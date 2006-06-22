Do you have one thing in your life that makes you most proud? Your greatest achievement? That one thing that makes you think or say to yourself "I'm glad I did that" or "That's the best thing I have ever done". It can be anything: a place you visited or moved to, graduating from school or college, getting married, having children, quitting something, doing something for someone else (which can be rewarding for yourself too). Anything.



I feel that by sharing something that you are proud of with someone else is beneficial to both you and to whom you are telling. It is not about boasting but I suppose it can be boasting to yourself(?). But it's okay to boast to yourself isn't it? It doesn't do you harm. In fact it can empower you. It makes you feel good. And by telling someone else it can hopefully inspire or motivate or just be nice for them to hear.



What has been your greatest achievement? You can give some back story if you wish to or not. It can only help.



The best thing I have ever done for myself (and my family) is quitting alcohol. I'm coming up to my fourteen year anniversary of stopping drinking. It's the one thing that I am most glad of that I did. I can't imagine where I'd be today if I hadn't stopped. I'm guessing I wouldn't be here to tell you. It changed my life completely, and for the better.



It wasn't easy in the beginning, the first couple of years were a bit of a struggle but by that time I had had enough. Enough of hurting myself and those around me. Enough of causing heartbreak to my parents. Wasting money and fucking myself up continuously. I started drinking in 1984 and I was baby alcoholic by 1988. A fully blown immature alcoholic by '90. I was 18/19 and drinking heavily just to get drunk. There was nothing social about. All I wanted to do was to get as pissed as possible as fast as possible. And I did. I stayed doing it, going through my life like a wrecking ball.



I kept destroying my life until 2009 when I had to stop. Life wasn't going too well for me but it was my decisions that had led me there. So I made the biggest decision of my life. It was time to stop. I went to AA for a couple of years but it wasn't for me so I went alone. From the start I knew I'd made the right choice.



And now as the years go by and I reach another anniversary I feel joy, pride and a huge sense of achievement that I'm still sober. That one decision to quit something, to do something for myself made my life better and it still does. Everything about that decision to stop drinking is positive for me. There are no negatives to it. The only regret I have is that I started to drink at all.



And so my greatest achievement is the best thing I have ever done. Do you have one?