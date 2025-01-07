« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1908 1909 1910 1911 1912 [1913]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 3535336 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,549
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76480 on: January 7, 2025, 11:50:51 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on January  7, 2025, 11:43:03 am
Living it Up - Level 42
The Living Years - Mike + The Mechanics
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,382
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76481 on: January 7, 2025, 12:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  7, 2025, 11:50:51 am
The Living Years - Mike + The Mechanics
It Must Have Been Years - Tubeway Army.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,549
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76482 on: January 7, 2025, 01:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  7, 2025, 12:31:49 pm
It Must Have Been Years - Tubeway Army.
It Must Have Been Love - Roxette
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76483 on: January 7, 2025, 07:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  7, 2025, 01:05:13 pm
It Must Have Been Love - Roxette

I Love The World - New Model Army
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,506
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76484 on: January 7, 2025, 08:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January  7, 2025, 07:49:18 pm

I Love The World - New Model Army
World Shut Your Mouth - Julian Cope
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76485 on: January 7, 2025, 09:12:18 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on January  7, 2025, 08:13:49 pm
World Shut Your Mouth - Julian Cope
Where's Your Head At? - Basement Jaxx
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,549
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76486 on: January 7, 2025, 09:30:21 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on January  7, 2025, 09:12:18 pm
Where's Your Head At? - Basement Jaxx
Hold Your Head Up - Argent
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,802
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76487 on: January 7, 2025, 09:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  7, 2025, 09:30:21 pm
Hold Your Head Up - Argent

Up the Ladder to the Roof - The Supremes.
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76488 on: January 7, 2025, 09:33:30 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January  7, 2025, 09:31:38 pm
Up the Ladder to the Roof - The Supremes.
Up On the Roof - The Drifters
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,506
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76489 on: January 7, 2025, 09:36:25 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on January  7, 2025, 09:33:30 pm
Up On the Roof - The Drifters
Soak Up The Sun - Sheryl Crow
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,549
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76490 on: January 7, 2025, 09:39:08 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on January  7, 2025, 09:36:25 pm
Soak Up The Sun - Sheryl Crow
Distant Sun - Crowded House
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,286
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76491 on: January 8, 2025, 07:11:44 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  7, 2025, 09:39:08 pm
Distant Sun - Crowded House
Always The Sun - The Stranglers
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,549
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76492 on: January 8, 2025, 12:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on January  8, 2025, 07:11:44 am
Always The Sun - The Stranglers
Always And Forever - Heatwave
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76493 on: January 8, 2025, 01:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  8, 2025, 12:52:52 pm
Always And Forever - Heatwave
Always on my Mind - Elvis Presley
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,549
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76494 on: January 8, 2025, 01:49:25 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on January  8, 2025, 01:10:30 pm
Always on my Mind - Elvis Presley

Got My Mind Set On You - George Harrison
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76495 on: January 8, 2025, 03:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  8, 2025, 01:49:25 pm
Got My Mind Set On You - George Harrison
Where is my Mind? - The Pixies
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,549
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76496 on: January 8, 2025, 04:08:25 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on January  8, 2025, 03:59:05 pm
Where is my Mind? - The Pixies
Where Is The Love? - Black Eyed Peas
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,286
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76497 on: Yesterday at 07:04:31 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  8, 2025, 04:08:25 pm
Where Is The Love? - Black Eyed Peas
Love Of the Common People - Nicky Thomas
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76498 on: Yesterday at 01:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 07:04:31 am
Love Of the Common People - Nicky Thomas
Shiny Happy People - REM
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,549
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76499 on: Yesterday at 01:23:28 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 01:07:47 pm
Shiny Happy People - REM
Happy House - Siouxsie and the Banshees
Logged

Offline LFC Is Red

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • YNWA
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76500 on: Yesterday at 07:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:23:28 pm
Happy House - Siouxsie and the Banshees
House of fun - Madness
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,382
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76501 on: Yesterday at 08:11:02 pm »
Quote from: LFC Is Red on Yesterday at 07:55:29 pm
House of fun - Madness
Fun City - Soft Cell.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,549
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76502 on: Yesterday at 08:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:11:02 pm
Fun City - Soft Cell.
Living For The City - Stevie Wonder
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,382
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76503 on: Yesterday at 09:02:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:45:53 pm
Living For The City - Stevie Wonder
Living For The Weekend - Hard-Fi.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,549
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76504 on: Yesterday at 09:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:02:30 pm
Living For The Weekend - Hard-Fi.
Lost Weekend - Lloyd Cole and the Commotions
Logged

Offline LFC Is Red

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • YNWA
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76505 on: Yesterday at 09:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:14:21 pm
Lost Weekend - Lloyd Cole and the Commotions
Lost in music - Sister sledge
Logged

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,938
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76506 on: Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm »
Quote from: LFC Is Red on Yesterday at 09:49:43 pm
Lost in music - Sister sledge

Lost In The Supermarket - The Clash
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,549
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76507 on: Today at 12:25:43 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm
Lost In The Supermarket - The Clash
This is Radio Clash - The Clash
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1908 1909 1910 1911 1912 [1913]   Go Up
« previous next »
 