« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: (American) College Football  (Read 165105 times)

Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,315
  • Kloppite
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2640 on: December 8, 2019, 05:37:05 PM »
I see the College Football Playoff Selection Show has started, but is on for 4 hours. :o
Logged

Online fredfrop

  • IWOOT
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,210
  • After Truth comes Justice
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2641 on: December 8, 2019, 07:33:22 PM »
1 LSU plays 4 Oklahoma
2 Ohio State plays 3 Clemson

Clemson
LSU

In final


Clemson wins again
Logged
* * * * *

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,661
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2642 on: December 9, 2019, 11:46:31 AM »
Some juicy match-ups there in the CFP.  Looking forward to them immensely. 

LSU v Buckeyes final for me and LSU to win it outright, but you wouldn't put your mortgage on it!!

Boise State just missed out (by 2 ranking places) on the G5 Cotton Bowl place which deservedly went to Memphis who will play Penn State.
Logged

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,151
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2643 on: December 9, 2019, 12:05:45 PM »
Quote from: fredfrop on December  8, 2019, 07:33:22 PM
1 LSU plays 4 Oklahoma
2 Ohio State plays 3 Clemson

Clemson
LSU

In final


Clemson wins again
Seriously?

I think OSU will actually win the whole lot.
Logged

Online fredfrop

  • IWOOT
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,210
  • After Truth comes Justice
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2644 on: December 10, 2019, 12:41:14 PM »
Yeah, they've had a weak schedule, but demolished the SC team that Georgia couldn't beat. Dabo and Venables are a hell of a team and I think they'll win through.
Logged
* * * * *

Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,315
  • Kloppite
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2645 on: December 11, 2019, 06:58:28 AM »
Had a quick look at the FCS, & that's a straight playoff involving 24 teams, top 8 seeds get a bye to round 2, & FCS only have 1 bowl game compared with the load of bowl games in the FBS.
Logged

Offline Trev20

  • Wool
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,212
  • I am not!
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2646 on: December 11, 2019, 07:50:41 AM »
More bowl games the merrier!
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,242
  • feck off
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2647 on: December 11, 2019, 07:59:21 AM »
bowl mania!

always love the names of some of the lesser ones.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,661
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2648 on: December 11, 2019, 02:29:57 PM »
Old Dominion Monarchs don't have a bowl game

Maybe they could play one against an NFL team of equal standard.  Say, Dallas Cowboys? :lmao
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,242
  • feck off
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2649 on: December 11, 2019, 07:43:51 PM »
some fantastic names as ever

https://fbschedules.com/bowls/2019-20-bowl-helmet-schedule.pdf

"tropical smoothie cafe frisco bowl" and "bad boy mowers gasparilla bowl" I think are my personal favourites.
Logged

Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,315
  • Kloppite
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2650 on: December 12, 2019, 01:36:39 AM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 11, 2019, 07:43:51 PM
some fantastic names as ever

https://fbschedules.com/bowls/2019-20-bowl-helmet-schedule.pdf

"tropical smoothie cafe frisco bowl" and "bad boy mowers gasparilla bowl" I think are my personal favourites.

Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl, & Walk-On's Independence Bowl are my favourites. ;D
Logged

Online fredfrop

  • IWOOT
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,210
  • After Truth comes Justice
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2651 on: December 12, 2019, 01:06:46 PM »
Taxslayer bowl for me. Particularly happy memories of Lamar and Louisville going down to a Miss. State team with a stand-in coach a couple of years ago.
Logged
* * * * *

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2652 on: December 12, 2019, 04:01:42 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 11, 2019, 07:43:51 PM
some fantastic names as ever

https://fbschedules.com/bowls/2019-20-bowl-helmet-schedule.pdf

"tropical smoothie cafe frisco bowl" and "bad boy mowers gasparilla bowl" I think are my personal favourites.

I can say without a shadow of a doubt that I will not be making the 45 minute drive up to Frisco from my house to watch that bowl game.  ;D
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,315
  • Kloppite
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2653 on: December 14, 2019, 10:21:51 AM »
Army v Navy tonight 8pm UK time, & it's on BT Sport/ESPN, it's at the Philadelphia Eagles stadium, cheapest ticket you can buy on secondary sites for this game is for $274, next cheapest is $513 both upper level :o
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,242
  • feck off
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2654 on: December 14, 2019, 10:23:25 AM »
well it is a massive deal over there. they usually bust out some decent gear for it as well.
Logged

Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,315
  • Kloppite
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2655 on: December 18, 2019, 06:55:23 AM »
The bowl season starts on Friday, 28th December for the national championship playoff semis, new years day for the rose bowl, what are the best matchups for this weekend?

 
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,661
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2656 on: December 18, 2019, 11:48:29 AM »
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on December 14, 2019, 10:21:51 AM
Army v Navy tonight 8pm UK time, & it's on BT Sport/ESPN, it's at the Philadelphia Eagles stadium, cheapest ticket you can buy on secondary sites for this game is for $274, next cheapest is $513 both upper level :o

As a former member of the Senior Service (UK) myself it was nice to see Navy smash Army :)
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2657 on: Today at 07:42:09 PM »
Playoffs are here.

Hoping for a miracle tonight. Boomer Sooner.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,944
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2658 on: Today at 07:53:44 PM »
this has been a great game so far, cheering for Memphis
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,242
  • feck off
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2659 on: Today at 10:56:41 PM »
what's that stereotype about big 12 defending? it's really good isn't it?

oh no wait......
Logged

Online fredfrop

  • IWOOT
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,210
  • After Truth comes Justice
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2660 on: Today at 10:56:44 PM »
Painful for OU at the moment, their defense seems to have given up.
Logged
* * * * *

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,023
  • Truthiness
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2661 on: Today at 11:09:40 PM »
Now I'm no expert, but I think Joe Burrow might have a future in the pro game.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,242
  • feck off
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #2662 on: Today at 11:12:21 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:09:40 PM
Now I'm no expert, but I think Joe Burrow might have a future in the pro game.

unfortunately for him that future is with the bungles.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 