Looking back through the thread since 2005, the accuracy of most of the guesses is terrible.
Consistent errors are:
1. Choosing the star youngsters of the moment, most of whom had probably played a handful of games at that point and then disappeared into obscurity.
2. Choosing the star players in the vain hope that their heads won't be turned by Madrid, Barca, oil clubs etc. (take a wild guess at how that usually turned out).
3. Choosing the current manager's favourites, which obviously falls over as soon as the manager is moved on.
The only ones that I see have really been guessed correctly by a significant number of people have been the real stalwarts like Carragher, Gerrard (although interesting how many expected him to jump ship to Chelsea) and Henderson, with fewer but still a reasonable number guessing Lucas and Origi.
Based on that, from the current squad it's a real challenge to guess 6 players. My wild guess, ignoring most of my own advice, is:
Trent
Jones
Elliott
Quansah
Bradley
Bajcetic