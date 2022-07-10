Very much in the extreme minority but I really have never had a love nor understood the love for Pine Barrens.
It's a great episode, but it's not even the best one in that season. I prefer the next 2 in that series for starters.Favourite Paulie bit is probably either the painting of Pie Oh My in his house or when he goes to see the psychic
