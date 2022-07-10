« previous next »
Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,298
« Reply #2360 on: July 10, 2022, 02:06:58 am »
Well of course that would be your favourite.
Offline lucabrasi

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 144
« Reply #2361 on: July 10, 2022, 02:48:10 pm »
I had no idea he was sick. Terrible news and it looks like all the actors that portray mobsters are hitting bad luck. I just read Sirico had it in his contract with Chase never to have him turn rat in the Sopranos.
Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,648
  • Never Buy The S*n
« Reply #2362 on: July 11, 2022, 12:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on July  9, 2022, 10:32:19 am
Very much in the extreme minority but I really have never had a love nor understood the love for Pine Barrens.

It's a great episode, but it's not even the best one in that season. I prefer the next 2 in that series for starters.

Favourite Paulie bit is probably either the painting of Pie Oh My in his house or when he goes to see the psychic
Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #2363 on: July 11, 2022, 02:32:46 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on July 11, 2022, 12:33:24 pm
It's a great episode, but it's not even the best one in that season. I prefer the next 2 in that series for starters.

Favourite Paulie bit is probably either the painting of Pie Oh My in his house or when he goes to see the psychic
My favorite Paulie moment is when Tony gets him to bribe Meadow's coach into staying after he's taken another coaching job
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,292
« Reply #2364 on: Yesterday at 02:36:52 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on July 11, 2022, 12:33:24 pm
It's a great episode, but it's not even the best one in that season. I prefer the next 2 in that series for starters.

Favourite Paulie bit is probably either the painting of Pie Oh My in his house or when he goes to see the psychic
"Fuckin queaaaaas".
Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,775
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
« Reply #2365 on: Today at 06:21:24 am »
Rip Tony.

He'll do that time in purgatory standing on his head.
