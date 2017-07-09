« previous next »
Jookie

Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
Reply #280 on: Today at 09:58:36 am
Youd hope 1 or 2 of Quansah, Elliott and Bradley have a chance of still being at club in 5 years time. Selecting any of the other young players (Bajcetic, Clark, Danns, Doak etc) to be here in 5 years would be a massive punt of a guess. The likelihood at this point is that if 1 of them is here in 5 years then itll be a result.


From 2019/20, there about 11 players who are still part of the squad currently (including 3 GKs). That feels like the absolute maximum youd expect to see over a 5 year period. City and Arsenal have about 7 or 8 players from 2019/20 still in their current squads - though a number of those players arent key players (e.g. Elneny).


I think the smart choices would be Trent, MacAllister, Elliott, Jones and Bradley/Quansah but Ive have literally no confidence in that prediction.
Zlen

Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
Reply #281 on: Today at 10:35:13 am
I'd go with Bradley, Harvey and Jones.
Can't see any of the others being here in five years.
RJH

Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
Reply #282 on: Today at 11:25:41 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:16:31 am
Missed 2019/20



Comparing against the end of the 14/15 season, the first team players who made it to the end of 19/20 were Henderson, Lallana and Lovren - with only Henderson still there by the start of the 20/21 season.
Origi and Ojo both technically made it the 5 years - neither had actually played for LFC by the end of 14/15, but they were mentioned in this thread.


Pistolero

Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
Reply #283 on: Today at 11:31:00 am
Bradley.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
Reply #284 on: Today at 12:24:50 pm
In the immediate term I think the starters for next season are:

Becker (I hope)
Trent
Mcallister
Diaz
Jota


I don't think any other place is certain. Obviously Jota's injury records is a concern though.

Got to think Salah will move on so we need to replace him, buy a reliable back up for Jota and we still probably need another forward unless you're assuming Gakpo and Nunez step up their game consistently.

Midfield is a big worry for me.
BCCC

Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
Reply #285 on: Today at 12:40:31 pm
Quansah
Bradley
Danns
Elliott
McConnell
Koumas
Crosby Nick

Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
Reply #286 on: Today at 12:47:31 pm
Its a tough one to answer given the age of our established players, and the question marks about some of the others.

Stalwarts like Alisson, Virg, Robbo and Salah will definitely be gone. Kelleher probably will unless Alisson leaves sooner rather than later which we dont want. Gomez could potentially still be here then. Maybe hell never leave!

5 years is a long time. You couldnt say with certainty that our South American crew will be here in half a decades time. Endo with his age profile wont be.

Trent currently has a question mark but assuming he signs a new deal I think he would be. If I had to guess 5 Id go for:

Trent
Jones
Elliott
Bradley (might be dependent on Trent changing position, if not team)
Quansah

Some of them may leave if they dont kick on and improve as wed hope. But theyre the one who feel most likely to want to stick around.

Its a pretty tough question though.
Dench57

Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
Reply #287 on: Today at 12:54:43 pm
Adrian
Quansah
Bradley
Elliott
Danns
Keith Lard

Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
Reply #288 on: Today at 01:17:09 pm
Ill go with 

Mac
Gakpo
Trent
Kelleher
Qansah
Bradley

What finds the last 2 lads have been this season. The development of youth has been one of the highlights this season. I really think when the dust settles this season, there will be a lot positives and silver linings to take.
Party Phil

Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
Reply #289 on: Today at 02:39:10 pm
Looking back through the thread since 2005, the accuracy of most of the guesses is terrible.

Consistent errors are:
1. Choosing the star youngsters of the moment, most of whom had probably played a handful of games at that point and then disappeared into obscurity.
2. Choosing the star players in the vain hope that their heads won't be turned by Madrid, Barca, oil clubs etc. (take a wild guess at how that usually turned out).
3. Choosing the current manager's favourites, which obviously falls over as soon as the manager is moved on.

The only ones that I see have really been guessed correctly by a significant number of people have been the real stalwarts like Carragher, Gerrard (although interesting how many expected him to jump ship to Chelsea) and Henderson, with fewer but still a reasonable number guessing Lucas and Origi.

Based on that, from the current squad it's a real challenge to guess 6 players. My wild guess, ignoring most of my own advice, is:
Trent
Jones
Elliott
Quansah
Bradley
Bajcetic
DonkeyWan

Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
Reply #290 on: Today at 02:45:01 pm
Becker
TAA
Gomez
Szlob
Macca
Party Phil

Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
Reply #291 on: Today at 02:49:39 pm
I forgot to include Thiago, who will definitely undergo an experimental procedure to provide him with a titanium exoskeleton and stem cell injections to keep him going until 2030.
tunred

Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
Reply #292 on: Today at 02:51:09 pm
Bradley, Elliot, Grav, Bajcetic, Jota
Peabee

Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
Reply #293 on: Today at 03:26:36 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:54:43 pm
Adrian
Quansah
Bradley
Elliott
Danns

:lmao

Probably right too.
gjr1

Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
Reply #294 on: Today at 04:22:09 pm
I would hope these 4 would still be here.

Quansah
Bradley
Elliott
Trent

I think Jones too.
Sinyoro

Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
Reply #295 on: Today at 04:46:00 pm
Quansah
Elliott
Danns
Clark
Bajcetic
Bradley

I will sell Trent now.
