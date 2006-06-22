« previous next »
Author Topic: Your biggest personal achievement...  (Read 5008 times)

Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #80 on: June 22, 2006, 02:49:20 pm »
Ah yes.   Thank you so much for sharing that information Rox.   

However, I think I failed to make myself entirely clear.  Evo constantly bewails the inability of domestic pets to make a cup of tea or fetch the Echo.   At the same time, he says his perferred pet is a lion.  Now, lions not being renowned for their tea making/Echo fetching qualities, I have suggested to Evo that in fact his pet should be a Chimp - which has proven tea making capabilities and can surely be trained to fetch the Echo.   I have yet to receive a response from Evo, which is why I perceive him to be struggling and/or in denial.

Now, like yourself, I can picture Evo with a Peke under his arm, especially in away matches like, for instance, should we be drawn against Millwall.   However, Evo has mentioned the advantage of having a huge lion on a heavy chain to discourage those who ask him for impossible tickets or decline to buy his books, and I'm not quite sure as to how that could work with a Peke (although I suppose he could throw the Peke at people, jaws agape, (the Peke I mean, not Evo) but it has to be said it lacks the impact of loosing a fully grown lion - I dunno).
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #81 on: June 22, 2006, 03:46:52 pm »

Have to say getting off my ass and taking Spanish classes (always wanted to speak another language) and also having the balls to be in a play (have been in a few since but that first one was really one of the times when I broke out of the old comfort zone).

Also probably working hard through school/A levels/Uni.

On a more personal note it was getting in touch with my Grandpa while he was in his nineties and I was at Uni, and taking the time to call him up and talk to him. It wasn't a big thing but something I could easily have not done, one of the "small effort on my part makes a big difference to someone else" things. Just glad I got the chance to do it before he finally passed away.

Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #82 on: July 20, 2006, 09:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Maggie May on June 22, 2006, 02:49:20 pm
Now, like yourself, I can picture Evo with a Peke under his arm, especially in away matches like, for instance, should we be drawn against Millwall.   However, Evo has mentioned the advantage of having a huge lion on a heavy chain to discourage those who ask him for impossible tickets or decline to buy his books, and I'm not quite sure as to how that could work with a Peke (although I suppose he could throw the Peke at people, jaws agape, (the Peke I mean, not Evo) but it has to be said it lacks the impact of loosing a fully grown lion - I dunno).

If you're a burly bloke with a Peke, it MUST mean you're hard, or you wouldn't dare go out in public with them!  ;D
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #83 on: July 20, 2006, 09:22:06 pm »
Finishing my grueling 58 mile DoE walk.
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #84 on: July 20, 2006, 09:25:10 pm »
Quote from: LFC on tour on July 20, 2006, 09:22:06 pm
Finishing my grueling 58 mile DoE walk.

Ah the DoE awards. We had to do our expedition in the weather we are having now, except when we camped overnight it was pissing it down. I'd never done anything like that before so it was a personal achievement. There is no prouder feeling than when you realise you have finished!
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #85 on: July 20, 2006, 09:27:39 pm »
Up to now, probably finishing Basic Training

(I have also persauaded a fair few girls to let me touch their naughty bits  :P)
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #86 on: July 20, 2006, 09:36:21 pm »
Not murdering the kids during the summer holidays.
Only another six weeks for the little sods to survive.
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #87 on: July 20, 2006, 09:39:24 pm »
Quote from: $unny on July 20, 2006, 09:25:10 pm
Ah the DoE awards. We had to do our expedition in the weather we are having now, except when we camped overnight it was pissing it down. I'd never done anything like that before so it was a personal achievement. There is no prouder feeling than when you realise you have finished!
Ours was hell.
3 nights 4 days in Scotland.
2 days it rained, and 2 days it was amazingly hot i wasnt sweating buckets.
My ankles are only just recovering from the midges, and the 3 nights camping in the wild was horrible.
So happy i passed though..
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #88 on: July 21, 2006, 12:14:26 am »
I coached a small town football team here in Spain to promotion twice in consecutive seasons (Champions) and just missed out on promotion in the third season...only part timers but i was quite chuffed with myself
What has been your greatest achievement?
« Reply #89 on: January 7, 2023, 01:49:39 pm »
Do you have one thing in your life that makes you most proud? Your greatest achievement? That one thing that makes you think or say to yourself "I'm glad I did that" or "That's the best thing I have ever done". It can be anything: a place you visited or moved to, graduating from school or college, getting married, having children, quitting something, doing something for someone else (which can be rewarding for yourself too). Anything.

I feel that by sharing something that you are proud of with someone else is beneficial to both you and to whom you are telling. It is not about boasting but I suppose it can be boasting to yourself(?). But it's okay to boast to yourself isn't it? It doesn't do you harm. In fact it can empower you. It makes you feel good. And by telling someone else it can hopefully inspire or motivate or just be nice for them to hear.

What has been your greatest achievement? You can give some back story if you wish to or not. It can only help.

The best thing I have ever done for myself (and my family) is quitting alcohol. I'm coming up to my fourteen year anniversary of stopping drinking. It's the one thing that I am most glad of that I did. I can't imagine where I'd be today if I hadn't stopped. I'm guessing I wouldn't be here to tell you. It changed my life completely, and for the better.

It wasn't easy in the beginning, the first couple of years were a bit of a struggle but by that time I had had enough. Enough of hurting myself and those around me. Enough of causing heartbreak to my parents. Wasting money and fucking myself up continuously. I started drinking in 1984 and I was baby alcoholic by 1988. A fully blown immature alcoholic by '90. I was 18/19 and drinking heavily just to get drunk. There was nothing social about. All I wanted to do was to get as pissed as possible as fast as possible. And I did.  I stayed doing it, going through my life like a wrecking ball.

I kept destroying my life until 2009 when I had to stop. Life wasn't going too well for me but it was my decisions that had led me there. So I made the biggest decision of my life. It was time to stop. I went to AA for a couple of years but it wasn't for me so I went alone. From the start I knew I'd made the right choice.

And now as the years go by and I reach another anniversary I feel joy, pride and a huge sense of achievement that I'm still sober. That one decision to quit something, to do something for myself made my life better and it still does. Everything about that decision to stop drinking is positive for me. There are no negatives to it. The only regret I have is that I started to drink at all.

And so my greatest achievement is the best thing I have ever done. Do you have one?
Re: What has been your greatest achievement?
« Reply #90 on: January 7, 2023, 01:58:37 pm »
Kicking substances and alcohol out of my life and trying every day to be a good father.
Re: What has been your greatest achievement?
« Reply #91 on: January 7, 2023, 03:31:13 pm »
Surviving a violent and abusive first marriage with enough strength and willpower to escape and never go back.

I'd love to be able to prosecute the fucker but it's been too long!
Re: What has been your greatest achievement?
« Reply #92 on: January 7, 2023, 03:43:17 pm »
Coming out to my family and friends and then everybody being at our wedding followed finally after several setbacks, having a baby girl. Now it's having the confidence to shrug my shoulders at people who wish to comment. Like water off a ducks back. I know who is happier.
Re: What has been your greatest achievement?
« Reply #93 on: January 7, 2023, 04:34:48 pm »
Travelling to and living in New Zealand for a year with my future wife.

Buying my first house.

Getting married.

The birth of my daughter.

Just listed in the order they happened. All typical things that maybe arent really achievements but Im so happy Ive experienced them all.

Re: What has been your greatest achievement?
« Reply #94 on: January 7, 2023, 04:47:08 pm »
Getting a 5-star Coca Cola/England football certificate when I was about 9, 'signed' by Bobby Robson. Some FA coaches came to our school and ranked everyone. I think only 3 of us hit 5 stars. I'd forgotten all about it but found the tatty certificate whilst clearing out some stuff a few years ago.



Yes, I peaked early.
Re: What has been your greatest achievement?
« Reply #95 on: January 7, 2023, 05:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on January  7, 2023, 04:47:08 pm
Getting a 5-star Coca Cola/England football certificate when I was about 9, 'signed' by Bobby Robson. Some FA coaches came to our school and ranked everyone. I think only 3 of us hit 5 stars. I'd forgotten all about it but found the tatty certificate whilst clearing out some stuff a few years ago.



Yes, I peaked early.

Thats ace!

Remember Alan Kennedy doing a soccer school during a half term back in the day, but sadly our school was off a different week to the rest of the schools in the area.  When Alan heard he put on extra dates just for our school.

Was amazing and still have plenty of pictures somewhere!
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #96 on: January 7, 2023, 07:08:05 pm »
One of the RAWK staff's biggest achievement is remembering that there was a similar thread to today's to merge the two, that was last posted in 16 YEARS ago.
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #97 on: January 7, 2023, 07:44:30 pm »
Staying on the sick for over a year after my heart operation and using the time to train and pass an MCSE. When I then returned to work, I rang the IT Dept to see if there was an role, I'd just missed an opening, but instead I was asked to try out for the Trainee Programmer vacany and this led to me transferring to the IT Dept.

This move then led me down the path of meeting the person on RAWK (I'd have never been on the internet in my previous role) who introduced me to my now wife and us having two great kids together.

The missus has done brilliant putting up with me for 16 years, I wouldn't have in her shoes.
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #98 on: January 7, 2023, 10:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on January  7, 2023, 07:08:05 pm
One of the RAWK staff's biggest achievement is remembering that there was a similar thread to today's to merge the two, that was last posted in 16 YEARS ago.

Sorry I didn't know there was one before.
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #99 on: January 7, 2023, 10:49:05 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on January  7, 2023, 10:36:49 pm
Sorry I didn't know there was one before.
Hi mate, I think you've started quite a few threads which are duplicates. I know its all for a good discussion cause but to be honest lots have been discussed well before even I registered. Starting new threads can be appropriate when it's relevant, but this sort of thing, like loads of subjects, is a continuum of RAWKITES lives and the old stuff shouldn't be sent to oblivion because someone wants a new thread.
Cheers.
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 06:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on December  6, 2005, 03:03:15 pm
Having the balls to give up playing football at 13 to become a referee! Was a hard job stepping onto the footy pitch for the first time as an official, didn't really get the respect off the adults on the side as they didn't like someone young telling them what to do ;P

Haven't looked back since, love every second of it and am one of the most promising young officials in Wales at this moment :D

Hopefully by the time I'm 30, if I listen to what I'm told and get off my arse to improve my fitness, I'll be on the FIFA list. It's my long term goal and I'm going to work hard for it, look out for this being added to in 11 years!

So what is an update to the referee career 17 years later ??
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 06:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on June 21, 2006, 10:42:00 pm
Got a first class degree at uni the other week. That's probably my biggest achievement so far :)

getting a first is an incredible achievement, I was firmly in the 2:2 dept

did you feel like you have been able to make use of your academic achievement since 2006
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 06:10:32 pm »
Some pretty interesting things in here since the early parts of the thread
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 06:15:15 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 06:08:10 pm
So what is an update to the referee career 17 years later ??

He quit the site due to all the gobshites.

He ended up as a physiotherapist, workd for the NHS and used to give great, professional input on the injuries our players had. Then cockwombles, who know fuck all, would question him as if he knew fuck all, or would post stupid shite or just be twats.

Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 06:17:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:15:15 pm
He quit the site due to all the gobshites.

He ended up as a physiotherapist, workd for the NHS and used to give great, professional input on the injuries our players had. Then cockwombles, who know fuck all, would question him as if he knew fuck all, or would post stupid shite or just be twats.


Pity that, as I always found him to be sound on here.
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 06:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:17:53 pm
Pity that, as I always found him to be sound on here.

Phase Of Play (PoP) was another who is missed. He knows his stuff and gave me some great advice and help when my lad went to Citys academy.
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 06:28:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:23:23 pm
Phase Of Play (PoP) was another who is missed. He knows his stuff and gave me some great advice and help when my lad went to Citys academy.

Miss PoPs, he was always a good poster...
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 07:07:32 pm »
Quote from: John C on January  7, 2023, 10:49:05 pm
Hi mate, I think you've started quite a few threads which are duplicates. I know its all for a good discussion cause but to be honest lots have been discussed well before even I registered. Starting new threads can be appropriate when it's relevant, but this sort of thing, like loads of subjects, is a continuum of RAWKITES lives and the old stuff shouldn't be sent to oblivion because someone wants a new thread.
Cheers.

Ok fair enough. Duly noted. I'll search history anymore before I start a thread. My head told me to check before I posted it but sure I didn't listen to myself  ::)  No problem from now on.
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 07:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:17:53 pm
Pity that, as I always found him to be sound on here.

He was ultra sound.

Little physio joke there.
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 09:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:13:24 pm
He was ultra sound.

Little physio joke there.

Not keeping up with the pulse of the thread...
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 09:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:13:24 pm
He was ultra sound.

Little physio joke there.
Re: Your biggest personal achievement...
« Reply #111 on: Today at 02:00:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:23:23 pm
Phase Of Play (PoP) was another who is missed. He knows his stuff and gave me some great advice and help when my lad went to Citys academy.

Phase of Plays tactical comments stood out to me as way way above the average. Yes, very sad hes not contributing anymore.
