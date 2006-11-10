Given that many families (clearly of the same religion) have been split down club lines and before attending away matches was common, fans used to watch at Anfield one week and Goodison the next, this religion thing is clearly a load of bollocks.



Neither club was originally either Celtic or Rangers. Everton did have a host of players from the Republic of Ireland post the second world war which may have encouraged more Catholic support from the local community, particularly the Scottie Road area but both clubs rose from the methodist and freemasonsry tradition.



So the religion, if anything, was a transitory thing.



I think it's all firmly put to bed by Alan Edge in Faith of our Fathers.