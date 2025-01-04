Love in a Void - Siouxsie and the Banshees
War Hero - Void
Billy Don't Be A Hero - Paper Lace
I dont want to be a hero - Johnny hates jazz
Quitter Never Wins - Johnny Guitar Watson and Larry Williams
Never Before - Deep Purple
I've Been in Love Before - Cutting Crew.
Ain't Been to No Music School - The Nosebleeds
I've Got The Music In Me - Kiki Dee
The music man - Black lace
Music For Films - Brian Eno.
Let's Face the Music and Dance - Frank Sinatra
Eyes Without a Face - Billy Idol
Angel eyes - Wet wet wet
Angel Face - The Glitter Band
Angel - Massive Attack
Attack Me With Your Love - Cameo
Love Lies Limp - Alternative TV
The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway - Genesis
On Broadway - Gary Numan.
Broadway - Goo Goo Dolls.
Personality Crisis - New York Dolls
King in a Catholic Style - China Crisis
King of Wishful Thinking - Go West.
King Of The Road - Roger Miller
My Father My King - Mogwai.
Son Of My Father - Chicory Tip
Son of a Gun - Nirvana
In Like A Shot From My Gun - Slade
She Shot a Hole in my Soul - Geno Washington and the Ram Jam Band
Soul Man - Sam And Dave
Monkey Spanner - Dave & Ansel Collins
Me And My Monkey - Robbie Williams
Monkey Gone to Heaven - Pixies.
Thought I'd Died And Gone To Heaven - Bryan Adams
Real Gone Kid - Deacon Blue
Yesterdays Gone - Cupids Inspiration
Yesterday Once More - The Carpenters
Once Around the Block - Badly Drawn Boy.
Up Around The Bend - Credence Clearwater Revival
