Started listening to Michael Imperioliís Podcast based on the recommendations in here and itís addictive listening. Michael himself is hugely insightful and has a seemingly encyclopaedic knowledge of all things acting and film history. Very impressive.



Annoyed at myself for putting all my DVDs into the attic when we moved. Will have to dig the ladders out and fish the box sets out when Iíve some time off between Christmas and New Year.