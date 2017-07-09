Anyone seen this new documentary yet?
Wise Guy: David Chase and the Sopranos.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt32254668/
I watched this a couple of nights ago, and it's well worth a watch.
It briefly tells us about David Chase's life, family, life in New Jersey, etc.
His early career, right up to when he gets the idea for the Soprano series.
A fascinating insight into how he got the cast together and where the ideas came from for some of the characters and their stories, and how he hawked it around various different TV Stations until he finally struck gold with HBO.
It closely examines how he and his team came up with some of the plots and explains why he chose to end the series as he did, and then it ends in true Sopranos style.
As I said, well worth a watch.
Spoiler
I didn't expect it to end how it did but should have.