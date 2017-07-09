« previous next »
Author Topic: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.

GreatEx

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2360 on: July 10, 2022, 02:06:58 am »
Well of course that would be your favourite.
lucabrasi

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2361 on: July 10, 2022, 02:48:10 pm »
I had no idea he was sick. Terrible news and it looks like all the actors that portray mobsters are hitting bad luck. I just read Sirico had it in his contract with Chase never to have him turn rat in the Sopranos.
courty61

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2362 on: July 11, 2022, 12:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on July  9, 2022, 10:32:19 am
Very much in the extreme minority but I really have never had a love nor understood the love for Pine Barrens.

It's a great episode, but it's not even the best one in that season. I prefer the next 2 in that series for starters.

Favourite Paulie bit is probably either the painting of Pie Oh My in his house or when he goes to see the psychic
Jack_Bauer

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2363 on: July 11, 2022, 02:32:46 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on July 11, 2022, 12:33:24 pm
It's a great episode, but it's not even the best one in that season. I prefer the next 2 in that series for starters.

Favourite Paulie bit is probably either the painting of Pie Oh My in his house or when he goes to see the psychic
My favorite Paulie moment is when Tony gets him to bribe Meadow's coach into staying after he's taken another coaching job
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2364 on: July 12, 2022, 02:36:52 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on July 11, 2022, 12:33:24 pm
It's a great episode, but it's not even the best one in that season. I prefer the next 2 in that series for starters.

Favourite Paulie bit is probably either the painting of Pie Oh My in his house or when he goes to see the psychic
"Fuckin queaaaaas".
Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2365 on: July 13, 2022, 06:21:24 am »
Rip Tony.

He'll do that time in purgatory standing on his head.
Cusamano

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2366 on: August 31, 2022, 10:27:32 am »
Bob LuPone has passed away.

Actor who played Dr Cusamano (for some reason I chose him as a username all those many years ago)

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/08/30/entertainment/robert-lupone-the-sopranos-dead-intl-scli/index.html
Fiasco

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2367 on: September 6, 2022, 11:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on August 31, 2022, 10:27:32 am
Bob LuPone has passed away.

Actor who played Dr Cusamano (for some reason I chose him as a username all those many years ago)

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/08/30/entertainment/robert-lupone-the-sopranos-dead-intl-scli/index.html

I always found it very interesting how Melfi told Tony in a roundabout way that Cusamano had told her everything about him being a mobster, I think the line was something like 'Mr Cusamano as well as being your physician is also your neighbour, do you understand what I'm saying?'

She let him know she knew about him, perhaps at the same time (intentionally or otherwise) she let Tony know Cusamano had a mouth. Cusamano's face when Tony asked him to mind the box :D


afc tukrish

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2368 on: January 16, 2023, 02:36:38 pm »
January is Winter Break...

Sopranos re-watch on a daily basis.

Today's episode is Pine Barrens... ;D

And no, I'm not lost. Stop getting c*nty...
courty61

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2369 on: January 16, 2023, 03:00:02 pm »
courty61

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2370 on: January 16, 2023, 03:01:53 pm »
Terry de Niro

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2371 on: January 16, 2023, 03:15:32 pm »
afc tukrish

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2372 on: January 29, 2023, 01:40:48 am »
Chrissakes, "Long Term Parking" was/is fabulously tragic television...
Danny Boys Dad

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2373 on: January 31, 2023, 06:30:55 pm »
We got the box set so are watching it all again from the start.

I gave up on the original series when it was broadcast, got fed up with how horrible all the characters are.
El Lobo

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2374 on: February 1, 2023, 12:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on January 31, 2023, 06:30:55 pm
We got the box set so are watching it all again from the start.

I gave up on the original series when it was broadcast, got fed up with how horrible all the characters are.

Meadows boyfriends was alright (Finn was it)? But yeah....thats about it ;D
Brian Blessed

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2375 on: June 13, 2023, 12:48:53 am »
How about this after the cut to black; Tony does indeed die, but not from a hit. He just has a massive heart attack. The stress, the unhealthy lifestyle (those greasy, deep fried onion rings hes shoveling down his hole in the scene have always been bothersome to me.

Is this idea better or worse than him living/getting murdered?

Dench57

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2376 on: June 13, 2023, 02:09:57 am »
In my opinion, the best ending to a TV show ever.

Discuss.
ToneLa

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2377 on: June 13, 2023, 09:29:46 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on June 13, 2023, 02:09:57 am
In my opinion, the best ending to a TV show ever.

Discuss.

Since I only saw the show in the last two years I didn't really see any discussion of the ending so when I watched it it made total sense

Not gonna post a spoiler but I don't see how anyone could be confused by it. It is deliberate about what it is

Thread title says NO Spoilers so hard to say more haha
courty61

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2378 on: June 14, 2023, 10:36:51 am »
I think the fact that the finale aired 16 years ago - christ where has that time gone! - it is hard to say no spoilers now!

Best finale ever, the fact we are still discussing it 16 years later is proof of that
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2379 on: June 19, 2023, 04:56:06 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on June 14, 2023, 10:36:51 am
I think the fact that the finale aired 16 years ago - christ where has that time gone! - it is hard to say no spoilers now!

Best finale ever, the fact we are still discussing it 16 years later is proof of that

Today is 10 years since James Gandolfini (Tony) death.
ToneLa

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2380 on: June 19, 2023, 06:01:59 pm »
Doing a rewatch
Terry de Niro

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2381 on: June 19, 2023, 08:55:36 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 19, 2023, 06:01:59 pm
Doing a rewatch
I have watched it 3 times.
I may watch it again.
Musketeer Grip

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2382 on: June 19, 2023, 09:07:14 pm »
I'm planning on watching it again after I finish Breaking Bad again.

Need to watch it again before I go to New York again in November. It's tradition now.
Offline Dench57

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2383 on: June 19, 2023, 09:41:17 pm »
Haha, yes :D

I've re-watched both Wire and Sopranos 3/4 times, no other shows I've watched have that replayability, at least in terms of dramas, they're both on their own little pedestal.

I absolutely loved Breaking Bad the first time round but I feel like that show was (masterfully) built on tension, in a way that character/case studies like Wire/Sopranos are not, and those lend themselves better to re-watching.
Offline Schmarn

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2384 on: June 19, 2023, 10:23:55 pm »

Rewatching it with my teenage daughters, next up the Pine Barrens episode.

Will be weird for them to watch Goodfellas afterwards when our generation saw them the right way round!
Offline disgraced cake

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2385 on: June 19, 2023, 11:31:57 pm »
10 years since Gandolfini died  :o :( Fucking legend
Offline ToneLa

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2386 on: July 9, 2023, 12:54:22 pm »
THERE'S GHOSTS IN IT
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2387 on: July 15, 2023, 07:06:14 pm »
Pine Barrens is on Atlantic.
Offline ToneLa

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2388 on: July 16, 2023, 01:26:38 pm »
An interior decorator who killed 16 Czechoslovakians
Online Terry de Niro

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2389 on: July 16, 2023, 01:40:14 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 16, 2023, 01:26:38 pm
An interior decorator who killed 16 Czechoslovakians
Paulie 'Walnuts' Gualtieri
Offline Schmarn

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2390 on: July 17, 2023, 08:00:28 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 16, 2023, 01:26:38 pm
An interior decorator who killed 16 Czechoslovakians

Really? I thought his house looked like sh*t
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2391 on: July 17, 2023, 04:02:09 pm »
Offline ToneLa

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2392 on: July 18, 2023, 11:50:49 pm »
Adriana is like
oh my god

She's so beautiful and sweet

I've seen this show once before so don't worry I know what happens

Online Terry de Niro

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2393 on: September 8, 2024, 03:25:38 pm »
Anyone seen this new documentary yet?
Wise Guy: David Chase and the Sopranos.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt32254668/
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2394 on: September 8, 2024, 05:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  8, 2024, 03:25:38 pm
Anyone seen this new documentary yet?
Wise Guy: David Chase and the Sopranos.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt32254668/

Damn. Only on NOWTV it looks like. Annoying.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2395 on: September 8, 2024, 09:15:06 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on September  8, 2024, 05:39:42 pm
Damn. Only on NOWTV it looks like. Annoying.
Don't have NOWTV, so I downloaded it as a torrent earlier.   ;)
Online Terry de Niro

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2396 on: Today at 01:38:33 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  8, 2024, 03:25:38 pm
Anyone seen this new documentary yet?
Wise Guy: David Chase and the Sopranos.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt32254668/
I watched this a couple of nights ago, and it's well worth a watch.

It briefly tells us about David Chase's life, family, life in New Jersey, etc.
His early career, right up to when he gets the idea for the Soprano series.

A fascinating insight into how he got the cast together and where the ideas came from for some of the characters and their stories, and how he hawked it around various different TV Stations until he finally struck gold with HBO.

It closely examines how he and his team came up with some of the plots and explains why he chose to end the series as he did, and then it ends in true Sopranos style.

As I said, well worth a watch.

Offline Qston

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2397 on: Today at 02:14:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:38:33 pm
I watched this a couple of nights ago, and it's well worth a watch.

It briefly tells us about David Chase's life, family, life in New Jersey, etc.
His early career, right up to when he gets the idea for the Soprano series.

A fascinating insight into how he got the cast together and where the ideas came from for some of the characters and their stories, and how he hawked it around various different TV Stations until he finally struck gold with HBO.

It closely examines how he and his team came up with some of the plots and explains why he chose to end the series as he did, and then it ends in true Sopranos style.

As I said, well worth a watch.

I have watched it and thought it was really interesting....

