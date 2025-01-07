Living it Up - Level 42
The Living Years - Mike + The Mechanics
It Must Have Been Years - Tubeway Army.
It Must Have Been Love - Roxette
I Love The World - New Model Army
World Shut Your Mouth - Julian Cope
Where's Your Head At? - Basement Jaxx
Hold Your Head Up - Argent
Up the Ladder to the Roof - The Supremes.
Up On the Roof - The Drifters
Soak Up The Sun - Sheryl Crow
Distant Sun - Crowded House
Always The Sun - The Stranglers
Always And Forever - Heatwave
Always on my Mind - Elvis Presley
Got My Mind Set On You - George Harrison
Where is my Mind? - The Pixies
Where Is The Love? - Black Eyed Peas
Love Of the Common People - Nicky Thomas
Shiny Happy People - REM
Happy House - Siouxsie and the Banshees
House of fun - Madness
Fun City - Soft Cell.
Living For The City - Stevie Wonder
Living For The Weekend - Hard-Fi.
Lost Weekend - Lloyd Cole and the Commotions
Lost in music - Sister sledge
Lost In The Supermarket - The Clash
Page created in 0.062 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.81]