02 am
He was fully cleared from the medical staff. He really wanted to play and was used very limited from what it seemed.

I just think that's an instance where a guy needs to be protected from himself. He's already fallen down on alot of draft boards I've seen, a reinjury last night and he probably drops out the 1st round.

Anyway, assuming he's healthy, whichever team takes him is likely getting a steal.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2810 on: January 12, 2021, 10:04:42 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on January 12, 2021, 09:57:39 am
I just think that's an instance where a guy needs to be protected from himself. He's already fallen down on alot of draft boards I've seen, a reinjury last night and he probably drops out the 1st round.

Anyway, assuming he's healthy, whichever team takes him is likely getting a steal.
Happy for him to carry on if it means he drops to the Chiefs to replace Sammy Watkins.
Offline RedG13

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2811 on: January 12, 2021, 10:06:48 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on January 12, 2021, 09:57:39 am
I just think that's an instance where a guy needs to be protected from himself. He's already fallen down on alot of draft boards I've seen, a reinjury last night and he probably drops out the 1st round.

Anyway, assuming he's healthy, whichever team takes him is likely getting a steal.
It the National title game and he played a limited amount of snap. He should be a first rounder. He should at least have Pro days to show off his health if there is no combine.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2812 on: January 12, 2021, 06:00:17 pm »
What does everyone think of Mac Jones? Sounds like a good character. His determination not to give up the job is impressive and has been a good indicator in the past going forward in the NFL with people like Brady. Good be a very good option for a team like Atlanta who want someone to sit for a while and he should still be around at pick 36.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2813 on: January 12, 2021, 06:26:58 pm »
Jones is a tough eval for me. Clearly a high character kid like you mentioned who waited until he got his turn. Displayed fantastic accuracy and put up some incredible numbers this season. Average arm strength though and part of me just wonders how much of his success this year was down to the insane amount of talent on that side of the ball and the huge discrepancy in talent that Alabama has versus the rest of the SEC. The SEC also decided to be a bit more Big 12-like and decide to take the year off from playing defense.  ;D The similarities are there with Kyle Trask, too.

Gun to my head, his ceiling is a middle-of-the-road NFL starter as a guy who can take care of the ball and can be a game manager for a team with a strong OL and running game. Paging @FreezingColdTakes.
Offline Statto Red

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2814 on: January 12, 2021, 07:14:13 pm »
Rumours going around Bill O' Brian to be OC for Bama
Offline skipper757

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2815 on: January 18, 2021, 07:32:14 pm »
Jeremy Pruitt out at Tennessee (with cause after an internal investigation into recruiting violations), and Philip Fulmer retiring as AD.

Rumors are that Peyton Manning will be involved with the head coach search.

You know who Peyton Manning really endorses as coach?  Adam Gase!!!

Gase is also a former Saban assistant back in his Michigan State days.  Make it happen Tennessee!
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2816 on: January 18, 2021, 07:40:41 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on January 18, 2021, 07:32:14 pm
Jeremy Pruitt out at Tennessee (with cause after an internal investigation into recruiting violations), and Philip Fulmer retiring as AD.

Rumors are that Peyton Manning will be involved with the head coach search.

You know who Peyton Manning really endorses as coach?  Adam Gase!!!

Gase is also a former Saban assistant back in his Michigan State days.  Make it happen Tennessee!

Maybe someone will volunteer..............
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2817 on: July 22, 2021, 01:49:07 pm »
Houston Chronicle broke the news yesterday afternoon that Oklahoma and Texas have reached out to the SEC to join the conference in the near future and an announcement could be made within the next couple of weeks. At first I dismissed it as it's slow season for NCAA football headlines but this thing very much appears to have legs. If true and if it goes through, will be a domino effect and completely reshape the future of college football.
Offline skipper757

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2818 on: July 22, 2021, 02:07:26 pm »
Been trying to find an angle as to why OU and Texas would push this now.

Oklahoma is angry at FOX for the 11AM local kickoff for the Nebraska game. Fox likes to put some of the big games at noon. Is that a sticking point and that this is posturing at Fox?

Or are we really about to see this happen?  Would enough teams in the SEC veto or will the money and competitive re-assurance (e.g. pods) along with an expanded playoff quell opposition?  Would any Oklahoma or Texas politicians weigh in, like they did for Baylor to get into the Big 12 when the SWC collapsed?  Is Longhorn Network going to be done?  What happens to the rest of the conference? Picked apart or add Houston + 1 and try to stay a power conference or at worst a good G5?

A lot of questions if this thing does have legs.

This will also create even more leverage for the SEC against everyone else. In some ways, itll be a Super League in its own right.  Will the other conferences make moves? And is it possible another conference re-alignment round start?
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2819 on: July 22, 2021, 02:10:46 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on July 22, 2021, 02:07:26 pm
Been trying to find an angle as to why OU and Texas would push this now.

Oklahoma is angry at FOX for the 11AM local kickoff for the Nebraska game. Fox likes to put some of the big games at noon. Is that a sticking point and that this is posturing at Fox?

Or are we really about to see this happen?  Would enough teams in the SEC veto or will the money and competitive re-assurance (e.g. pods) along with an expanded playoff quell opposition?  Would any Oklahoma or Texas politicians weigh in, like they did for Baylor to get into the Big 12 when the SWC collapsed?  Is Longhorn Network going to be done?  What happens to the rest of the conference? Picked apart or add Houston + 1 and try to stay a power conference or at worst a good G5?

A lot of questions if this thing does have legs.

This will also create even more leverage for the SEC against everyone else. In some ways, itll be a Super League in its own right.  Will the other conferences make moves? And is it possible another conference re-alignment round start?

All valid questions and points. There's a lot to unpack here and it's taken me and most of the college football world by complete surprise.

I know there's anger out of the Oklahoma camp about the 11 AM kickoff but there's no way that alone is pushing OU to want to jump conferences. Joe Castiglione, the long time Athletic Director, is the best in the business and must see something coming down the road with college athletics and the future. This has clearly been in the works for a while now, something this big with THIS many sticking points and hoops to jump through has to have a lot of thought and plans behind it. IMO.
Offline skipper757

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2820 on: July 22, 2021, 06:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 22, 2021, 02:10:46 pm
All valid questions and points. There's a lot to unpack here and it's taken me and most of the college football world by complete surprise.

I know there's anger out of the Oklahoma camp about the 11 AM kickoff but there's no way that alone is pushing OU to want to jump conferences. Joe Castiglione, the long time Athletic Director, is the best in the business and must see something coming down the road with college athletics and the future. This has clearly been in the works for a while now, something this big with THIS many sticking points and hoops to jump through has to have a lot of thought and plans behind it. IMO.

Unless it's the Super League.  ;D

But you're right.  This has been in the works for a while.  It make sense from a timing perspective as the Big 12's current TV deal ends in 2025.  I don't know what restrictions the Big 12 has from an exit perspective (if any), but it starts making sense to plot moves ahead of this.  Seen some rumors that A&M was the one that leaked this to try to garner backlash (take it with a grain of salt).  They're of course dead against it, wanting to be the only Texas school in the SEC.  The SEC East trio of Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina famously have a gentlemen's agreement to veto any expansion that includes their in-state rivals.  However, given that A&M is new and their clout is nowhere near enough to go against OU and Texas, I'd assume SEC opposition would be limited (maybe Mizzou?  Arkansas?).

Offline Lone Star Red

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2821 on: July 23, 2021, 09:44:54 pm »
All but official at this point, from every source possible. Could have announcements this weekend/next week and the conferences shifting by the 2023 season, at the latest. Wild times.
Offline mallin9

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2822 on: July 23, 2021, 10:13:34 pm »
Can big conference players start making money off endorsements?  Im in Vermont, hardly a hotbed of big time football, but I saw UVM is allowing athletes to at least make money off endorsements
Offline rodderzzz

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2823 on: July 23, 2021, 11:25:38 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on July 23, 2021, 10:13:34 pm
Can big conference players start making money off endorsements?  Im in Vermont, hardly a hotbed of big time football, but I saw UVM is allowing athletes to at least make money off endorsements

yep rules changed on July 1
Offline skipper757

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2824 on: July 23, 2021, 11:59:48 pm »
This will be a seismic shift long-term.  It makes sense for Texas and OU to make the move now given all the NIL changes and legal uncertainties around the NCAA even.  When everything is chaotic, it's better to be part of the SEC than any other conference.  This goes beyond a path to the playoff (I can't see the structure staying what it is beyond this decade anyway if everything keeps moving).

The Big 12 was always the conference that was going to get picked apart.  The marriage of the Big 8 and 4 members of the SWC was out of convenience, but the level of politicking and resentment always remained high.  Texas basically getting concessions for things like LHN to keep the conference together really made the balance of this thing messy.  Even thinking about the some of the big games from the Big 8 and then the Big 12:  Nebraska-Oklahoma Game of the Century in 1971, the Colorado-Missouri 5th down game in the year CU shared the national title in 1990, the Nebraska-Missouri Flea Kicker game in 1997, K-State blowing a 15-point lead in the Big 12 title game against A&M that took them from #1 to the Alamo Bowl...

4 of those teams mentioned above aren't in the conference anymore.  The Big 12 is very competitive from an actual sporting perspective, but it's been losing core members for years.  The geography is also a problem, since its member schools can get picked off on both sides.  Neither Texas nor OU wants to be standing there holding the bag when the music stops.  This is the perfect time to go now before they sign a long-term deal that isn't good enough compared to the Big Ten and SEC and then watch as the ACC gets picked apart first around 2030.  Might as well join now.

Even from a competitive perspective, Texas A&M has a better record in the SEC than it did in the Big 12.  Significantly higher winning percentage overall.  It's finished twice inside the Top 5 in the AP poll (the last time A&M finished in the Top 5 before that was when Bear Bryant was their head coach).  That program has improved a lot, and depending on what happens with LSU, could pitch themselves as the second-best team in the vaunted SEC West.  Not bad for a program going nowhere in the Big 12.  I don't think that's lost on Texas and Oklahoma.  Off the field, this is a good move, but even on the field, as much as everyone makes fun of Nebraska, Miami, etc for not living up to expectations in new conferences, Texas A&M (and Utah to an extent) are the counter-examples.  I don't expect OU and Texas to be 1 and 2 in the SEC soon, but long-term, there's good possibilities, particularly if they to a favorable pod or move Alabama/Auburn east.  I doubt OU and Texas are too concerned with the remaining competition long-term.  The off-the-field benefits can also be very high (or at least takes away the possibility of missing out).

The ACC is the next weakest in terms of identity given the their move for the Big East and a shift away from purely tobacco road-focused decision making.  But the ACC had a few things going for it:
-The SEC East schools' gentlemen agreement to not let in-school rivals in and the focus west (Missouri and A&M) initially to grow markets, leaving schools like FSU, Miami, Clemson firmly in the ACC
-The loss of Maryland quickly led to a Grant-of-Rights agreement and very expensive get-out clause (ACC consolidated)
-The pitch to ND to develop a relationship (unlikely this will turn into full membership soon, but it's a positive move)

The ACC kept its core, but there is a huge problem looming.  The ACC had to make a deal to get the ACC Network up and running (the worst of the power conferences at managing its own network).  It ended up in a TV deal that is not favorable at all until 2036!  Unless the ACC can actually pull in Notre Dame (ACC had even been talking to the Big 12 schools before) and force a re-negotiation, they will be making far less TV revenue than the other conferences, which also have renegotiations earlier.  West Virginia and Cincinnati are the two schools that are eager to join, but the ACC has in the past been hesitant on WVU to say the least.

The PAC-12 has a core identity (the original Pac-8 on the West Coast).  The Big Ten (academics/AAU/research, etc) and SEC (strong conference unity) all have a core that's mostly only seen additions rather than losses.  The PAC-12 may be weak but does have a new commissioner.  I've already seen some of the Big 12 fans online just hoping to land somewhere, and for some like TTU, the PAC-12 might be the best option.  The Big 12 staying intact and adding Houston+1 only delays the inevitable.  All the top schools remaining would be crazy not to position themselves the best they can for another power conference and bolt at the first opportunity.  It's just not long-term viable.  Baylor's the one that could really be in trouble.  It's a private religious university with a poor reputation of scandals in recent years.  The SEC won't take them (they already have what they need from the Texas markets).  The Big Ten won't take them.  The Pac-12 would probably prioritize the other schools first should that move happen (Baylor is as bad a cultural fit for the Pac-12 as any P5 school).  Interestingly enough, the ACC has just enough of a weaker-identity and could be desperate enough, but that's a massive geographical challenge.

If the landscape changes slowly and we end up with 4 super conferences of ~16 teams each + ND/BYU, maybe it's tenable for a while.  But after the next round of TV rights, the development of NIL, and this realignment settling down, we'll see what things are like the latter half of this decade.  Maybe it's generally competitive and non-SEC teams do fine in the playoff, and we're ok for the time being.  Or we'd be moving to even bigger super conferences.  Either the Big Ten trying to pull the ACC and Pac-12 (Rose Bowl Rose Bowl!) try to compete against the SEC or some other crazy scenario of an AFC/NFC like leagues with the NCAA collapsing.  Who knows?

If the landscape doesn't settle, then the ACC is next.  Its mediocre TV deal runs until 2036, and as part of its GoR, it's too expensive to get out (at least on paper; not tested that much really).  By the late 2020s, we should know more about how things stand.  Notre Dame, if it gets whiff that independence is going to be bad for it, could opt to join the conference, which would completely change the TV rights for the ACC and maybe preserve 4 power conferences.  But if the ACC has fallen way behind, then the Big Ten and SEC (or whatever their acronyms will be then; Super Conference 1 and 2  ;D ), if in a further expansionary mood, will rip apart the ACC when it's financially viable to do so.

Quote from: mallin9 on July 23, 2021, 10:13:34 pm
Can big conference players start making money off endorsements?  Im in Vermont, hardly a hotbed of big time football, but I saw UVM is allowing athletes to at least make money off endorsements

Representing Catamount nation!  I think some states have laws on NIL and for ones that don't, schools can work on policies.  Nick Saban said that QB Bryce Young is making a ton through endorsements already.

https://www.espn.com/college-sports/story/_/id/31740112/rule-changes-mean-athletes-schools-more

There are roughly a dozen states that have laws in effect that dictate how college athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness. The NCAA has instructed individual schools in states that do not have a law in effect yet to craft their own policies based on loose guidelines that are designed to prevent pay-for-play deals and payments that are used as recruiting inducements.
Offline mallin9

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2825 on: July 24, 2021, 12:34:05 am »
Cheers. And great post skipper
Offline RedG13

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2826 on: July 24, 2021, 09:17:18 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on July 23, 2021, 11:59:48 pm
This will be a seismic shift long-term.  It makes sense for Texas and OU to make the move now given all the NIL changes and legal uncertainties around the NCAA even.  When everything is chaotic, it's better to be part of the SEC than any other conference.  This goes beyond a path to the playoff (I can't see the structure staying what it is beyond this decade anyway if everything keeps moving).

The Big 12 was always the conference that was going to get picked apart.  The marriage of the Big 8 and 4 members of the SWC was out of convenience, but the level of politicking and resentment always remained high.  Texas basically getting concessions for things like LHN to keep the conference together really made the balance of this thing messy.  Even thinking about the some of the big games from the Big 8 and then the Big 12:  Nebraska-Oklahoma Game of the Century in 1971, the Colorado-Missouri 5th down game in the year CU shared the national title in 1990, the Nebraska-Missouri Flea Kicker game in 1997, K-State blowing a 15-point lead in the Big 12 title game against A&M that took them from #1 to the Alamo Bowl...

4 of those teams mentioned above aren't in the conference anymore.  The Big 12 is very competitive from an actual sporting perspective, but it's been losing core members for years.  The geography is also a problem, since its member schools can get picked off on both sides.  Neither Texas nor OU wants to be standing there holding the bag when the music stops.  This is the perfect time to go now before they sign a long-term deal that isn't good enough compared to the Big Ten and SEC and then watch as the ACC gets picked apart first around 2030.  Might as well join now.

Even from a competitive perspective, Texas A&M has a better record in the SEC than it did in the Big 12.  Significantly higher winning percentage overall.  It's finished twice inside the Top 5 in the AP poll (the last time A&M finished in the Top 5 before that was when Bear Bryant was their head coach).  That program has improved a lot, and depending on what happens with LSU, could pitch themselves as the second-best team in the vaunted SEC West.  Not bad for a program going nowhere in the Big 12.  I don't think that's lost on Texas and Oklahoma.  Off the field, this is a good move, but even on the field, as much as everyone makes fun of Nebraska, Miami, etc for not living up to expectations in new conferences, Texas A&M (and Utah to an extent) are the counter-examples.  I don't expect OU and Texas to be 1 and 2 in the SEC soon, but long-term, there's good possibilities, particularly if they to a favorable pod or move Alabama/Auburn east.  I doubt OU and Texas are too concerned with the remaining competition long-term.  The off-the-field benefits can also be very high (or at least takes away the possibility of missing out).

The ACC is the next weakest in terms of identity given the their move for the Big East and a shift away from purely tobacco road-focused decision making.  But the ACC had a few things going for it:
-The SEC East schools' gentlemen agreement to not let in-school rivals in and the focus west (Missouri and A&M) initially to grow markets, leaving schools like FSU, Miami, Clemson firmly in the ACC
-The loss of Maryland quickly led to a Grant-of-Rights agreement and very expensive get-out clause (ACC consolidated)
-The pitch to ND to develop a relationship (unlikely this will turn into full membership soon, but it's a positive move)

The ACC kept its core, but there is a huge problem looming.  The ACC had to make a deal to get the ACC Network up and running (the worst of the power conferences at managing its own network).  It ended up in a TV deal that is not favorable at all until 2036!  Unless the ACC can actually pull in Notre Dame (ACC had even been talking to the Big 12 schools before) and force a re-negotiation, they will be making far less TV revenue than the other conferences, which also have renegotiations earlier.  West Virginia and Cincinnati are the two schools that are eager to join, but the ACC has in the past been hesitant on WVU to say the least.

The PAC-12 has a core identity (the original Pac-8 on the West Coast).  The Big Ten (academics/AAU/research, etc) and SEC (strong conference unity) all have a core that's mostly only seen additions rather than losses.  The PAC-12 may be weak but does have a new commissioner.  I've already seen some of the Big 12 fans online just hoping to land somewhere, and for some like TTU, the PAC-12 might be the best option.  The Big 12 staying intact and adding Houston+1 only delays the inevitable.  All the top schools remaining would be crazy not to position themselves the best they can for another power conference and bolt at the first opportunity.  It's just not long-term viable.  Baylor's the one that could really be in trouble.  It's a private religious university with a poor reputation of scandals in recent years.  The SEC won't take them (they already have what they need from the Texas markets).  The Big Ten won't take them.  The Pac-12 would probably prioritize the other schools first should that move happen (Baylor is as bad a cultural fit for the Pac-12 as any P5 school).  Interestingly enough, the ACC has just enough of a weaker-identity and could be desperate enough, but that's a massive geographical challenge.

If the landscape changes slowly and we end up with 4 super conferences of ~16 teams each + ND/BYU, maybe it's tenable for a while.  But after the next round of TV rights, the development of NIL, and this realignment settling down, we'll see what things are like the latter half of this decade.  Maybe it's generally competitive and non-SEC teams do fine in the playoff, and we're ok for the time being.  Or we'd be moving to even bigger super conferences.  Either the Big Ten trying to pull the ACC and Pac-12 (Rose Bowl Rose Bowl!) try to compete against the SEC or some other crazy scenario of an AFC/NFC like leagues with the NCAA collapsing.  Who knows?

If the landscape doesn't settle, then the ACC is next.  Its mediocre TV deal runs until 2036, and as part of its GoR, it's too expensive to get out (at least on paper; not tested that much really).  By the late 2020s, we should know more about how things stand.  Notre Dame, if it gets whiff that independence is going to be bad for it, could opt to join the conference, which would completely change the TV rights for the ACC and maybe preserve 4 power conferences.  But if the ACC has fallen way behind, then the Big Ten and SEC (or whatever their acronyms will be then; Super Conference 1 and 2  ;D ), if in a further expansionary mood, will rip apart the ACC when it's financially viable to do so.

Representing Catamount nation!  I think some states have laws on NIL and for ones that don't, schools can work on policies.  Nick Saban said that QB Bryce Young is making a ton through endorsements already.

https://www.espn.com/college-sports/story/_/id/31740112/rule-changes-mean-athletes-schools-more

There are roughly a dozen states that have laws in effect that dictate how college athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness. The NCAA has instructed individual schools in states that do not have a law in effect yet to craft their own policies based on loose guidelines that are designed to prevent pay-for-play deals and payments that are used as recruiting inducements.
It more about Money/recruiting. Football rules and Money there in the SEC contract wise is better for OU/Texas. Biggest advantage has in recruiting  for Texas A&M is SEC look at this chart https://twitter.com/max_olson/status/1418325835816243201
Big 12 tv contract is up in 2025 and SEc makes more money. It obv why they want to go.
OU is also hate the 11am kickoffs(but so does every school)
Offline skipper757

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2827 on: July 24, 2021, 02:27:00 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on July 24, 2021, 09:17:18 am
It more about Money/recruiting. Football rules and Money there in the SEC contract wise is better for OU/Texas. Biggest advantage has in recruiting  for Texas A&M is SEC look at this chart https://twitter.com/max_olson/status/1418325835816243201
Big 12 tv contract is up in 2025 and SEc makes more money. It obv why they want to go.
OU is also hate the 11am kickoffs(but so does every school)

Oh for sure.  Rumors for the Big 12 renewal for 2025 wasn't looking great.  The ACC is stuck until 2036 unless a seismic shift happens (ND enters the fold).  SEC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 all have contract renewals up sooner.  Jumping to the SEC now secures a SEC TV deal, which should be massive.  The ACC had been pursued schools before (so did the Pac-12).  That's a play to boost league revenues at the next negotiations.  SEC just offers a no-brainer move and much safer than extending a Big 12 contract given the circumstances.

A&M's success I'm sure is not lost on Texas especially.  Despite the latter stages of mediocre Kevin Sumlin tenure, they're still better than they were when they were a Big 12 team record-wise.  The amount of money and the importance of being the only Texas school in the SEC was clear.  They were able to hire Jimbo Fisher, and that's not something they could've done being in the Big 12.  They're also #2 in sports revenue now, aren't they?  Their attitude towards investment in football is the opposite of FSU's at around the same time.  Easy choice for Fisher.

Other conferences are scrambling because they don't have the cards to play.  The Big Ten would love to raid the ACC but can't right now.  The Pac-12 is geographically isolated, and the ACC can't do anything either short of a Notre Dame Hail Mary ( ;D).

The path to the playoff and everything is all just short-term.  The long term effects look very good for the SEC and bad for everyone else.

While it's not quite the same, there's a lot of similarities in college football to the European football leagues.  The consternation of other leagues in looking at PL money is not unique, that's for sure.  Just like supporters on this forum lament, I've seen college football fans everywhere lament how tradition, rivalries, and even competitiveness gets thrown aside for money.  While money was always a driving factor in things like conference realignment, it was at least more regional.  We're a lot closer to a college football super league type scenario than we've ever been.  Conferences back in the 80s and 90s at least weren't 14-16 teams big.  You can have several great conferences.  By 2030, you might be looking at just 2-3 that are truly competitive.  We'll see though.
Offline wemmick

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2828 on: July 25, 2021, 03:44:50 am »
Im from Oklahoma originally and an OU grad. I understand why OU would want to jump ship. Im not sure how I feel about it right now, but it sure has pissed off the pokes back home. They cant play spoiler to us anymore. What will they live for? It might be worth joining the SEC for that alone!

For those unfamiliar, Oklahoma State is the Everton to our Liverpool.
Offline Statto Red

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2829 on: July 26, 2021, 01:05:41 am »
Gig game changer now, is college players can cash in on name, image & likeness[NIL], star players are going to be attracted to main conferences & schools like Bama so they can make a shit load of money on there NIL, being in the SEC helps with recruitment side of things, & can see why Texas & OU want to move there.

As for the penalty fee, Texas & OU face paying $76 million each to leave, but both would make that deficit back quite quickly, SEC made $730 million from TV last year, Big 12 $409 million
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2830 on: July 26, 2021, 03:56:41 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on July 25, 2021, 03:44:50 am
Im from Oklahoma originally and an OU grad. I understand why OU would want to jump ship. Im not sure how I feel about it right now, but it sure has pissed off the pokes back home. They cant play spoiler to us anymore. What will they live for? It might be worth joining the SEC for that alone!

For those unfamiliar, Oklahoma State is the Everton to our Liverpool.

Well hello there, my fellow Sooner alum!
Offline wemmick

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2831 on: Yesterday at 02:13:06 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 26, 2021, 03:56:41 pm
Well hello there, my fellow Sooner alum!

No kidding. Didnt realize you were an OU alum Lone Star. I see the pokes President accused us of colluding with the SEC today. Of course we did! I particularly liked this bit: "It is difficult to understand how an Oklahoma institution of higher education would follow the University of Texas to the detriment of the State of Oklahoma. Its almost like she doesnt know how much of our student body are Texans, but I suspect what she meant was to the detriment of Oklahoma State University. No more hanging on our coat-tails.

Offline Statto Red

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2832 on: Yesterday at 07:42:46 pm »
It's official, Oklahoma & Texas have applied to the SEC for membership from 2025.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2833 on: Yesterday at 08:25:05 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 02:13:06 am
No kidding. Didnt realize you were an OU alum Lone Star. I see the pokes President accused us of colluding with the SEC today. Of course we did! I particularly liked this bit: "It is difficult to understand how an Oklahoma institution of higher education would follow the University of Texas to the detriment of the State of Oklahoma. Its almost like she doesnt know how much of our student body are Texans, but I suspect what she meant was to the detriment of Oklahoma State University. No more hanging on our coat-tails.

Yeah, the part about "detriment to the state of Oklahoma" had me chuckling. The university itself isn't LEAVING the state of Oklahoma.  ;D

The top university in the state getting hundreds of millions more dollars is a good thing for the state of Oklahoma. It's just not good for Oklahoma State University, like you said.
Offline RedG13

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2834 on: Today at 05:05:31 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:42:46 pm
It's official, Oklahoma & Texas have applied to the SEC for membership from 2025.
YEa I have feeling it might end up there for the 2022 season
