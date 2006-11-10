« previous next »
Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc

jward85

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
November 10, 2006, 04:22:33 pm
the red rebel on November 10, 2006, 04:13:41 pm
wardy yer anti england stuff an the like, yer come across as lefty an a bit of a scall, which made me assume you were celtic if anything.



Haha, no am Proddy.

FUCK THE POPE

*Anyone who actually takes it seriously, am only messin  ;)
Justice for the 96
RTK

Dewey Finn

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
November 10, 2006, 04:29:18 pm
Rafas3leggedtable on November  8, 2006, 04:11:13 pm
What was all that about? Eighties terrace fashion - half rangers and half celtic hats. It wasnt even as if we played them - at least that explains the Milan, Juve and Chelsea scarves that are common these days.

 ???

What was all what about - are you stupid, or just above explanation as defined by RAWK?
Lad

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
November 10, 2006, 04:29:28 pm
Lets ban Celtic and Rangers scarves from Anfield, they get on my tits.
Dewey Finn

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
November 10, 2006, 04:40:03 pm
Lad on November 10, 2006, 04:29:28 pm
Lets ban Celtic and Rangers scarves from Anfield, they get on my tits.

How and why?
Dewey Finn

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
November 10, 2006, 04:58:02 pm
Dewey Finn on November 10, 2006, 04:29:18 pm
What was all what about - are you stupid, or just above explanation as defined by RAWK?

It was more culturally aware and potentially more politically progressive than the current 'tit' mentality espoused by people like yourself (ref to 80's celtic/rangers hats) . Clearly you don't understand the cultural/political significance of what was happening then at LFC and have little to offer now - but I hope to be corrected.
Hightown Phil

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
November 10, 2006, 05:07:24 pm
jward85 on November 10, 2006, 04:22:33 pm
Haha, no am Proddy.

FUCK THE POPE

*Anyone who actually takes it seriously, am only messin  ;)

Might chin you on Sunday cos of this new news then.

:)
Rushian

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
November 10, 2006, 05:26:47 pm
Given that many families (clearly of the same religion) have been split down club lines and before attending away matches was common, fans used to watch at Anfield one week and Goodison the next, this religion thing is clearly a load of bollocks.

Neither club was originally either Celtic or Rangers. Everton did have a host of players from the Republic of Ireland post the second world war which may have encouraged more Catholic support from the local community, particularly the Scottie Road area but both clubs rose from  the methodist and freemasonsry tradition.

So the religion, if anything, was a transitory thing.

I think it's all firmly put to bed by Alan Edge in Faith of our Fathers.
jward85

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
November 10, 2006, 05:43:45 pm
Hightown Phil on November 10, 2006, 05:07:24 pm
Might chin you on Sunday cos of this new news then.

:)

Piss off you Fenian twat.
Hightown Phil

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
November 10, 2006, 05:44:37 pm
:(
Nicoliverpool

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
November 10, 2006, 06:24:41 pm
Catholics all the way.

Couldn't give a fuck about the protestant/catholic thing by the way, in case anyone takes me seriously...
Logged
The Norge86

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
November 10, 2006, 09:34:43 pm
Nicoliverpool on November 10, 2006, 06:24:41 pm
Catholics all the way.

Couldn't give a fuck about the protestant/catholic thing by the way, in case anyone takes me seriously...



I thought you would have an half LFC half Nice bobble hat.
redchiz

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
November 10, 2006, 10:28:55 pm
kavah

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
November 10, 2006, 11:24:01 pm
oh it is the biggest mix up, that you have ever seen, me father, he was orange ( Dingle lodge) and me mother she was green ( scottie )


Me - Halewood taliban.
cowtownred

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
November 10, 2006, 11:34:59 pm
kavah on November 10, 2006, 11:24:01 pm
oh it is the biggest mix up, that you have ever seen, me father, he was orange ( Dingle lodge) and me mother she was green ( scottie )


Me - Halewood taliban.

Ah, The Spinners.   That takes me away back.
Durango

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
November 11, 2006, 12:39:51 am
Rushian on November 10, 2006, 05:26:47 pm
Given that many families (clearly of the same religion) have been split down club lines and before attending away matches was common, fans used to watch at Anfield one week and Goodison the next, this religion thing is clearly a load of bollocks.

Neither club was originally either Celtic or Rangers. Everton did have a host of players from the Republic of Ireland post the second world war which may have encouraged more Catholic support from the local community, particularly the Scottie Road area but both clubs rose from  the methodist and freemasonsry tradition.

So the religion, if anything, was a transitory thing.

I think it's all firmly put to bed by Alan Edge in Faith of our Fathers.
Holy Cross Parish,Scottie was and always will be a Reds area!
dundeered

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
November 11, 2006, 12:44:37 am
just read the thread headline that was enough fir me,any cnt that wants to be associated with the weegie scum  who are an embarrassment to Scotland well fuck off yi fucking idiots..........rant over....................bigoted fucking idiots...................rant...... :no
stueya

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
November 11, 2006, 11:40:23 am
Just to point out that I don't have any religious inclination whatsoever, Catholic/Protestant(Christianity), Islam, Judaism etc it's all a crock of shit as far as I am concerned, but I have worked in Glasgow on and off for 5 years and I can tell you it's all blown totally out of proportion the so called sectarian hatred etc, as a red working away I'm able to take a non baised balanced view and to be honest the bigoted aspect is now nothing more than some stupid songs, compare this to the vile shit spouted now by the Mancs about Hillsborough it pales into insignificance.
only6times

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
November 12, 2006, 08:36:06 am
Lad on November 10, 2006, 04:29:28 pm
Lets ban Celtic and Rangers scarves from Anfield, they get on my tits.
Dewey Finn on November 10, 2006, 04:40:03 pm
How and why?
they hang around his neck and cover his boobs.
HMSBaz

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
July 21, 2013, 05:54:41 pm
hi guys and gals, didn't want to start a new topic here, but does anyone know where any of these are or can be bought??

Rangers, Celtic, or Hearts etc
Zeb

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
July 21, 2013, 06:29:16 pm
Look like someone's mum has been busy.
Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
July 21, 2013, 06:34:13 pm
Dingle Red

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
July 21, 2013, 06:40:19 pm
HMSBaz on July 21, 2013, 05:54:41 pm
hi guys and gals, didn't want to start a new topic here, but does anyone know where any of these are or can be bought??

Rangers, Celtic, or Hearts etc
they look like they can easily be found on any market in Turkey.

Titi Camara

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
July 21, 2013, 06:48:59 pm
Big Red Richie

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
July 21, 2013, 06:51:29 pm
HMSBaz on July 21, 2013, 05:54:41 pm
hi guys and gals, didn't want to start a new topic here, but does anyone know where any of these are or can be bought??

Rangers, Celtic, or Hearts etc
1. Buy a DeLorean.
2.  Get the Doc to pimp your ride.
3.  Just outside the back of the Kop.  Circa 1983.

No need to thank me.   :wave
Barneylfc∗

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
Today at 07:05:25 pm
Can anyone provide an explanation for the Celtic/Rangers chant at Anfield years back?
Red46

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
Today at 08:09:44 pm
Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:05:25 pm
Can anyone provide an explanation for the Celtic/Rangers chant at Anfield years back?

The Catholics in the crowd chanted Celtic and the Protestants responded with Rangers. There was no animosity of anything, bit of fun really.
only6times

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
Today at 08:33:55 pm
Hat scarf or a badge knock the hats out.
Lad

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
Today at 08:35:33 pm
Died out late 70s early 80s I think. The bobble hats came in early/middle 80s. Again similar mix of Rangers and Celtic. I remember Barnsley away cup game on a Sunday, our end was a kaleidoscope of red, yellow, white, blue and green bobble hats 😁
only6times

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
Today at 08:36:33 pm
Lad on Today at 08:35:33 pm
Died out late 70s early 80s I think. The bobble hats came in early/middle 80s. Again similar mix of Rangers and Celtic. I remember Barnsley away cup game on a Sunday, our end was a kaleidoscope of red, yellow, white, blue and green bobble hats 😁
Atkinson's Long Leather
Baby Huey

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
Today at 08:55:23 pm
Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:05:25 pm
Can anyone provide an explanation for the Celtic/Rangers chant at Anfield years back?
Secterianism in the city was a thing back then.

As to bobble hat, wool behaviour.
Son of Spion

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
Today at 09:37:38 pm
Red46 on Today at 08:09:44 pm
The Catholics in the crowd chanted Celtic and the Protestants responded with Rangers. There was no animosity of anything, bit of fun really.
Although my cousin and I were Protestant and chanted Celtic.  :D

DangerScouse

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
Today at 09:42:44 pm
Baby Huey on Today at 08:55:23 pm
Secterianism in the city was a thing back then.

As to bobble hat, wool behaviour.

Still hold Orange marches inexplicably.
DangerScouse

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
Today at 09:43:51 pm
Son of Spion on Today at 09:37:38 pm
Although my cousin and I were Protestant and chanted Celtic.  :D


No shortage of Irish patriots that were Protestant. ;)
Baby Huey

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
Today at 10:07:11 pm
DangerScouse on Today at 09:42:44 pm
Still hold Orange marches inexplicably.
Not like it used to be, which is a good thing.
Lad

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
Today at 10:55:40 pm
Baby Huey on Today at 10:07:11 pm
Not like it used to be, which is a good thing.

But still the largest orange membership on the mainland outside of Glasgow apparently, but yes you are right it's dwindling.
DangerScouse

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
Today at 11:12:00 pm
Mainland :lmao
storkfoot

Re: Celtic/Rangers, bobble hats etc
Today at 11:50:41 pm
Orange Lodge march in Hoylake, Wirral during this last week. Apparently, William of Orange sailed to Ireland from Hoylake just before the Battle of the Boyne. I never knew this and was shocked to see such a large number of Orangemen outside of the 12th July.

I am 62 years of age. I despise this religious bigotry but I can tell you that it was rife in Merseyside. My own mother was kicked out of the house for dating a Catholic.
